SOUTH DAYTON — The Ellicottville girls volleyball team finished its regular season on Wednesday by extending its win streak to six matches.
The Eagles (11-8, 9-5) defeated Pine Valley in four sets, 25-11, 26-28, 25-14, 25-13 in a CCAA East match.
Natalee Leiper led the Eagles with 13 kills, 31 digs and five aces. Allison Rowland added 12 kills, six aces, and 14 digs while Ande Northrup made 26 assists with seven aces and three kills. Cora Norton chipped in with five kills and five aces and Chloe Huffman had three kills.
ALLEGANY COUNTYCuba-Rushford 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0BOLIVAR — In three competitive sets, Cuba-Rushford earned a sweep, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23.
Kendall Tompkins made 23 assists for C-R (9-5, 9-2) and added eight digs, four aces and two kills. Lauren O’Keefe made eight kills with two aces and eight digs, Bri Green added five kills, two blocks, two digs and an ace while Emma Retz had three kills, two blocks, three digs and three assists.
For B-R (9-6, 9-2), Brena Walp had six kills, three aces and 10 digs while Haley Mascho marked 15 digs and Kori Thomas had five kills, eight digs and a block.
Avenging a loss from earlier this year, C-R’s win creates a three-way tie for first-place in the Allegany County league as C-R, B-R and Wellsville all have a league record of 9-2 with one match remaining each.
Wellsville 3, Fillmore 0
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville (12-2, 9-2) swept 25-8, 25-15, 25-16, led by Bryanna Moultrup’s seven kills and six digs.
Morgaen Howe added six kills, three digs and one block for the Lions, while Emma Dunaway had five kills and two digs. Averee Palmatier served for six aces and had four digs and two kills while Maddy Parks made 23 assists and marked four digs and three aces.
Fillmore fell to 7-9 (4-7 league).
CCAA EASTRandolph 3, Salamanca 0SALAMANCA — Randolph swept Salamanca to close out an undefeated CCAA East schedule at 14-0 with a 25-16, 25-11, 25-23 win.
For the Warriors (5-14, 3-11), Karina Crosue had a team-high six kils, Lezly McComber had three kills and Marijah Skye had one kill and 10 digs.
North Collins 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1NORTH COLLINS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 1-15, losing 25-14, 18-25, 25-16, 25-15.
Mackenzie Jaworski led North Collins with 19 kills and three aces.
NON-LEAGUEHoughton 3, Canisteo-Greenwood 0HOUGHTON — Houghton swept its way to a Senior Night victory, 27-25, 25-20, 25-13.
A trio of seniors led the way for the Panthers: Jess Prentice marked two aces, 15 digs, 19 kills and two blocks while Jessica Adenuga had two aces, 11 digs, six kills and four blocks and classmate Rama Samba had four aces and six digs. Sophomore Abby Reitnor had two aces, 17 digs and 26 assists.
“It was senior night, and all my seniors came to the game ready to play hard,” Houghton coach Kathie Hilsher said. “I am so proud of how hard they work. My young setter has improved so much this season and she is good at hearing where her hitters want the ball.”