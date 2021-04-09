SALAMANCA — A week ago, the Franklinville/Ellicottville football team managed a single touchdown in a season-opening loss to Akron.
On Friday, with its starting signal-caller back under center, one touchdown was enough.
Logan Frank ran for a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter and the points held up as F/E blanked Salamanca, 7-0, in an anticipated Section 6 Class D showdown at the new Vets Park.
Frank, the reigning 30 Player of the Year, finished with 48 yards and 52 rushing (though F/E totaled just 41 as a team with negative yardage) in his first action of the season. And though his presence was undoubtedly critical, it was the Titans’ defensive effort that made for its first win of the year.
In a classic defensive struggle, F/E surrendered nearly twice as many plays (66 to 28), but allowed just 152 total yards and kept the Warriors, who’d eclipsed 50 points in a 52-6 season-opening win over Maple Grove, off the scoreboard entirely. The outcome marred an equally impressive effort by Salamanca, which gave up only 89 total yards and was just as stingy outside of allowing the first-quarter scamper from Frank.
“Both defensive groups just played their hearts out,” said second-year Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek, who had previously coached the Titans for six years. “It was a battle, it was tough, it was physical, both groups were really bringing it.
“Offensively, we have an identity as a power run team. We tried to capitalize on our size and they just did a really good job of bending but not really letting us break free. We were able to move the ball a little bit; we were never able to punch it in.
To the point of Bartoszek, now 0-2 against his former team, Jesse Stahlman followed up his 160-yard, four-touchdown effort, with 144 yards on 30 carries and Lucas McKenna completed 5-of-9 passes for the Warriors. Salamanca dominated time of possession, but was unable to find the end zone.
“That was the decisive factor in the game,” Bartoszek said of not quite having the finishing touch. “We couldn’t break free. We ran a lot of plays, we just couldn’t break free. We’re really proud of the defensive effort, the staff, the job there. The kids were everywhere. They gave us a chance to win.”
He added, “It was a good night over here … we’re just not happy in terms of being close (without winning). It was an opportunity to get a win and go to 2-0 (and we came up short.”
SECTION 6 CLASS C SOUTH
Southwestern 43, Allegany-Limestone 6
ALLEGANY — Aiden Kennedy went 13-of-21 passing for 199 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the first quarter to Garrett Swan, as Southwestern handed A-L a season-opening loss.
Zishan Munir opened the scoring with a five-yard TD run for the Trojans, who also piled up 247 yards on the ground. Swan added a 65-yard interception return for Southwestern, which took a 20-0 first-quarter lead and extended it to 33-0 at halftime.
Andrew Giardini completed 3-of-5 passes for 43 yards, including a 16-yard fourth-quarter TD to Matt Giardini. Anthony DeCapua (4 rushes) and Jayden Gustafson (15 rushes) ran for 39 and 37 yards, respectively, for the Gators.
SECTION 6 CLASS B-2
Olean 14, Dunkirk 8
DUNKIRK — Down 8-7 in the fourth quarter, Railey Silvis plunged in from a yard out to give the Huskies an eventual 14-7 lead, and Olean hung from there to earn its first victory of the season.
Silvis accounted for both Olean scores, finishing 9-of-23 passing for 147 yards and a 38-yard TD to Jason Brooks in the second quarter, while running 14 times for another 31 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth.
Nick Pantuso caught five passes for 99 yards while Aiden Nenno had a team-high 37 yards on the ground and Alex Linderman made two key extra points for the Huskies.
While Olean did just enough offensively it won the game with its defense, surrendering a manageable 229 yards, producing four turnovers, including three interceptions, and stopping Dunkirk on fourth down on five occasions.
Nenno had six tackles and one of those picks while Kaleb Ramadhan came up with two picks for the Huskies.
SECTION 6 CLASS B-1
Pioneer 38, Burgard/Buffalo Arts 14
BUFFALO — Joe Stover had a big outing, running 15 times for 136 yards and four touchdowns as Pioneer moved to 2-0.
Jack Buncy added 92 yards on 20 carries for the Panthers, who piled up 320 rushing yards and outgained Burgard, 367-205, for the game. Jordan King led another strong defensive effort, totaling 10 tackles (2 for loss) while causing two fumbles, and also added a second-quarter TD run for Pioneer.
Logan Ellis notched six tackles (2 for loss) with a sack and a fumble recovery.
“The defense played really well, it was a pretty dominating performance,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “Offensively we can still clean some things up, we left some points out there that we weren’t able to convert. But we’re really satisfied with the overall effort. In this season and what we’re all going through, we’re just really happy to play football and we’re proud of the kids.”