FRANKLINVILLE — The Franklinville/Ellicottville girls track and field team won its home invitational meet, the Frostbite Relays, in a dominant display of depth on Saturday.
The F/E girls won 12 out of 15 events to double the runner-up in team scoring with 144 points, followed by Allegany-Limestone’s 72 and Frewsburg’s 46.
“We have a great size team this year with 30 kids on our team and we have a lot of versatility this season,” Franklinville coach Tyyetta Herman said. “It was great to see athletes stepping up and taking places for those who couldn’t do it
“We won 12 out of the 15 events which was sensational. I look forward to what is to come by the end of the season.”
F/E’s Tyyetta Herman, Alyssa Williams, Tarryn Herman and Nicole Burton won the 3,200 relay. Anna Slavinski, Trinity Herman, Breanna Andrews and Mandy Hurlburt took the 400 shuttle hurdle relay.
Tyyetta Herman, Hurlburt, Slavinski and Kaylie Bish won the 400 relay.
In the sprint medley relay — a 100, 100, 200 and followed by a 400 — Bish, Hurlburt, Slavinski and Tyyetta Herman won for F/E.
Abby Chudy, Burton, Andrews and Isabella Thompson took the 1,600 relay. In the lone event scored individually, F/E’s Alyssa Williams won the 1,500.
In the field, F/E took four of six relays, which involved teams of two competitors with each’s top distance throws or jumps combined. The Titans’ field relay wins included the long jump (Williams, Tyyetta Herman), high jump (Hurlburt, Chudy), shot put (Tarryn Herman, Sarah Weber) and discus (Tarryn Herman, Burton).
Tarryn Herman, Chudy, Williams and Mikayla Tatlow won the 3,200 steeplechase relay.
Allegany-Limestone won two girls relays. Mia Herzog and Lillian Weinman combined to win the triple jump relay with a total of 47-feet-8-inches. Liza Giardini and Alli Watkins won the pole vault relay, clearing a total height of 13 feet.
Addison won the distance medley relay: a 400, 800, 800 and 1,600.
On the boys’ side, Frewsburg took first, winning seven out of 15 events for 122 points to edge host Franklinville/Ellicottville’s 118. Allegany-Limestone took third at 108.
For F/E, Grant Cornell, William Benatovich, Aiden Harrington and A.J. Shortz won the 3,200 steeplechase relay with a time of 11:42.1. Cornell also won the lone individual race, the 1,600.
Allegany-Limestone won six relays, five of them in the field. The lone track relay win for the Gators came in the 400 shuttle hurdle relay, for Devon Bish, Lucas O’Dell, Connor Ellison and Tony Bates.
The A-L took both throwing relays, for Josh Lea and Ahren Faller in the shot put and Kevin Edwards-Hardy and Lea in the discus.
Damion Bish and Bates won the long jump relay, Bates and Jacob Herbert won the triple jump relay and Ellison and Herbert won the pole vault relay.
Frewsburg won the high jump, 1,600, distance medley, sprint medley, 800, 3,200 and 400 relays.
“It’s been since 2019 that we’ve been able to have an invitational … It was hard to remember all the (events) because it’s been so long,” F/E boys coach Derek Schunke said. “It was tough heading into Easter break, we didn’t have as many teams as usual, but it was nice having everyone there and we’re happy to host it. Frewsburg had a really good meet and their boys team is excellent. Allegany-Limestone was very good too. It was a good competitive meet.”
