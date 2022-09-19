PORTVILLE — The Portville boys soccer team had every intention of sticking to the script, one it had been writing for the last two years.
Midway through the 2020 season, the Panthers fell to Ellicottville, 3-2. Since then, however, they hadn’t dropped a single game in league play, going unbeaten last year while sitting 2-0-1 to start this season. Along the way, it had taken out the Eagles four times, once in the ‘20 finale, which decided both the regular season championship and No. 1 seed for sectionals, twice last year and again in the first round of this year’s Allegany-Limestone Tournament.
That streak came to an end Monday, however, when Ellicottville finally flipped the script.
Cameron Mendell and Maddox Johnson both scored late first-half goals, those coming just 1:30 apart, and the Eagles earned some redemption with a 2-0 victory over Portville in a CCAA III East matchup. Ellicottville grabbed a tight hold on first place in the league standings (4-0-0 to PCS’s 2-1-1) while also getting a bit of a proverbial monkey off its back.
“Tonight, it seemed like the way the game started, the first 20-25 minutes, I really kind of had that feeling like it was going to go that same way,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh acknowledged. “I thought my guys were really dominating play. We had chance after chance, but they just weren’t falling for us. One hit off the crossbar … their keeper made several saves that we call last-second saves — he just gets a good angle, recovers and denies us.”
Both of the Eagles’ goals came after near-breakaway rushes up the field from Ellicottville leading scorer Sam Edwards. On ECS’ first goal, Edwards was denied initially before Mendell banged home the putback for what proved to be the game-winner.
“It seemed as though the more we pushed up, the more we got complacent a little bit,” McIntosh added, “and they were able to counter, and really that was their attack. Edwards is very fast with the ball; he can really make a turnover in the middle of the field count against you. Sam kind of taking over, attacking with space, that was it.”
Troy VanSickle made two saves for Portville while Evan Bauer earned the shutout for Ellicottville. The Eagles (5-1-1) capitalized on two of their four shots while Portville (4-3-1) went 0-for-9.
“They made their chances count,” McIntosh went on. “They executed when they had to. It was one of those nights where we couldn’t find the back of the net. I don’t want to take anything away from Ellicottville’s defense; they flocked to the ball, they were aggressive, they were playing hard. I think they were playing with a little chip on their shoulder — they were in first place and they wanted to go out and prove it.
“We’ve been dominant the last couple times we’ve played them, and they were able to counter on us and tie (this year’s) series 1-1.”
CCAA III EAST
Pine Valley/Gowanda 3, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2CATTARAUGUS — In a battle of winless teams, PV/Gowanda edged Salamanca/C-LV for its first victory.
Jorden Ambuske and Brian Funke both found the back of the net for Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-7, 0-4) while Ashton Clark-Sanford and Andy Herrick had the assists.
CCAA I WESTAllegany-Limestone 3, Fredonia 1FREDONIA — Sean Conroy notched a pair of goals and Allegany-Limestone bounced back from a weekend loss to Fillmore with a league win.
Cooper Wilczewski had the helper on one goal while the other was unassisted. Eric Spring added the third goal off a feed from Zach Luce. Jack Conroy made two saves for the Gators (6-2).
Salvatora Tabone scored on a first-half penalty kick for Fredonia (4-3-1).
NON-LEAGUEHoughton 4, Cuba-Rushford 1CUBA — Lucas Matias scored twice as Houghton won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Brian Patipewe and Pedro Rebello each had first-half goals, giving Houghton a 2-0 lead at halftime. Matias added his goals in the second half before Tanner Lewis scored the lone goal for Cuba-Rushford in the final minutes. Marco Zanini saved eight shots for Houghton (4-2) and Adam Shaffer had six saves for Cuba-Rushford (3-6).
Genesee Valley/Belfast 4, Andover/Whitesville 1BELFAST — Evan Turbury scored on either side of halftime and Genesee Valley/Belfast scored three second-half goals to pull away from a 1-1 tie.
Sal Gambino and Alex Marotca added one goal each while Canaan Sullivan and Matt Cater had assists for the JagDogs (3-3).
Brody Vance scored the lone goal for Andover/Whitesville.
Thai Norasethaporn saved four shots for GV/Belfast and Landon Ordway had 12 saves for A/W (1-6).
“We are still gelling and playing boys in new positions,” GV/Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “We played well and passed well in the second half.”
Fillmore 6, Jasper-Troupsburg 0FILLMORE — Mitch Ward tallied an unassisted goal just 1:53 in and finished with four goals to power Fillmore.
Ward had a first-half hat trick and Henry Sardina had a goal and a helper to stake the Eagles (6-0) to a 4-0 lead in the first 16 minutes. Aidan Wagner and Damon Wood also had assists. Eben Schilke and Ward tallied in the second half, with Zach Sisson and Sardina assisting. Luke Colombo made four saves in a shutout effort.
“We jumped out to a very fast start and never looked back,” Fillmore coach Jarrett Vosburg said. Mitch and Henry both had great nights and the defense and Luke were reliable once again for their fourth shutout in six games.
“J-T is a younger squad, but they never quit and fought until the end. That always deserves a ton of credit in my book.”
Keshequa 2, Wellsville 0WELLSVILLE — Nathan Thayer had a hand in both goals as Keshequa (6-1) won its fourth-straight.
Thayer tallied off an Aiden Howe pass just five minutes in to give the Indians the early advantage. He also assisted an insurance marker by Ian Hinrich seven minutes into the second half.
Grey Miller made five saves to preserve the shutout. Wellsville fell to 3-5.
Alfred-Almond 1, Hinsdale 0HINSDALE — Nolan Tormey scored off a Max Bogibekov pass 15 minutes into the first half and the goal held up for Alfred-Almond.
Hunter Smith made four saves in a shutout effort for A-A (2-5) while Ethan Chapman stopped six shots for the Bobcats (1-5).