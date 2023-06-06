For the second consecutive spring, area high school softball seniors hope to enjoy one last night in the spotlight at Wellsville’s Tullar Field.
Wellsville’s second annual Exceptional Senior Game was set for Wednesday night, but Wellsville has canceled all outdoor activities due to air quality issues stemming from Canadian wildfires, causing the game’s postponement. Coaches and administrators will explore the possibility of playing Thursday, the originally planned “rain date,” depending on the weather. An update on the game’s status will be published when made available.
Established last spring after years of planning amid the pandemic, here’s a look at the senior game format:
— With two teams comprised of seniors from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Steuben counties, the game is set to run for eight innings with both teams “batting the bench,” with all players in the batting order regardless of position on the field. Teams will be able to use multiple pitchers and catchers in the eight-inning format.
Team selection aimed to create a competitive game with pitching and catching options on both sides. Players from the same high school, such as Bolivar-Richburg, which has four players in the game (two on each side), can play for opposing teams for competitive balance.
While the game has a five-run limit per inning, there is no mercy rule in effect.
Teams with players participating in the second annual game include Andover/Whitesville, Bolivar-Richburg, Cuba-Rushford, Ellicottville, Fillmore, Genesee Valley/Belfast, Olean, West Valley, Addison, Alfred-Almond, Avoca-Prattsburgh, Campbell-Savona and Canisteo-Greenwood.
— Coaches Destiny Taft (Campbell-Savona) and Matt Finn (Ellicottville), assisted by Al Barber (Andover/Whitesville), guide one team.
Taft and Finn’s team includes Ellicottville catcher Allison Rowland and outfielder Ryah Quinn, B-R pitcher/shortstop Malayna Ayers and pitcher/infielder/outfielder Haley Mascho, A/W first baseman Aislinn Hamilton and catcher Gabbi Hall, GVBC pitcher/first baseman Ashley Burrows, Fillmore outfielder Skylar Gaddy, Addison pitcher Makayla Miller and shortstop/center fielder Jillian Ames, C-G first baseman Brooke Burd and Campbell-Savona catcher Hannah Demong.
— On the other side, Bryan Hansen (West Valley) coaches the other team with
John Gemmell (Alfred-Almond) assisting.
Hansen’s team includes West Valley shortstop Lauren Frascella and pitcher Colleen Keller, B-R third baseman/pitcher McKinlee Harris and catcher Madigan Harris, Olean second baseman/outfielder Olivia Kratts and first baseman Ariel Maine, C-R outfielder/shortstop Taylor Searle, A-A pitcher/third baseman Isabel Badeau and catcher Ali Hurd and A-P catcher Jordan Swift. A-P outfielder/third baseman Carmen Dailey was selected to the team but cannot play due to injury.
“We didn’t have any seniors last year, so for Lauren and Colleen, for them to have the opportunity to put their talents up against the best in the region is just a great opportunity for them and a deserving honor for both of them,” Hansen said. “They both had an outstanding year for us and it’s nice that they were recognized and accepted onto a team with the caliber of players that are there.”
Hansen said his team got together for practice Sunday night in preparation for the game.
“To be asked to be on the coaching staff is a humbling one, I’m super excited,” he said. “At practice the other night, the girls are just a great group of girls. Loads of talent that I can’t wait to sit back in the dugout and watch.
“(Practice) was fun, there are some big hitters and great pitchers and some exceptional fielders that it’s going to be fun to watch if we do get a chance to play.”