ELLICOTTVILLE — Despite the loss of another solid senior class, Jason Marsh believed his Franklinville/Ellicottville football team had a good recipe in place to continue its success this fall:
A strong returning core, highlighted by nine guys who were either full- or part-time starters last year, and some key reinforcements in the form of an undefeated JV campaign.
And if Friday night was any indication, that group can feel pretty good about its prospects for 2022. Because outside of a relatively slow start, this was about as ideal a start as the Titans could have hoped for.
New quarterback Gian Nuzzo ran 15 times for 184 yards and a touchdown and F/E used a big third quarter to pull away from St. Mary’s-Lancaster, 38-13, in a Week 1 non-league matchup.
The Titans scored first on a safety and touchdown run late in the first quarter, but went into the break clinging to an 8-6 lead. They then outscored the Lancers 24-0 in the third frame and tallied the first touchdown of the fourth quarter to bring a commanding 38-6 lead into the final minutes.
And on this night, its run game, behind a superb effort from its offensive line, and defense were the key.
Franklinville piled up 307 rushing yards on 39 carries (an average of 8 per tote) while attempting just five passes and completing two. Nuzzo had a 29-yard TD run while Hunter Smith ran seven times for 49 yards and three TDs, including the Titans’ first touchdown of the season and two more as part of that big third quarter.
“Our offensive line came out in the second half and played phenomenal, they really picked it up,” Marsh said. “The first game (of the year), everyone looked like they were pretty tired. At the half, we asked our guys to step it up and dig deep for that second half and they really responded. Hunter ran really hard and the offensive line was just moving people in that second half.”
Christian Swalcy carried nine times for 47 yards while Beau Bielecki 41 yards on three carries. A game in, Marsh liked what he saw from his relatively new-look team.
“It didn’t go smooth for us right off the bat,” said Marsh, whose team fumbled three times, losing two, but threw no picks. “But our guys stuck to the process and really responded. We told them from the get-go, things weren’t always going to go perfect. But they stuck to it and didn’t get down on themselves. It was really nice to see some senior leaders really step up. Tyler Gibas, Koda Curtis and the line were phenomenal.”
F/E allowed just 22 rushing yards and withstood a 12-of-20 for 197-yards and two TD showing from St. Mary’s quarterback Sherred Bernard. The Titans limited the Lancers to just a single touchdown until the 1:30, when the game was already well in hand. Billy Slavinski had seven tackles while Owen Chudy had 5 ½ and Noah Shenk five.
“The defense played really well,” Marsh added. “A couple of times early, we had some missed tackles and things that we wanted to shore up, but all in all, the defense did a great job flying to the football. We’re really happy with the effort tonight.”
SECTION 6 CLASS B2
Olean 35, East Aurora/Holland 14
EAST AURORA — For an Olean team that was replacing some key positions, starting a freshman at quarterback and on the road, this was an admittedly, but understandably, less than ideal start.
Olean forced a 3-and-out on East Aurora/Holland’s first drive, but a roughing the punter penalty gave the ball back to the Blue Devils, who’d eventually score. Shortly thereafter, it was beaten with a 62-yard touchdown pass and found itself trailing 14-0 less than five minutes in.
The Huskies, however, who have often been a resilient bunch under coach Phil Vecchio, displayed that trait in its fullest form on Friday. And from that moment on, it was all Olean.
Olean tallied 35 unanswered points and received a number of key contributions, many of them from players in new roles, in racing past East Aurora/Holland for a season-opening victory. Given the number of question marks going into this one, Vecchio was thrilled with his team’s performance.
“I really couldn’t be happier,” he said. “As I told the team afterward, unfortunately we’ve had teams that got down 14-0 and some people might have buried their heads in the sand. That’s not what (these guys) did. They never doubted themselves, they kept their poise and we couldn’t be more happy with the effort. And the experience they got, that’s only going to help them going forward.”
Memphis App carried 17 times for 105 yards for the Huskies, and scored on a 1-yard plunge late in the first quarter to make it 14-7. OHS took control from there, with Ryan Isenberg scoring on a four-yard run and hauling in a 31-yard TD pass from Joe Mest to give the Huskies a 21-14 halftime advantage.
Mest, a freshman in his varsity debut, was impressive, completing 12-of-20 passes for 171 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. New addition Thomas Bates did a little bit of everything, catching six passes for 86 yards, including a 59-yard TD that put the exclamation point on the victory, while logging an interception, completing his only pass attempt for 39 yards and going 5-for-5 on extra points.
Cade Anastasia added four receptions for 76 yards.
“As Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until you get punched in the mouth, and we got punched in the mouth,” Vecchio acknowledged. “But we got off the floor, refocused, put some good drives together and ran the ball really well.”
Olean outgained the Blue Devils 374-245, committed a manageable five penalties and committed just one turnover on a fumble. The defense came up big, snagging four interceptions, including two from Caedyn Tingley and another from App. Isenberg finished with a team-best five tackles.
Up 28-14 in the fourth, the Huskies put the game away with Mest’s 59-yard TD to Bates with 4:26 remaining. Vecchio described it as a total team victory.
“Joe, that’s a freshman quarterback back there … he played with confidence and made some nice throws,” he said. “He made some plays with his feet and kept some plays alive for us. Our three seniors in the middle, Lucas Brushingham, Chris Bargy and Jaydon Blazejewski, they kind of took things over for a little while.
“Our defense stepped up with the four interceptions. We’re asking a lot of young guys to do a lot and they stepped up and did an awesome job.”