GIRLS
AT FRANKLINVILLE
Franklinville/Ellicottville 144, Allegany-Limestone 72, Frewsburg 46, Fillmore 42, Addison 18, Genesee Valley 8
3,200 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Ty. Herman, Williams, Ta. Herman, Burton) 10:47.5, Addison
400 shuttle hurdle relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Slavinski, Tr. Herman, Andrews, Hurlburt) 1:13.0, Allegany-Limestone, Frewsburg
400 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Ty. Herman, Hurlburt, Slavinski, Bish) 54.5, Allegany-Limestone, Frewsburg
1,500: A. Williams (F/E) 5:52.4, L. Peters (A-L) 6:06.4
800 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Thompson, Bish, Tr. Herman, Andrews) 2:10.9
Sprint medley relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Bish, Hurlburt, Slavinski, Ty. Herman) 2:00.4, Allegany-Limestone, Frewsburg
Distance medley relay: Addison (Lyon, Jacobson, Skovran, Benton) 12:38.9, Franklinville/Ellicottville 13:32.7
1,600 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Chudy, Burton, Andrews, Thompson) 5:04.2, Allegany-Limestone 5:09.8
Pole vault relay: Allegany-Limestone (Giardini, Watkins) 13-0, Franklinville/Ellicottville (Tr. Herman, Slavinski)
Triple jump relay: Allegany-Limestone (Herzog, Weinman) 47-8, Franklinville/Ellicottville (Tatlow, Spencer), Frewsburg (Rondeau, Rosequist)
Long jump relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Williams, Ty. Herman) 26-4, Frewsburg (Rosequist, Nelson), Fillmore (Sylvester, Hatch)
High jump relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Hurlburt, Chudy) 8-8, Allegany-Limestone (Kellogg, Watkins), Fillmore (Sylvester, Hatch)
Shot put relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Ta. Herman, Weber) 53-1, Frewsburg (Collver, Rosequist), Fillmore (Hatch, Beardsley)
Discus relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Ta. Herman, Burton) 147-9, Fillmore (Frazier, Beardsley), Frewsburg (Collver, Rosequist)
3,200 steeplechase relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Ta. Herman, Chudy, Williams, Tatlow) 12:51.8, Allegany-Limestone 14:56.3
BOYS
AT FRANKLINVILLE
Frewsburg 122, Franklinville/Ellicottville 118, Allegany-Limestone 108, Genesee Valley 32, Fillmore 26, Addison 0
3,200 relay: Frewsburg (Gifford, Diaz, Rounds, Collins) 9:19.5, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Allegany-Limestone
400 shuttle hurdle relay: Allegany-Limestone (De. Bish, O’Dell, Ellison, Bates) 1:01.1, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Frewsburg
400 relay: Frewsburg (Cline, Sanfilippo, Constantino, Stormer) :47.8, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Allegany-Limestone
1,600: G. Cornell (FE) 5:13.2, Gifford (Frew), Majoros (Fill)
800 relay: Frewsburg (Diaz, Sanfilippo, Constantino, Stormer) 1:39.1, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Allegany-Limestone
Sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400): Frewsburg (Cline, Sanfilippo, Constantino, Stormer) 1:44.7, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Allegany-Limestone
Distance medley relay (400, 800, 800, 1,600): Frewsburg (Barber, Diaz, Rounds, Kent) 11:04.6, Fillmore, Allegany-Limestone
1,600 relay: Frewsburg (Gifford, Barber, Stormer, Constantino) 3:50.5, Allegany-Limestone, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Pole vault relay: Allegany-Limestone (Ellison, Herbert) 17-6, Franklinville/Ellicottville (Tinelli, Leonard), Frewsburg (Pitts, Collins)
Triple jump relay: Allegany-Limestone (Bates, Herbert) 72-4, Franklinville/Ellicottville (Tinelli, Terwilliger), Frewsburg (Barber, Sanfilippo)
Long jump relay: Allegany-Limestone (Da. Bish, Bates) 34-1, Franklinville/Ellicottville (Breton, Terwilliger), Frewsburg (Kinney, Barber)
High jump relay: Frewsburg (Devereaux, Cline) 9-8, Franklinville/Ellicottville (Terwilliger, Doherty), Allegany-Limestone (M. Milliner, K. Milliner)
Shot put relay: Allegany-Limestone (Lea, Faller) 73-3, Franklinville/Ellicottville (Riling, Slavinski), Frewsburg (Collins, Eckert)
Discus relay: Allegany-Limestone (Edwards-Hardy, Lea) 214-1, Franklinville/Ellicottville (Breton, Riling), Frewsburg (Eckert, Collins)
3,200 steeplechase relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Cornell, Benatovich, Harrington, Shortz) 11:42.1, Frewsburg