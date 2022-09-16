Over the first two weeks of the regular season, the Franklinville/Ellicottville football team showed just how explosive its offense can be and played solid defense.
The Titans beat Saint Mary’s 38-13 and won at Wilson, 36-16. F/E’s new starting quarterback, senior Gian Nuzzo, was particularly impressive, earning a Connolly Cup Player of the Week honor.
But now comes perhaps the biggest test of the Titans’ season tonight in Franklinville.
Defending Section 6 Class D champion Randolph, the team that ended F/E’s campaign at Highmark Stadium last year, comes to town in a sectional title game rematch.
Randolph appears to have picked up where it ended last year, bringing back all but four seniors from a team that went 10-1. A Connolly Cup honoree in Week 1 after scoring three touchdowns in a win at Salamanca, Randolph tailback Xander Hind was even more impressive in Week 2, running for 340 yards on 39 carries in a 35-18 win over Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
F/E coach Jason Marsh knows all too well what Hind can do: last year, as a junior, Hind ran for 330 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 2 win over the Titans. Even cutting that productivity in half in the rematch at the sectional final, Hind still had 141 yards, two touchdowns and a receiving score at Highmark Stadium.
“We have to play well up front both offensively and defensively,” Marsh said. “We have to control the run game for them and we also have to have some success with the run game of our own. The key for that this week is can we slow down their run game?
“We have to find a way to slow down Hind, and if and when we do, they’re going to have some kind of counterpunch and we’ve got to be able to handle that as well.”
F/E had some big changes on its line this year, but so far the Titans’ coach has been impressed with the new-look group.
“We’ve been happy with our line play,” Marsh said. “Obviously Week 1 was a test for us and I thought we checked off a lot of boxes that week. There was still some work to do, but they’ve been progressing real well and the guys are really stepping up at that position.”
Marsh expects a very similar Randolph team to the one F/E played twice last year: “Randolph does what Randolph does and they do it well,” he said.
— Just last fall, Albion ended Olean’s season in a Section 6 Class B quarterfinal.
Now, tonight’s rematch sees the two teams starting the season in opposite directions, at least so far.
After two league wins on the road, Olean finally plays on its home field at Bradner Stadium tonight. Albion meanwhile, enters at 0-2 after losses to Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove, 30-16, and Maryvale, 22-18.
Olean has a pair of thrilling victories in hand, having rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat East Aurora/Holland 35-14 then edging Dunkirk 12-7, with the winning touchdown coming on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
Olean coach Phil Vecchio said the challenge of facing Albion starts with third-year quarterback Amari Jones, who missed the playoff game against the Huskies with a broken ankle.
“We didn’t face him last year but we played him two years ago in the spring and he’s dynamic,” Vecchio said. “He can make plays with his feet, he’s got a great arm, he’s a huge test. I told our guys I firmly believe that he’s the best quarterback in our league. He’s certainly played the most games and is the most explosive and he can run it and throw it.
“They key for us, much like the East Aurora game, they had a very good running quarterback, our defensive line must pressure without creating gaps. We’ve got to make a wall. Our defensive ends have to do a fantastic job to keep him contained and hopefully our interior guys are going to be able to create some pressure. We’ve got to be solid in the back end and not give up any plays.”
The home opener also doubles as Olean’s homecoming game. Once again, Olean’s home contests will be livestreamed on Facebook by SBU-TV Sports. The games can be found at www.facebook.com/SBUTVSPORTS.
The Huskies will play at home four of the last six weeks of the regular season.
“It’s certainly been mentioned to them, but this is a new group,” Vecchio said of the revenge factor of facing Albion. “They have knocked us out of the playoffs on a couple different occasions and they’ve kind of been a thorn in our side for the tenure that I’ve been here.
“We were able to get them the last time they came down to Olean and we’re hoping to get them (Friday) night.”
— A strong start in the ranks of Section 5 8-Man Football earned an award for Bolivar-Richburg coach Steve Smith.
Smith won the Buffalo Bills and ADPRO Sports’ Week 2 Coach of the Week in Section 5. Every week during the high school season, the Bills and ADPRO Sports present a $1,000 grant to a coach of the week in both Section 5 and Section 6 and another $1,000 for their respective programs.
The Wolverines knocked off a Red Jacket team on a two-season winning streak in Week 1, then ran away with their home opener, beating Wellsville 42-24.
B-R plays Holley on Saturday in a battle of 2-0 8-man teams.
— After splitting its first two games in non-league play, Salamanca has its first league test on Friday, hsoting Allegany-Limestone at Veterans Memorial Park. At 0-1, the Gators are coming off a 26-3 loss to defending league champion Fredonia.
Salamanca will need to play well over the next three weeks, successively playing A-L, Fredonia and Southwestern, to secure a home playoff seed.
“Allegany, Fredonia, this is it. This is the playoff run here,” Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek said. “Allegany has played two real tough games, they’re going to come in amped up, jacked up just like we are. They played Fredonia real tough.”
Salamanca is also holding a Military Appreciation Night for Friday’s game, asking fans to wear red, white and blue as part of a salute to service men and women.