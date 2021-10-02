FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville/Ellicottville quarterback Lucas Marsh threw with remarkable efficiency Friday night.
Of Marsh’s 11 passing attempts against Cattaraugus-Little Valley, nearly half went for a touchdown. On 8-of-11 passing, he racked up 179 yards and five touchdowns (to four different with no interceptions against the Timberwolves, pacing F/E to a 41-20 Section 6 Class D football victory.
Logan Grinols had two touchdown catches and a touchdown run, marking 59 receiving yards and 25 rushing. Gian Nuzzo (63 total yards), Blake Frank and Beau Bielecki each had a touchdown catch.
F/E (4-1, 2-1) scored the game’s first 33 points before a late second-quarter CLV touchdown sent the Timberwolves to halftime trailing 33-6.
For the F/E defense, Andrew Bolya had a team-high 5.5 tackles while Caleb Ploetz was credited for 1.5 sacks, sharing one with Ben Brol.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-4, 0-3), quarterback Josh Halterman had a touchdown pass and run. He threw 8-for-14 for 212 yards with one interception.
Clayton Frentz had two catches for 133 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown. John Visnesky snagged three catches for 56 yards. Gage Furl led the T-Wolves on the ground with 11 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.
SECTION 5 CLASS D
Bolivar-Richburg 41, York/Pavilion 8
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides en route to its fourth-straight win.
The Wolverines piled up 334 rushing yards on 36 carries while stifling York/Pavilion to minus-nine yards on the ground. It was the third-straight contest that B-R held its opponents to negative rushing yardage.
Rudy Polk, back in the B-R backfield this season after sitting out last spring, led the rushing attack with 156 yards on six carries and three touchdowns of 55, 5 and 69 yards. He also had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Landon Danaher ran 11 times for 80 yards and a 1-yard TD plunge and Kadin Tompkins had a 5-yard rushing score for the Wolverines, who built up a 28-0 second-quarter lead before cruising.
Brayden Ellis led the defense with two interceptions, Lloyd Kinnicutt had four tackles, including a sack, and Trent Sibble had a sack as the Wolverines limited Y/P to just 60 total yards. That was part of another staunch defensive effort for coach Steve Smith’s squad, which has surrendered just two total touchdowns during its four-game win streak and a mere three in 20 quarters on the year.
“Our ground game was great,” Smith said. “We ran the ball really well, our guys up front were opening some good holes. That made our offense just kind of go. Defensively, we played another strong game. We must be doing something right on both sides of the ball; we’re definitely coming out of this one pleased.”
SECTION 5 CLASS B SOUTH
Iroquois 19, Pioneer 14
ELMA — Trey Kleitz tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Miriacher with under three minutes remaining to lift Iroquois in a battle of Class B heavyweights.
In a clean (only 5 total penalties and 1 turnover) and an evenly-matched contest (Pioneer held a 291-288 edge in yards), the Panthers rallied from an early 13-0 hole with TDs in the third and fourth quarters to bring a 14-13 lead into the waning minutes.
And in a nip-and-tuck contest, it was a pair of pass plays — a 59-yard Iroquois score in the third quarter and the game-winner — that made the difference.
“Two busted coverages, that’s what it comes down to,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “Two coverages that we didn’t roll over on, their quarterback found two wide open guys, that’s the story of the game.”
Pioneer boasted a pair of 100-yard rushers as Jayden Okhamvilaysack ran 15 times for 122 yards and Jack Buncy had 28 carries for 118 yards. Those two scored the TDs to give the Panthers the lead, the former on a 58-yard scurry. Pioneer nearly doubled up Iroquois on total plays (61 to 34) before falling short.
“We had the game plan for it; possession, possession, possession,” Duprey went on. “In the first half, we left a couple of plays out there. We were up with three minutes left and they marched right down. We made a valiant effort at the end, but we came up short on our last drive on fourth down.”
Logan Ellis had eight tackles while Kyle Stover made seven stops for the Panthers (3-2).