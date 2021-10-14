FRANKLINVILLE — After being held to just 12 points last week against Class D rival Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Franklinville blew off some steam Thursday handing Class C North leading Akron their first loss of season 40-7 at home.
“Honestly it was a great bounce back win for our guys,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said. “It was great to get back in the win column and beat a good team like Akron like we did.”
The Titans dropped last week's matchup to CSP in a defensive struggle 16-12 but unleashed their offense against Akron with their third high scoring output of the season.
Beau Bielecki led a potent rushing attack going for 80 yards on 13 attempts including finding the end zone once. The Titans finished the game with 179 yards, consistently picking over five yards an attempt, 5.4.
“All of the running backs really ran the ball well and it allowed us to put it on the ground consistently,” Marsh said.
The dominance on the ground opened up the air for the Titans (5-2) as Lucas Marsh threw three touchdowns and no interceptions, the fourth time the senior quarterback has done that this season. In total Marsh has remained mostly mistake-free all season posting a career-high 21 touchdown passes to just four interceptions.
Logan Grinols was Marsh’s favorite target all evening catching six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Grinol continued to be automatic in the red zone catching a touchdown in each of the team’s seven games.
Defensively, CSP exploited the Titans for 208 yards through the air. Thursday, F/E flipped the script allowing just 48 yards passing and coming away with two interceptions, including a pick-six by Hunter Smith in the first quarter.
Brody Hibbard was the lone bright spot for Akron rushing for 75 yards on 15 attempts and scoring the team’s lone touchdown.
“It was a great team effort,” Marsh said. “It was a great kick to test us and hopefully it gives us some momentum heading into our last game of the season.”
The Titans will head to Portville (3-3) next week for their final game of the season. With a 2-2 record against Section 6 Class D opponents, the Titans are third in the standings, a game behind CSP and two behind Randolph.
The Tigers dropped to 5-1.