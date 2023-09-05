New quarterback, no problem.
The Franklinville/Ellicottville football team has continued to make a relatively seamless transition under center and, by extension, continued to win.
In the previous three years, the Titans lined up three seniors at quarterback: Logan Frank (2020-21), Lucas Marsh (‘21) and Gian Nuzzo (‘22). Those seasons concluded with a sectional title and two more trips to Highmark Stadium for the Section 6 Class D championship contest, respectively, and an impressive combined record of 21-7.
This fall, with the graduation of Nuzzo, F/E has now made it four starting signal-callers in four years. And though it’s only been one week, the early indication is that coach Jason Marsh’s team has, again, been able to successfully pass that baton.
Yeah, Isaac Towne and the F/E passing game struggled a bit against Salamanca’s veteran pass defense, finishing just 3-for-14 for 47 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. But Towne, just like his predecessors, was still the engine at QB to which the Titans have become accustomed.
THE 6-foot, 180-pound junior ran 18 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns while leading F/E to a season-opening and tone-setting 25-15 victory over the Warriors last Friday at Vets Park. Crucial to that effort, and the game’s outcome, was his performance in the third quarter when Towne picked up 58 of his rushing yards and both scores, helping to turn a 7-0 halftime deficit, where there may have been some first-game jitters still involved, to a 12-7 advantage.
Not bad for a junior who was making his first-career start on the road against a Class C semifinalist from a year ago and in a matchup between a pair of local heavyweights who expect to be contenders again this fall.
True, in the now-10 years since becoming a joint program, F/E has boasted a handful of singular talents in the backfield; Frank was a two-time Big 30 Player of the Year (2019, COVID-shortened 2020 campaign) and the younger Marsh was the Section 6 Class D Offensive Player of the Year. Mostly, though, the Titans have devised, and followed, the same successful formula:
Surround a savvy, run-first quarterback with a strong stable of running backs, a stout offensive line and a top-flight defense that will keep you in the game. And though this version of F/E will have to continue to prove itself for the remainder of the year, if a Week 1 win against a good Class C rival is any indication, the Titans seem to have those very pieces in place again in 2023.
Indeed, it’s a transition that should be made easier by the fact Marsh’s squad returned three experienced running backs in Hunter Smith, Beau Bielecki and Jacob Dahlke, plus its top receiving threat in Noah Shenk.
F/E’S WIN over Salamanca -- in the teams’ first meeting since they played each for the Class D title in Franklinville in May of 2021 -- gave it a place on the ‘also receiving votes’ list in the Buffalo News’ inaugural Western New York Small School poll. The Titans, who finished last season at No. 8 in WNY, currently sit two points out of 10th (Pioneer is the lone Big 30 program to have cracked the Top 10 after Week 1, sitting seventh).
But that was only one of a number of notable headlines to emerge from the opening weekend of local high school football action.
PORTVILLE/Cuba-Rushford and Pioneer, among the preseason favorites in Class D and B, respectively, due largely to the volume of talent they have back from a year ago, got off to ideal starts, with the maroon-clad Panthers handling Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 71-6, and the Yorkshire-based Panthers blasting Kenmore East, 45-7. Portville/C-R’s Kaedon Holcomb, one of the top returning playmakers in the Big 30, picked up where he left off last fall, needing just four carries to amass 155 yards and three touchdowns. For his efforts, he was the area’s lone player to make the WNY Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Player of the Week list for Week 1.
And though both Portville/C-R and Pioneer may have viewed those triumphs as merely “taking care of business,” it should provide each with plenty of momentum heading into difficult Week 2 matchups against Southwestern and South Park, respectively.
Elsewhere on the New York side of the Big 30 border, Class D power Randolph, in its first outing in the post-Xander Hind era, had its 16-game regular-season win streak come to an end with a 41-21 loss to Class C runner-up Fredonia and all three local 8-man teams, including Allegany-Limestone, in its league debut, collected victories, with the Gators downing Holley, 48-22, Bolivar-Richburg defeating Frewsburg, 24-16 and Wellsville edging C.G. Finney in dramatic fashion, 28-26.