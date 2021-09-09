After a Week 1 slate of non-league games, it’s time for some of the local high school football squads to face a test.
Only one school in the Big 30 plays a non-league contest (Portville at Bishop Timon on Saturday afternoon), while several will play with heavy league positioning and potential playoff seeding on the line.
Two teams that impressed in Week 1, Franklinville/Ellicottville (winners of a 28-16 visit to Lackawanna) and Randolph (which blanked visiting JFK 47-0) meet tonight in Randolph with both looking to compete at the top of Section 6 Class D.
F/E, the defending sectional champion, scored touchdowns on its first four drives in its opener, before a slew of second-half turnovers slowed the Titans down.
“The first half of that game I thought we played really well,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said. “We went 4-for-4 on our drives, came out with touchdowns on each one of them. The kids executed really well. We’re a team that we’re still kind of searching for our identity after we graduated that great group of seniors that we had.”
Marsh attributed the slow second half to “turnovers, a little bit of fatigue, just some untimely, unfortunate turnovers.”
“But we were still moving the ball at the time too and we would just turn it over. Definitely things we can fix,” he said.
The F/E coaching staff has warned the Titans they can’t get away with those kinds of mistakes against Randolph.
“This game could come down to the team that makes the least amount of mistakes,” Marsh said. “Last year a lot of times we were on the plus end of that turnover battle. To come out on the negative end of it and still get the win, we felt fortunate, but we definitely can’t afford to turn the ball over four times against Randolph and expect to come out with a win.”
Randolph coach Brent Brown acknowledged his team had an advantage in Week 1: JFK had hired its new coach just days before the start of practice, whereas the Cardinals have had an established offseason program and young players coming through the pipeline for years.
“I was happy with how hard the kids played,” Brown said. “It was a little bit different environment than we’ve had here in a while, our numbers are up and we’d had a good week of practice, the kids were excited and it was a lot of fun. We did the stuff that we like to do and it worked out good.”
Even after a 47-0 win, Brown said the Cardinals have much to improve on, from better conditioning to getting its option game running smoother.
“It’s a long season, so whatever happens on Friday, kids have just got to come out and play four quarters and we’ll see where we stand,” he said. “This will be a pretty good barometer for us.”
Brown said it appears F/E has reloaded from the group of seniors that led the Titans to the sectional title in the spring.
“They lost some kids, but they have numbers with a merged program so it’s a little bit easier for them to just reload, and it appears that they have just reloaded,” he said. “They beat us a couple times last year but in that second game we were a little bit shorthanded and we did move the ball a little bit on them. I’m hoping to have a good game with them. We know each other pretty well, we’ve played each other enough that we know each other. I’m looking forward to it being a good game. It’s really kind of a big one as far as our league goes.”
Marsh is expecting a classic, hard-nosed Randolph team on the other sideline.
“Randolph, every week, you know they’re going to come at you,” he said. “They’re going to play a physical style of football. You don’t see Randolph ever come in and not play physical. So we’re definitely going to need to be prepared to play our own style of physical football. And they do what they like to do, they’re going to run the ball at you and bring that physical style. We’ve got to be able to step up and defend that.”
— Several Big 30 schools play their home opener in Week 2, including Olean against West Seneca East, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale against Bolivar-Richburg, Salamanca against Southwestern and Cattaraugus-Little Valley against Clymer/Sherman/Panama, all on Friday.
Olean (0-1) welcomes WSE to Bradner Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Huskies will look to shake off a 14-13 loss to Fredonia against the Trojans, who dominated their Week 1 game, 63-12, against Lake Shore.
— Salamanca (1-0) plays last season’s C South division winner and sectional finalist, Southwestern. The Trojans, coached by Jake Burkholder, are led by senior quarterback Aidan Kennedy, the Western New York passing leader (1,244 yards, 16 touchdowns) last spring.
“They’ve been successful for years now … they’ve made deep runs in the playoffs, so they’re confident and they’re confident for a reason; they’ve got athletes all over the field and they’re led by one of the best quarterbacks in Western New York,” Salamanca coach Bartoszek said. “So we’re expecting to have to elevate basically everything we did in Week 1. We’ve got to get better, we’ve got to play faster, we’ve got to execute, we cannot turn the ball over, we’ve got to force a turnover or two.”
Bartoszek said the Warriors need to play with physicality, and fundamentally, to have a chance.
“I want our kids to be physical, I want our kids to fly to the ball, to block and tackle and do all the football-related skills that we work on,” he said. “Then, as we progress through the game we’re going to need to execute on (both sides). And we need to hold our own up front. I think we’ve got the line to do that but it’s going to be a tough test, a different kind of test than we’re used to seeing because there’s not a ton of programs that can move the ball around, and their quarterback is just dangerous getting out of the pocket and extending plays.
“You don’t get a ton of kids in high school who can run around like that and throw accurately, so we’re going to do what we need to do to prep for it. It’s kind of good in one way, we’re getting (a big test) early, so I think our kids getting that under our belt will be a great experience and we might be able to pull one out.”