PANAMA — If you had told Jason Marsh his offense would produce just six points on Saturday, he might have assumed his Franklinville/Ellicottville football team was in for a long, season-ending afternoon.
But the F/E defense had other plans in its Section 6 Class D semifinal against Clymer/Sherman/Panama. The Titans’ ‘D’ held the Wolfpack to just 3.2 yards per play and just one scoring drive, a second-quarter field goal, and gave the offense a chance.
A 49-yard deep ball pass from quarterback Lucas Marsh to receiver Blake Frank early in the third quarter gave the Titans all the scoring they needed as F/E held on for a 6-3 upset road victory.
“Defense stood on its head today,” Marsh, the third-year F/E coach, said. “We challenged them all week. We looked at the last game and found the things we needed to improve on. Our second team guys did a great job getting us prepared this week, they gave us great looks, this was really a great team effort.”
F/E (7-2) advances to play undefeated, top-seeded Randolph (9-0) in the Section 6 Class D championship at the Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium on Friday at 5 p.m.
Marsh admitted he didn’t expect such a low-scoring game.
“I definitely didn’t think it would be a 6-3 affair. I really didn’t,” he said. “That was two great defensive teams playing good ball. But we’ll take the win no matter what. We definitely thought our defense had it in them. They certainly came out and played a great game today.”
F/E got eight defensive stops against CSP (7-3): five punts, an interception and two unsuccessful fourth-down attempts. On the Titans’ final defensive stand, on 4th-and-2 past midfield in F/E territory, Frank wrapped up Micah Willink on a short crossing reception. Upon measurement, the officials’ spot put Willink a mere inch or two short.
“Blake came up and made a great play,” Marsh said. “But we kind of missed the receiver, I had in my head that that was the play they were running and we kind of missed the bump on the receiver coming across. But Blake made up for it in the end and we played great team defense.”
The Titans took over with 2:44 to play, earning a first down and kneeling out the clock after CSP spent its final timeouts.
“It’s a game of inches and ultimately it shouldn’t have to come down to that,” CSP coach Ty Harper said of the fourth-down stop. “If we did a better job of executing earlier in the game it wouldn’t have come down to that. Yes, it’s frustrating but we needed to do a better job of moving the ball and sustaining drives and we didn’t have it today.”
Lucas Marsh went 10-for-19 passing for 126 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He led F/E on the ground with 15 rushes for 51 yards. Frank made four catches for 78 yards and a score and Beau Bielecki had four catches for 40 yards.
Hunter Smith made a team-high six tackles (one for loss) for F/E, while Ben Brol had five tackles and an interception and Tyler Gibas made a sack.
F/E held CSP to just 37 rushing yards on 20 carries and 124 passing yards as quarterback Kurtis Olson was 16-for-30 with 124 yards.
On Oct. 8, the Wolfpack had more than 300 total yards in a 16-12 win in Franklinville, rallying to beat the Titans in a game that decided the playoff No. 2 seed. Harper credited F/E defensive coordinator Chris Mendell for the Titans’ adjustments a month later.
“We had a lot of success running between the tackles the first time we saw them,” Harper said. “We thought that might be something we’d be able to do again and they did a really good job of taking that away. It looked like they moved a few players defensively in terms of alignment and they challenged us to beat them through the air. They really stopped us, everything that we tried to do on the ground we struggled with today and they made us one-dimensional and we saw what happened. Especially this time of year, if you can’t run the ball, you’re going to be in trouble. Hat’s off to them, Coach Mendell’s been doing it a long time, he’s a fantastic defensive coordinator. We knew we’d get a battle.”
Marsh said the F/E coaches challenged their players that they needed to believe they could avenge that Week 6 loss.
“When we lost to CSP in the regular season we knew we were probably going to get a rematch,” Marsh said. “We just told the kids that if there was one guy here who didn’t think that they could win that game, then don’t show up on Monday. That was the way we approached it. We said if you don’t believe that you can go out and compete and beat these teams, then don’t show up on Monday.
“From that point, our players took a different attitude. They knew it, they watched the film, they knew they could play with those teams. They came out and did it today.”
Randolph pulled away for a 36-26 victory over the Titans in a Week 2 meeting.