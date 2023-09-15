League tests in Week 3 await some of the Big 30 football teams that have enjoyed success so far, while others are searching for their first win.
New York’s only undefeated Big 30 eight-man teams, Franklinville/Ellicottville and Pioneer, both have league games Friday night.
The Titans head to Gowanda to face another unbeaten, Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-0, 1-0) in Section 6 Class D league play. It’s F/E’s first league game after taking a Week 1 trip to Salamanca, coming back for an impressive 25-15 win, and a dominant 41-8 home opener against Silver Creek/Forestville.
It’s been mostly a two-headed rushing attack propelling the Titans, with running back Hunter Smith totaling 169 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Isaac Towne gaining 160 yards and four touchdowns through two games.
The Titans, who look to be a top contender to get back to Highmark Stadium in Class D, rank 10th in the Western New York small schools poll (The Buffalo News) and fifth in New York State Class D (New York State Sports Writers). Gowanda/Pine Valley, a state Class D honorable mention, hasn’t faced a close game yet, beating Silver Creek/Forestville 44-14 and Cattaraugus-Little Valley 63-0.
— For Pioneer, coming off a pair of dominant road B1 wins over Kenmore East (45-7) and South Park (44-12), has its home opener against Cheektowaga. At 1-1 overall and in B1, the Warriors have played two close contests, losing 34-28 to West Seneca East and beating Williamsville South 36-28.
A sectional finalist a year ago, Pioneer has climbed to third in the Buffalo News’ WNY Small School poll and was 16th in the initial state Class B rankings.
For two weeks in a row, the Panthers have seen one of their linemen earn a Trench Trophy weekly nomination to be put into consideration for the top lineman in Western New York: Luke Matheis in Week 1 and Jimmy Steppe in Week 2.
That recognized line has led to big things in the running and passing game, with Dalton Giboo already at 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns and Gavin Schwab throwing for 250 yards and five TDs on 62.1% passing, led in the receiving game by Karter Giboo (123 yards, two TDs).
— Meanwhile, several Big 30 squads are looking to bounce back at home Friday night.
Olean (0-2, 0-1) has its second straight home game at Bradner Stadium, facing Alden (2-0, 1-0) in B3 league play. The game will be live-streamed on the SBU-TV Sports Facebook page.
Portville/Cuba-Rushford, coming off a heartbreaking 3-0 loss at Southwestern, comes back home, this time to Cuba for its C-R Homecoming and Senior Night game. The Panthers will aim for their first C South win, taking on Silver Creek/Forestville (0-2, 0-0).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-2) is back home for a non-league game with Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (1-1).
— On Saturday, Randolph (0-2) aims for its first win in a non-league trip to Buffalo to play Bishop Timon at 2 p.m.
In Class C South, Salamanca (1-1, 1-0) has a big challenge in its Saturday night home game, playing Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove (2-0) at Veterans Memorial Park. Falconer/CV/MG, now No. 8 in New York Class C, handled Olean 28-6 in Week 1 and won a thriller against Fredonia 46-40 in Week 2.