ELLICOTTVILLE — “It was an exciting finish for us.”
That was the way Ellicottville baseball coach Chris Mendell described the end to his team’s game with Cattaraugus-Little Valley on Friday.
And really, that might have been an understatement.
After rallying to take the lead in the fifth inning, the Eagles had to do everything they could to hang onto it. But they managed to do just that.
Owen Chudy went 2-for-3 with an RBI and he and Braylon Wyatt came up clutch offensively to lead Ellicottville to a 4-3 triumph in a CCAA III matchup.
Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, ECS plated four runs in the bottom half to take the lead. That’s when it became exciting; or for Ellicottville, likely nervewracking. In the sixth, after having already allowed a run to make it 4-3, Cameron Mendell turned an unassisted double play to get the Eagles (4-7) out of the inning.
But Mendell wasn’t done there. In the seventh, Ellicottville went walk, hit-by-pitch, hit-by-pitch to the first three C-LV batters, forcing Mendell to enter in relief in a bases-loaded, no-outs situation. Mendell struck out the next batter and coaxed a short flyout on which C-LV couldn’t tag. With two away, the Timberwolves then crushed one into the gap, but outfielder Christian Swalcy made a diving catch to end the game.
“It was a good finish, for sure,” Mendell acknowledged.
Ellicottville’s pitchers issued 13 walks, but overcame it by allowing just two hits and a single earned run. Wyatt had a hit and drove in two runs. Caedon Wyatt (11 walks) surrendered just one hit while striking out four over the first five innings.
“We got out of jams all night,” Mendell said of the pitching numbers, while adding: “Braylon and Owen had some timely hits (in the fifth) for us.”
Payton Bradley and Nate Wolf each had a hit and an RBI for the Timberwolves. Camden Young allowed just one hit with four strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
CCAA IIIPortville 18, Franklinville 0FRANKLINVILLE — A day after topping Franklinville 18-1, Portville beat FCS by nearly the same score. This time, however, Franklinville kept it close until the later stages, as Portville used a 10-run seventh inning to pull away.
The home Panthers actually only trailed 3-0 into the sixth, when their one error helped Portville plate five runs, four of those unearned. Still, Luke Petryszak was dominant for PCS, racking up 16 strikeouts while walking none in a complete-game, three-hit shutout.
Michael Cole totaled three hits, three RBI and three runs scored, Ethan Obergfell (run) had two hits and four RBI and Drew Langdon posted three hits for Portville. All three also doubled.
Tyrnan Farrington tossed six strong innings for Franklinville (3-7, 3-5), allowing just four earned runs. Noah Shenk, Bretton Blecha and Matthew Spittler all singled.
“Tyrnan threw really well,” FCS coach Reed Mitrowski said. “It was a three-run game going into the sixth. (But) obviously not enough offense with how good of a pitcher (Petryszak) is. I was happy with how we battled him as hard as we did.
“If we make a play (in the sixth), it’s 4-0 going into the bottom half. But Portville’s a great team. I was proud of how hard we fought after the way (Thursday) went.”
NON-LEAGUE
Friendship/Scio 8, Lima Christian 7, 8 inningsSCIO — Ethan Davenport went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI as Friendship/Scio pulled out a walkoff win.
Tyler Nickerson went 2-for-5 for F/S. Nick Sortore fanned eight over six innings while Davenport struck out four in relief and the two combined to allow just three hits. F/S held a 6-2 lead through four, but Lima plated five runs in the next two innings to go in front. Friendship/Scio then tied it in the sixth before plating a run in the eighth with one out to win it.
Curtis Welker had a hit and scored and also struck out nine in five innings for Lima Christian.
Fillmore 5, Avoca/Prattsburgh 3
HOUGHTON — In a rematch of last year’s Section 5 Class D championship, Fillmore used a four-run sixth to overcome a 2-1 deficit and hung on in the end.
Aiden Wagner dropped a base hit bunt after which two runs scored on a throwing error and Nolan Krzeminski had a two-run single to right center in the inning for the Eagles (9-1). Brent Zubikowski kept A/P relatively at bat for 6 ⅔ innings.
Jamel Crowder logged a first-inning double and Josiah Stilson tripled in the third for Avoca/Prattsburgh.
“It was definitely a game that could have gone either way,” said Fillmore coach Bill Nolan, whose team edged the Vikings by nearly the same score (4-3) in last year’s title game. “The two teams were evenly-matched. We just got a few more breaks than they did.”
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
R H E
Catt-LV 001 011 0 — 3 2 0 Ellicottville 000 040 x — 4 4 2 Camden Young (4 SO, 3 BB), Brayden Young (5) (4 SO, 1 BB) and Payton Bradley Caedon Wyatt (4 SO, 11 BB), Hunter Smith (6) (2 BB), Cameron Mendell (7) (1 SO) and Smith, Braylon Wyatt
AT SCIO
R H E
Lima 011 032 00 — 7 3 5 F/S 301 201 01 — 8 10 3 Curtis Welker (9 SO, 2 BB), Nathan Herring (6) (5 SO, 2 BB), Conner Welker (8) (1 BB) and Lemuel Fiegl Nick Sortore (8 SO, 4 BB), Ethan Davenport (7) (4 SO) and Landen Arnold
HR:
Davenport (F/S)
AT FRANKLINVILLE
R H E
Portville 002 105 (10) — 18 13 1 Franklinville 000 000 0 — 0 3 1 Luke Petryszak (16 SO) and Drew Langdon Kiernan Farrington (3 SO, 4 BB), Isaac Towne (7) (1 SO, 1 BB), Beau Bielecki (3 BB), Nick Hillman (1 BB) and Brady Tatlow
AT HOUGHTON
R H E