ELLICOTTVILLE — The Franklinville/Ellicottville football team was due for a breakout offensive performance.
The Titans had just that Friday night in their home opener against Cattaraugus-Little Valley, using a big first half to roll past the Timberwolves 41-12 in Section 6 Class D play.
F/E scored more points in the first quarter Friday, 20, than it had in its previous two games, a 21-7 loss at Akron and a 7-0 win at Salamanca.
F/E had six rushing touchdowns, led by Clayton Rowland’s two. Wyatt Chudy, Logan Frank, Caleb Ploetz and Ryan Dekay each scored once for the Titans (2-1).
Quarterbacks Logan Frank and Lucas Marsh each completed 3-of-5 passes (6-of-10 total) for a combined 163 passing yards. Blake Frank was the leading receiver with two catches for 63 yards.
“We spent a lot of time on executing and it seemed like the guys were really doing a good job in the first half getting to the blocking schemes, getting to their assignments and just the offense had a lot better flow to it tonight,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said.
Marsh credited a cohesive offensive line performance in Week 3.
“I think early on we were having a lot of missed assignments and I think we cleaned a lot of that up tonight,” he said.
Logan Frank had a team-high five tackles (four solo, one for loss).
Running back Clayton Frentz and quarterback Josh Halterman had second-half touchdown runs for the Timberwolves (0-2). Frentz ran for 57 yards on 12 carries.
While happy with the latest victory, Marsh was even more pleased to see his team enjoy itself playing at home for the first time in Ellicottville.
“Being 2-1 is one thing, I really think it just feels good to continue to be out on the football field,” he said. “Just seeing the kids have a good time tonight, have fun playing the game of football, that’s what felt good. Just to see the kids with smiles on their faces. They’ve been through a lot with all this and it’s just good to see them with smiles on their faces and happy.”
F/E visits Randolph (1-1) next Friday, April 23.
“We’re going to play Randolph and we’ve got to be a little bit more physical,” Marsh said. “Randolph is a physical style of team and we’ve definitely got to match their physicalness and their intensity.”