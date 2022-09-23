ELLICOTTVILLE – It looked, felt, and sounded like a football playoff game. It very well could be a playoff matchup weeks from now.

Franklinville/Ellicottville edged out Portville Central School 16-8 in overtime on Friday night in an old-school rock-em sock-em Section 6, Class D contest that featured twists and turns that left both coaches complimenting their players for sticking with it when the opportunity for victory looked bleak.

