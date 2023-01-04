Back in the early 1990s when the Bills made it to four straight Super Bowls, an absurd scenario was replicated each year and it became a standing joke to me.
Naturally, besides their sports people, Buffalo TV stations also sent reporters from the news side.
In my mind, the implication was that management was sending a message that “We’ll show the sports department how you cover a big story like the Super Bowl.”
Trouble was, those news people had not the first clue about how to report on the country’s premier sporting event.
In desperation, those “reporters” would gravitate to a bar where they recruited alcohol-marinated Buffalo fans to slur-scream “Bills are No. 1” into the camera.
Nothing but top-flight journalism right there.
BUT I learned Monday night that scenario also works in reverse.
Sports networks aren’t the best candidates to cover a major news story even if it’s football-related and it was painfully obvious.
In fairness, game announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman did their absolute best to describe the unprecedented injury that beset Bills safety Damar Hamlin after making a tackle late in the first quarter at Cincinnati.
After a fairly routine collision, Hamlin jumped to his feet, then toppled backward.
The instantaneous response by both teams’ medical and training staffs said something was seriously wrong, especially with the never before seen use of CPR and a defibrillator.
By the time Hamlin was removed from the field via ambulance, this was a national story, making its way to every network newscast.
ONCE THE game was suspended, the telecast reverted to the ESPN studios where Monday Night sideline reporter Lisa Salters delivered a tearful, touching assessment of what she saw on the field. Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, who had suffered an in-game injury that cost him his spleen and gallbladder, offered a sobering perspective from a player’s point of view.
Would that host Scott Van Pelt had been that insightful.
Van Pelt, whom I normally like, had his own agenda and embarrassed himself.
From the start, he took thinly disguised shots at the NFL, maintaining that it was the Bills and Bengals coaches and players who demanded the game be suspended … not the league.
It’s not that Van Pelt was necessarily wrong … but the timing surely was.
If he wants to grind his ax, he shouldn’t be doing it when an NFL player is fighting for his life after an incident in that night’s game.
Watching ESPN, I repeatedly screamed at the TV, “Give me a medical expert and his best guess on what happened and why.”
No such luck … the “Worldwide Leader” instead gave us the unending blatherings of Stephen A. Smith, who’s hard enough to take in his own time slot, let alone during a crisis.
ESPN’s appalling lack of preparation made it clear the network had no idea how to deal with a major news story.
With Smith droning on, I switched channels.
The first face to appear on CNN was Coy Wire, the former Bills safety and sports correspondent for the network, who gave his own perspective and recalled being on the field for the kickoff when tight end Kevin Everett was partially paralyzed 16 years ago.
Then came three physicians who, after watching the injury and how it was treated, concluded it was a cardiac event and had a name for their visual diagnosis: commotio cordis.
And, if they were right, the odds against it happening were the same as being struck by lightning. They also pointed out, it was even more rare in football, that most cases involve being hit in the chest by a baseball, hockey puck or lacrosse ball traveling at a high speed.
All of them agreed, it comes down to microscopic timing when the impact occurs at a critical time in the heartbeat.
CNN also had Bob Costas as a guest and though a known critic of the NFL, he maintained he wasn’t being an apologist for the league, but noted the injury wasn’t football-specific and was no different than a pitcher suffering the same injury after being hit in the chest by a batted ball.
In 10 minutes of watching CNN, I learned all I needed to know … none of which had ESPN delivered when I went to bed at 2:30.
The message was clear, sports might not be in CNN’s comfort zone, but it knows how to cover a news story.
ESPN never did muster a timely medical expert. CNN found three of them by the time Hamlin was in the hospital.
But we did learn Van Pelt was sure he thought the NFL wanted the game to go on.
