Randolph running back Xander Hind fights through the tackle from Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Ben Brol (56) to score a touchdown in the Section 6 Class D championship Nov. 12, 2021 at Highmark Stadium.

 Times Herald file photo

Over the first two weeks of the regular season, the Franklinville/Ellicottville football team showed just how explosive its offense can be and played solid defense.

The Titans beat Saint Mary’s 38-13 and won at Wilson, 36-16. F/E’s new starting quarterback, senior Gian Nuzzo, was particularly impressive, earning a Connolly Cup Player of the Week honor.

