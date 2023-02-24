ELLICOTTVILLE — Pushed to the brink by No. 8 Sherman and enduring foul trouble and a key injury, the Ellicottville boys basketball team found a way to keep its season alive Friday night.
The top-seeded Eagles trailed Sherman 26-20 through three quarters of a Section 6 Class D semifinal, but rallied to force overtime at 30-30 and held off the Wildcats in overtime for a 38-32 victory, holding Sherman to just six points over the game’s final 12 minutes.
Called for 23 fouls to Sherman’s 20, Ellicottville had two players foul out (Owen Chudy and Caedon Wyatt) and another exit with an injury (Gavin Dietrich).
“I give the kids a ton of credit tonight,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “We had some guys step up that haven’t had to really step up this year so far, that haven’t had to take on major roles … we had a lot of guys come in and take on bigger roles and they succeeded.”
Chudy led the Eagles (14-7) with eight points and six rebounds while Gian Nuzzo (five rebounds) and Carter Smith scored seven points each. Caedon Wyatt swiped five steals.
“Carter Smith, only a sophomore, I was really happy with the way that he played,” McCann added. “We were dealing with some major foul trouble in the first half and he came in and was just steady, he’s been steady all year and I think tonight he really showed a little bit more on the offensive side when we needed him. Caedon Wyatt only had one basket tonight but it was a big one at the beginning of the fourth quarter that kind of spurred on our run that led us to tie the game and eventually take over in overtime. They played with a lot more energy and a lot better energy from that point on.”
Ellicottville will play No. 4 Panama (14-6) on Monday at Jamestown Community College at 6 p.m.
Brayden Hayes led Sherman (13-9) with nine points.
“These guys really battled tonight and I told them in the locker room after the game that back in December when a game was going like this, we might have lost it by 10-15 points,” McCann noted. “But tonight they really rallied and pulled it out, so I’m proud of them.”
North Collins 73, Franklinville 64
NORTH COLLINS — Franklinville held Derek Ebersole to his lowest scoring output in three meetings this season.
The junior guard still scored 20 points after netting 30 and 26 in a pair of regular-season NC victories (63-59 and 66-44). Matt Sweet, another high-scoring guard, did his part by scoring 23 for the Eagles. But it was a pair of role players that made the difference for the home team.
Asher Parnitzke collected 17 points and Walter Ebersole tacked on 10 to help keep No. 3 North Collins in front. Trailing by eight at halftime, the Panthers fell into a 15-point third-quarter hole before closing the gap to two possessions (52-46) entering the fourth. They then twice managed to whittle the deficit to one, including with under two minutes remaining, but NC was able to hang on.
Ebersole, Sweet and Parnitzke combined to hit 10 3-pointers for the Eagles, who finished with 13 as a team.
“We got to the point where we had to start fouling,” FCS coach Scott Shenk noted. “They connected on their free throws and were able to extend it back to a nine-point lead.”
Bretton Blecha had a big game of 18 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for No. 6 Franklinville (10-12). Grant Cornell notched 13 points, including three 3s, five assists and five steals and Beau Bielecki scored 14 points. The Panthers hung in on the road against a higher-seeded team despite being without leading scorer Noah Shenk, who missed the final eight games of the season with a head injury.
“Parnitzke hitting 17 points was our dagger,” Shenk said. “He stepped up and hit some big shots, most of those in the third quarter when we were trying to make our run.”
AT NORTH COLLINS
Franklinville (64)
Bielecki 6 0-0 14, Blecha 7 4-8 18, E. Shenk 2 0-0 6, Cornell 5 0-0 13, Callahan 2 0-2 4, Mooney 3 2-4 9. Totals: 25 6-14 64.
North Collins (73)
Ebersole 7 3-3 20, Sweet 7 5-6 23, Parnitzke 7 0-1 17, Quiter 1 0-0 3, W. Ebersole 4 0-0 10. Totals: 26 8-10 73. Franklinville 10 25 46 64 North Collins 17 33 52 73
Three-point goals: FCS 8 (Bielecki 2, E. Shenk 2, Cornell 3, Mooney); NC 13 (D. Ebersole 3, Sweet 4, Parnitzke 3, Quiter, W. Ebersole 2). Total fouls: FCS 16, NC 16. Fouled out:
Bielecki (F), Downs (NC).
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
Sherman (32)
Ayers 2 1-2 6, Thomas 1 0-0 3, Swabik 2 1-2 7, Beatman 1 1-2 4, Hayes 4 1-6 9, Ferranto 1 0-1 3. Totals: 11 4-13 32.
Ellicottville (38)
Chudy 2 4-6 8, Smith 3 1-2 7, John 1 2-4 4, Nuzzo 2 3-9 7, B. Wyatt 1 1-3 4, Dietrich 2 0-0 4, C. Wyatt 1 1-1 3. Totals: 12 12-25 38. Sherman 9 19 26 30 32 Ellicottville 8 14 20 30 38
Three-point goals: Sherman 6 (Swabik 2, Ayers, Beetman, Ferranto); E’ville 1 (B. Wyatt). Total fouls: Sherman 20, E’ville 23.Fouled out: Chudy (E), C. Wyatt (E).