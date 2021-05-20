After leading their teams to undefeated league regular seasons as seniors, Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Logan Frank and Portville’s Jayden Lassiter have been named Section 6 Class D Co-Players of the Year.
The Class D league announced its postseason awards and all-star teams Thursday. In other major awards, F/E’s Brett Kryniski and Salamanca’s Jarod White earned Co-Lineman of the Year awards. F/E’s Jason Marsh was Coach of the Year and Cattaraugus-Little Valley won the Sportsmanship Award represented by Josh Halterman.
At quarterback and linebacker, Frank led his team to a Section 6 Class D title with two rushing and one passing touchdown against Salamanca in the championship. He had six rushing touchdowns (83 attempts for 538 yards), four passing touchdowns (30-for-51, 503 yards) and a 44-yard receiving touchdown in six games this year. He also had 34 tackles (25 solo), two tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
Lassiter, a running back/linebacker, ran for 814 yards on 100 carries for 14 touchdowns in only five games, second in the section in rushing yards and touchdowns. He also had three interceptions, scored two defensive touchdowns, and had nearly 10 tackles per game.
Frank and Kryniski were two of eight Titans named to the Class D first team: five on offense, three on defense. Frank (quarterback), Kryniski (offensive line), running backs Clayton Rowland and Wyatt Chudy and wide receiver Lucas Marsh made the first-team offense, while defensive end Caleb Ploetz, linebacker Ryan DeKay and defensive end Logan Grinols made the first-team defense.
Portville had six first-team all-stars. Offensive lineman Jared Zenner, tight end Ethan Burton, wide receiver Joe Long and quarterback Hunter Griffin made the first-team offense and Lassiter (linebacker) and defensive back Blake George made the first-team defense.
Salamanca had four players selected to the first-team, three on defense. Kody Shinners made the first-team offense at offensive line while White (defensive end) and safeties Trevor Ellis and Lucas McKenna made the first-team defense.
Randolph had three first-team all-stars: center Kyle Smallback and fullback Luke Pagett on offense and linebacker Ashton Bushey on defense.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Brodie Hill and Gage Furl made the first-team defense at defensive line and defensive back, respectively.