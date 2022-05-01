FALCONER — Angelina Napoleon won four events and turned in another record-setting performance to lead the Allegany-Limestone girls to third out of 19 schools at Falconer’s Golden Falcon Track and Field Invitational on Friday.
Napoleon, an A-L junior, won the 800 and 1,500-meter runs, 2,000 steeplechase and high jump events while garnering both Outstanding Female Track Athlete and Outstanding Female Field Athlete honors. She set a new sectional record in the steeplechase with a time of 6:39.71, which als doubled as a school record.
A-L’s 50 points placed the Gators behind only East Aurora (92.5) and Franklinville/Ellicottville. Ashlyn Collins was third in the 400 for A-L.
The F/E girls had two event winners: Tyyetta Herman in the 400 and Audrey Hurlburt in the 100 hurdles. Herman also took second in the long jump and third in the 200.
Tarryn Herman took second in both throws, the shot put and discus, and Anna Slavinski was second in the 400 hurdles. Alyssa Willams was third in both the 800 and steeplechase.
Portville’s Jenna Wyant took second in the 400 and third in the 100 and Julia Wyant took third in the long jump as the Panthers finished fourth (47 points).
For 13th-place Olean, Jem Fayson finished second in the pole vault.
For the Cattaraugus-Little Valley girls, Emma Gassman had a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 100 and 200.
On the boys’ side, Connor Terwilliger, Cayden Hatch and Wyatt Tinelli each took second place in an event to lead the Franklinville/Ellicottville boys to sixth out of 16 teams at the Falconer Invitational.
Hatch was second in the 400 hurdles along with a third-place long jump. Terwilliger was second in the 110 hurdles and Tinelli was second in the pole vault.
For eighth-place Allegany-Limestone (30.5), Jacob Brink took second in the 1,600 and Ahren Faller was third in the shot put.
Olean took 11th (18.25), powered by a pair of second-place jumps from Jamison Pittman in the long jump and triple jump.
Bryan Randolph led Portville, taking third in the high jump.
Results from the Wellsville Pentathlon/Steeplechase, which also featured a handful of Big 30 programs, will appear in Tuesday’s Times Herald.
BOYS TRACK
AT FALCONER
Southwestern 82, Randolph 76.25, East Aurora 66, Fredonia 51.25, Maple Grove 49.25, Franklinville/Ellicottville 45, Falconer 31.25, Allegany-Limestone 30.5, Chautauqua Lake 30, Frewsburg 21, Olean 18.25, Springville 15, Portville 13, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 11, Dunkirk 11, Iroquois 7.25
100: Butterfield (SW) :11.23, Graham (CL), Whitfield (Fred)
200: Butterfield (SW) :23.03, Stormer (Frews), Linder (Fred)
400: Ticen (EA) :51.20, Velez-Elmo (Fred), Rowland (Rand)
800: Kelly (Rand) 1:58.76, Tent (EA), Shutters (SW)
1,600: Kelly (Rand) 4:20.89, Brink (A-L), Zaff (EA)
3,200: Owens (EA) 10:04.90, Luce (SW), Krenzer (Falc)
110 hurdles: Eimiller (MG) :15.34, Terwilliger (F/E), Harding (CSP)
400 hurdles: Eimiller (MG) :59.75, Hatch (F/E), Baehr (Falc)
3,000 steeplechase: Lewis (SW) 10:05.06, Luce (SW), Hoak (EA)
400 relay: Randolph (Burch, Coney, Bush, Rowland) 45.93, Southwestern, Dunkirk
1,600 relay: Fredonia (Whitfield, Yerico, Linder, Velez-Olmo) 3:33.97, East Aurora, Allegany-Limestone
3,200 relay: East Aurora (Owens, Rung, Tent, Ticen) 8:17.04, Maple Grove, Falconer
High jump: Eimiller (MG) 5-10, Whitfield (Fred), Randolph (Port)
Pole vault: Crouse (Rand) 11-6, Tinelli (F/E), Inkley (Rand)
Long jump: Speagle (CL) 20-4.5, Pittman (Olean), Hatch (F/E)
Triple jump: Whitfield (Fred) 42-4, Pittman (Olean), Baker (Spring)
Shot put: Huntington (Rand) 44-0.5, Hoose (SW), Faller (A-L)
Discus: Huntington (Rand) 128-11, Swogger (CL), Hoose (SW)
GIRLS TRACK
AT FALCONER
East Aurora 92.5, Franklinville/Ellicottville 76, Allegany-Limestone 50, Portville 47, Falconer 45, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 45, Randolph 43, Southwestern 38, Iroquois 35, Maple Grove 30, Eden 12, Frewsburg 10, Olean 8, Gowanda 6, Chautauqua Lake 5.5, Dunkirk 5, Fredonia 4, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 4, Silver Creek 2
100: Fischer (CSP) :12.73, Ticen (EA), Je. Wyant (Port)
200: Fischer (CSP) :26.77, Ticen (EA), Ty. Herman (F/E)
400: Ty. Herman (F/E) 1:00.78, Je. Wyant (Port), Collins (A-L)
800: Napoleon (A-L) 2:16.81, Brunenavs (MG), Williams (F/E)
1,500: Napoleon (A-L) 5:01.29, McLaughlin (EA), Schoeneman (EA)
3,000: O’Leary (EA) 10:29.34, Houghton (EA), Lewis (SW)
100 hurdles: A. Hurlburt (F/E) :18.25, Wittmeyer (Falc), Current (I)
400 hurdles: Madonia (Falc) 1:10.23, Slavinski (F/E), Lai (MG)
2,000 steeplechase: Napoleon (A-L) 6:39.71, Lewis (SW), Williams (F/E)
400 relay: Portville (Dean, Daley, Ju. Wyant, Je. Wyant) :52.81, East Aurora, Randolph
1,600 relay: Portville (Daley, Hatch, Je. Wyant, Ju. Wyant) 4:18.74, East Aurora, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
3,200 relay: East Aurora (McLaughlin, Owens, O’Leary, Houghton) 10:10.85, Maple Grove, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
High jump: Napoleon (A-L) 5-2, Kwitek (EA), Kioko (CSP)
Pole vault: Inkley (Rand) 8-0, Fayson (Olean), Walkowick (I)
Long jump: Cimini (I) 15-4, Ty. Herman (F/E), Ju. Wyant (Port)
Triple jump: Ekstrom (Falc) 32-7, Grijalva (SW), McIntyre (SW)
Shot put: Waterman (Rand) 29-8.5, Ta. Herman (F/E), Collver (Frew)
Discus: Kroszelak (Eden) 86-3.5, Ta. Herman (F/E), Scanlan (G)