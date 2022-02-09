OLEAN — Like most things in 2020, the Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby organization was forced to cancel its tenth season, which included 12 sanctioned games, a tournament and international competition.
While skaters and fans were disappointed, community safety was a bigger priority and the league decided to pause and hang up its skates for a while.
As the world has started to resume some of its pre-pandemic activities, roller derby has joined in its return. EMRD resumed practices last July, following the WFTDA's Return to Play Guidelines. Skaters distanced themselves, practiced in small groups and slowly returned to skating and contact.
The league is now back in full swing with intraleague scrimmaging and full contact practices.
EMRD is reaching out to other leagues and hopes to begin some game play soon with the possibility of providing the public an opportunity to see the skaters back in action in the fall. The league is an open recruitment opportunity and is accepting any individuals interested in any position (competitive skater, referee, non-skating officials, volunteers). Training will be provided for any position desired.
EMRD is holding two fundraisers to kick off its season. It will be holding a can drive at the Allegany Beverage Center and will have a fundraising event this Saturday at Marino's Restaurant in Salamanca from 2-8 p.m. The event will include food, raffles, meet-and-greet and other fun activities.
"The real shame of the timing of the COVID outbreak is that the team had really been on a roll and had gained national recognition," said Dan Jordan, EMRD's official photographer and PR representative. "They were dominating in their wins in the last two seasons in which they competed. We all know what happens to momentum when a long layoff happens.
"They're back diligently putting time into practices and conditioning and are looking forward to building on their successes this year."