RANDOLPH — It routed the competition on its way to a perfect regular season record.
It ran away with last week’s CCAA Division II title, finishing nearly 60 points ahead of the next closest team.
And on Thursday, the Franklinville/Ellicottville girls track and field juggernaut continued its standout season with another relatively convincing triumph, this time at the Section 6 Class D track and field championships.
Once again, Tyyetta Herman was at the center of the victory.
The F/E star placed in three events, winning the 400 (:59.34) and taking third in both the 100 and 200, while sister Tarryn finished first in the shot put and second in the discus. Behind them, the Titans finished first among 13 teams for the D crown, winning by 26 points. Maple Grove (87) and Randolph took second and third, respectively. Portville and West Valley, of the Big 30, placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Mandy Hurlburt (100 hurdles) and Anna Slavinski (400 hurdles) both won individual titles, with the former adding a third in the long jump, and helped the Titans to a third-place finish in the 400 relay. West Valley’s Olivia Harmony captured first in the 3,000 and was second in the 1,500 while Janay Ghani was second in both the 100 and 200.
Portville claimed a pair of firsts in the relays. The team of Olivia Dean, Jessica Daley, Julia Wyant and Jena Wyant won the 400 relay and Daley, Aryanna Hatch and the Wyants paced the field in the 1,600 relay.
Jenna Wyant added a second in the 400. A third in the 3,200 relay rounded out the Titans’ place-finishers.
On the boys’ side, a quartet of non-Big 30 teams grabbed the top four spots while Franklinville/Ellicottville, which, like the F/E girls, have also been mostly dominant this season, took fifth of 11 teams with 73 points, just one point behind fourth. Portville was sixth and West Valley closed off the scoring in 11th.
The Titans were driven by four fourth-place finishes: Cayden Hatch (400 hurdles), Grant Cornell (3,000 steeplechase), Maddox Bush (high jump) and Connor Terwilliger (shot put), plus a third from Wyatt Tinelli in the pole vault.
Portville’s Parker Dornan had the best individual day among Big 30 boys, taking third in the 100 while running on the second-place 400 relay team and anchoring the second-place 1,600 relay team. Dornan was joined on the former by Kyle North, Bryan Randolph and Caedon Holcomb. Dornan, Randolph, Ben Isaman and Simon Szymanski led the field in the 1,600.
Maple Grove won the boys’ team title with 99 points, followed by Frewsburg (89), Randolph (88) and Chautauqua Lake (74).
Following are the top three finishers from all boys and girls Class D events:
GIRLS
Franklinville 113, Maple Grove 87, Randolph 82, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 66, Portville 51, West Valley 34, Holland 33, Frewsburg 31, Barker 28, Chautauqua Lake 13, Westfield 10, Gowanda 7, Cattaraugus-LV 2
100: Fisher (CS) :12.94; Ghani (WV); Ty. Herman (FE)
200: Fisher (CS) :26.61; Ghani (WV); Ty. Herman (FE)
400: Ty. Herman (FE) :59.34, Je. Wyant (P), Morrison (R)
800: Brunenavs (MG) 2:28.38, Teijeira (H), Smith (R)
1,500: Brunenavs (MG) 5:12.60; Harmony (WV), Peirick (H)
3,000: Harmony (WV) 11:50.46; Evans (B), Rowland (R)
100 hurdles: M. Hurlburt (FE) :17.28; Rammelt (W); Swan (CS)
400 hurdles: Slavinski (FE) 1:08.90; Lai (MG); Galley (H)
2,000 steeplechase: Smith (R) 8:08.20; Williams (FE), Warner (CS)
400 relay: Portville (Dean, Daley, Ju. Wyant, Je. Wyant) :52.26; Randolph; Franklinville/Ellicottville (Bish, A. Hurlburt, M. Hurlburt, Slavinski)
1,600 relay: Portville (Daley, Hatch, Je. Wyant, Ju. Wyant) 4:14.52; Maple Grove; Randolph
3,200 relay: Maple Grove (Lai, Baer, Bohall, Brunenavs) 10:50.61; Franklinville/Ellicottville (Kaleta, Burton, Tatlow, Chudy); Holland
High jump: Foley (MG) 5-0; Obert (CL); Persons (CS)
Pole vault: Inkley (R) 9-6; Adams (R); Nocero (MG)
Long jump: Foley (MG) 16-1 ¼; Conlon (Fr.); M. Hurlburt (FE)
Triple jump: Conlon (Fr.) 31-10 ½; Borowski (CS); Foley (MG)
Shot put: Ta. Herman (FE) 32-1; Collver (Fr.); Waterman (R )
Discus: Dalton (B) 89-3; Ta. Herman (FE); Scanlan (G)
BOYS
Maple Grove 99, Frewsburg 89, Randolph 88, Chautauqua Lake 74, Franklinville 73, Portville 40, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 36, Holland 29, Barker 18, Gowanda 10, West Valley 2
100: Graham (CL) :11.57; Stormer (Fr.); Dornan (P)
200: Stormer (Fr.) :22.98; Constantino (Fr.), Ferrino (CL)
400: Rowland (R) :52.37; Speagle (CL); Constantino (Fr.)
800: Kelly (R) 1:59.12; Quintero (CL); Helt (MG)
1,600: Kelly (R) 4:46.34; Baer (MG); Allee-Castro (B)
3,200: Kelly (R) 11:00.7; Verbosky (MG); Kent (F)
110 hurdles: Eimiller (MG) :15.33; Conley (R); Carris (CS)
400 hurdles: Eimiller (MG) :59.38; Hatch (FE); Harding (CS)
3,000 steeplechase: Kent (F) 11:00.14; Cornell (FE); Pitts (Fr.)
400 relay: Chautauqua Lake (Cusimano, Otto, Ferrino, Graham) :45.12; Portville (North, Randolph, Dornan, Holcomb); Frewsburg
1,600 relay: Randolph (Freeman, Hind, Inkley, Kelly) 3:36.63; Portville (Dornan, Randolph, Isaman, Szymanski); Frewsburg
3,200 relay: Maple Grove (Baer, Cornell, Helt, Svetanics) 8:52.36; Chautauqua Lake; Frewsburg
High jump: Eimiller (MG) 6-4; Bush (FE); Randolph (P)
Pole vault: Inkley (R) 12-0; Crouse (R); Tinelli (FE)
Long jump: Speagle (CL) 20-3; Otto (CL); Vogtli (G)
Triple jump: Sanfilippo (Fr.) 41-3 ½; Kopta (CS); Foley (MG)
Shot put: Marshall (MG) 43-8 ½; Terwilliger (FE); Carpenter (R)
Discus: Oleksy (H) 130-1; Clothier (H); Redsteer, (B)