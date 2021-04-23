RANDOLPH — The Franklinville/Ellicottville football team’s defense collected its second shutout in the last three games.
Its offense tallied four or more touchdowns for the second-straight contest.
Very quickly, this has become the F/E program we’d become accustomed to seeing. And the result was a third-straight victory for the Titans.
Logan Frank completed 5-of-6 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown and added another 84 yards on the ground as F/E blanked Randolph, 28-0, in a Section 6 Class D showdown on Friday night.
The Titans tallied once in each quarter while ultimately pulling away. Clayton Rowland, who finished with 82 yards on 15 carries, opened the scoring with a four-yard TD run midway through the second quarter. In the second and third frames, Frank and Lucas Marsh threw TD passes to one another as Marsh first hit Frank on a 44-yard score and Frank found Marsh on an 8-yard connection. Marsh wound up accounting for two touchdowns on his only two touches of the game.
In the final quarter, Logan Grinols added a 10-yard TD jaunt for the Titans.
Frank and Wyatt Chudy led the F/E defense with 6.5 and six tackles, respectively while Blake Frank had five stops. The Titans outgained Randolph 310-162 while keeping the Cardinals off the scoreboard and limiting them to just eight passing yards on 1-for-6 passing.
Xander Hind ran 25 times for 118 yards while Jaiden Huntington had 8.5 tackles for the Cardinals (1-2). F/E moved to 3-1 on the year, with shutout wins over Salamanca (7-0) and Randolph and a 41-12 triumph over Cattaraugus-Little Valley.