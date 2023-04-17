PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Through five innings, no one could touch Drew Evens as the senior ace tossed a no-hitter to lead the Port Allegany baseball team past Smethport 11-0 in a Northern Allegheny League matchup on Monday.
“As far as this year on the mound, Evens has been, in my eyes, flawless,” Port Allegany coach Josh McNeil said. “He’s really hitting the zone really well and his fastball, his curveball, his knuckleball have been really on point. He’s been a really consistent pitcher.”
While Evens’ pitching kept the Hubbers cold at the plate, the Gators got rolling early. In the first, Nate Wilfong came home on a fielder’s choice to go up 1-0. Evens then found three consecutive strikeouts before the Gators would really show their dominance.
After Noah Archer walked to first and subsequently stole second, a Wilfong bunt put Archer on third, setting up a two-run single from Tyler Carinci. Two batters later, Blaine Moses made contact, grounding into the infield that brought two runners in for the Gator’s fifth run.
“We’re seeing the ball a lot better. We’ve been kind of struggling at the plate but these last two games, our bats have been coming around quite a bit,” McNeil said. “Now that they’re seeing the ball, I think they’re a little more confident in themselves and are being aggressive at the plate.”
Port would follow up a five-run third frame with five more runs in the fourth, with Evens (9 strikeouts, 3 walks) sealing the win and completing the shutout. Carinci led the Gators offense, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI.
“The kids are having fun. Everybodys buying in to what all the coaches have put in time for,” McNeil said. “Plus, we have really good underclassmen that know the game of baseball. Now that they’re buying in and putting everything together, that's been the key to our success.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford 17, Andover/Whitesville 4, 5 innings
CUBA — Jacob Smith doubled, drove in three runs and scored four while combining with Eli Sleggs on a one-hitter to power Cuba-Rushford.
Braeden Wight went 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBI and Preston Bilotta was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI for the Rebels, who used a 12-run second-inning outburst to take control. Caleb Root finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
“We swung the bats very well again, and on a cold and wet night we fielded the ball well (committing just one error),” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “We did a nice job of getting out on top early.”
C.J. Estep had the lone hit and he and Colton Calladine scored a run for Andover/Whitesville.
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 8, Coudersport 2
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Trey Buchholz finished 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI and Bolivar-Richburg built up an 8-0 sixth-inning lead en route to an interstate triumph.
David Baldwin went 2-for-2 while James Margeson was 2-for-4 for the Wolverines (3-3). Caden Allen contributed a double and an RBI. B-R struck out nine times against Coudy pitching, but made up for it with nine hits and key outputs in the third inning (3 runs) and sixth (4). Buchholz went five innings and combined with Reiss Gaines on keeping the Falcons off the board in every frame except for the sixth.
“We had guys hitting all the way through the lineup today, which was nice to see,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “The nine strikeouts … that’s an area we need to improve on. But when we did get guys on, we were able to move them around.”
For Coudersport, Gavyn Ayers tripled with an RBI and run scored, Owen Deutschlander went 2-for-3 and Jacob Hooftallen and Danny VanVladricken tallied the two runs.
Wellsville 30, Red Jacket 2, 5 innings
WELLSVILLE — Tyler Vogel went 4-for-6 with two doubles, four runs scored and six RBI as Wellsville racked up 30 runs and 23 hits in a one-sided win.
Gavin Haggerty was 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs while Karson Grover (4 runs) and Aiden Cowburn (3 runs) both went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs for the Lions (4-3), who jumped out to a 13-0 first-inning lead and added eight more runs in each of the second and fourth innings.
“We started out on fire,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “We nearly hit around twice in the first inning.”
Logan Dunbar and Carson Grover combined to strike out six and issue four walks in a four-hitter. Hunter Finnick doubled for Red Jacket.