For the better part of three years, these two seniors defined success for their teams.
The Times Herald’s Big 30 New York football all-star selection committee quickly narrowed its candidates for Player of the Year down to two, but ultimately chose to honor both Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Logan Frank and Portville’s Jayden Lassiter. As with the Section 6 Class D league awards, Frank and Lassiter are Co-Players of the Year for the TH’s New York teams for the “Fall II” football season.
Frank, a two-time Big 30 all-star, also becomes a two-time player of the year after winning the award (among both New York and Pennsylvania players) in the fall of 2019. Lassiter’s senior campaign marks his third Big 30 all-star selection.
Frank, who signed a letter of intent to play at Mercyhurst University before his senior season, led F/E to the Section 6 Class D title in the spring. He ran for 538 yards on 83 carries (6.5 per carry), threw for 503 yards (30-for-51) and had a 44-yard catch for 11 total touchdowns. At linebacker, he made 34 tackles (25 solo), two for loss, and broke up four passes.
“OBVIOUSLY, everyone knows Logan was really good with the ball in his hands, he’s a great runner, it’s just like having a tailback at quarterback,” said F/E coach Jason Marsh, the TH’s New York Coach of the Year. “But Logan really improved in the throwing game. He was really efficient with (a) 65% completion percentage, which is pretty good. He made all the throws that we asked him to and he really started making good reads within our passing game.
“Now we’re not a pass-first team, we kind of pass when it’s given to us. But I really think we could have thrown the ball a lot more; Logan would have had some phenomenal numbers as a thrower as well.”
Frank, who missed this season’s opener due to illness, never lost a regular season game as starting quarterback his junior and senior years after taking on the role as a sophomore. After an undefeated regular season in 2019, Frank led the Titans to the sectional championship game, where they lost to eventual state champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
“Logan was extremely motivated, as were all of our seniors,” Marsh said. “They went through that heartbreak of losing the sectional championship game last year and they really wanted another opportunity to make that right. Even though we couldn’t move on to the state championship, they knew that that sectional championship was as far as we could go and that game really meant a lot to Logan and all of our seniors.”
IN JUST five games, Lassiter ran for 814 yards (second in Section 6) on 100 carries and scored 14 touchdowns. At linebacker, he averaged just under 10 tackles per game, grabbed three interceptions and scored two touchdowns (one pick-six, one fumble return).
“He’s the perfect combination of a kid you want to play running back and linebacker,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said. “He’s tough, he’s strong and he’s fast and he’s not afraid of contact. He was able to transition into more of a two-way player on defense and work into what we call our Joker, it’s kind of a safety-linebacker combination when we see certain personnel.
“Great players have a knack to be around the ball and that was him.”
Brooks was thrilled his star player was still recognized despite that finish.
“To end our season the way it did with the COVID and the snowstorm and the pause, it was a tough way to end it for all of those guys and I’m just glad it didn’t take away from what he really accomplished,” Brooks said.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Lassiter finished his prep career with a school-record 50 total touchdowns (41 rushing, six receiving, three defensive).
Lassiter first started eyeing the Portville record book after a 200-yard game his sophomore season when the Panthers upset a Randolph team ranked fifth in the state.
“That was really his coming out party as a Portville football player,” Brooks said. “After that game he came to me and goes, ‘Coach, what are the records? Just so I have something to aim for.’ We looked it up and gave him the rushing yards record and the touchdown record and we didn’t really talk about that until after his junior year when he had a heck of a year, over 1,000 yards rushing, 20-some rushing touchdowns and we lost in the semis in a heartbreaker to Wilson.
“Going into his senior year, we thought if we have a seven- or eight-game regular season, we had a good chance to make a run at playoffs in the fall, he could really break all those records he wanted to. Then COVID hit and everything got pushed to the spring, we only had four regular season games and the one playoff (game), so he only had five games his senior year. I think he was just about 600 yards short of the rushing yards record but he smashed the touchdown record.”
LASSITER’S dedication to whatever he put his mind to showed even as his high school days wound down. He missed his graduation ceremony to begin his military career by enlisting in the Marines.
Brooks started coaching Lassiter in the eighth grade for modified ball and marveled at how he matured as a high schooler.
“He was a typical middle schooler, liked to test the limits of teachers and coaches and things like that, but he really grew up in the last couple years and matured,” Brooks said. “He’s a very unselfish person, he was always giving his linemen credit, he would always talk to me after games, and if he had a really good game he would say, ‘Hey, great play calling, Coach.’ (Those are) things a lot of high school kids aren’t mature enough to do yet and that’s not their fault, it’s just because they’re young still. I think that carries over into he’d forgo his high school graduation to start his career in the military. He’s the class president, he’s a very likeable kid. Just hard working, likeable.”
FOR MARSH, being around Frank for the last four years since he came on as an assistant coach, then head coach the last two, was a pleasure.
“He’s a hard worker, he’s a guy that you always knew was putting the extra work in with the weight room and things like that,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to coach a guy like that because you don’t have to always kick him in the pants to get things done. He was always a hard worker and he’s a good teammate and a good leader because he leads by example. He’s always putting extra work in and he’s always there. You can rely on Logan Frank to be there when you need him to be.”
Frank moved from defensive back to linebacker this season, and Marsh would joke with him about moving on offense as well.
“He’s the type of player you could plug in anywhere and he was going to be an all-star type player,” Marsh said. “He and I used to joke over the summer last year — his junior year he was first team all-state Class D quarterback — I said man, that’s going to be weird when we’re going to make you the first team all-state guard now. I really think that if that was a move that we would have made, then Logan would have made it work and he would have been an all-star at any position he would have played.”
— Portville and F/E both had three players named to the TH’s New York offensive unit (and four total, with a defensive all-star each). Quarterback Hunter Griffin and lineman Jared Zenner, both seniors, join Lassiter on the group of 11. For F/E, running back Clayton Rowland and lineman Brett Kryniski, fellow seniors, are among the offensive selections.
Olean has two representatives on the offensive squad: senior lineman A.J. Addotta and junior quarterback Railey Silvis. Addotta, a Big 30 defensive all-star in 2019, is the paper’s New York Lineman of the Year.
Pioneer star running back Joe Stover made the offensive all-stars, joining Lassiter and Rowland at his position. The TH also recognized two more linemen: Salamanca junior Kody Shinners and Bolivar-Richburg sophomore Trent Sibble.