WEST SENECA — A big start and an even bigger finish told the tale for the Ellicottville boys soccer team in a wild Monday night thriller against Maple Grove for the Section 6 Class D crown.

The Eagles scored twice in the game’s first 12 minutes to lead the top-seeded Red Dragons 2-0, but the advantage slowly slipped away with three straight Maple Grove goals, all by Eli Moore. Moore scored once before halftime and twice in the first 19 minutes of the second half to suddenly reclaim a 3-2 lead. But surrendering the two-goal lead didn’t disillusion coach Matt Finn’s team, as captain Sam Edwards tied it with 4:44 remaining in regulation and the Eagles held off a flurry of overtime shots, thanks to goalkeeper Evan Bauer, before finally securing a game-winner early in the second OT. Maddox Johnson got the final touch off a pass from Owen Doherty, all set up by an Edwards direct kick from the side of the box, to score in the game’s 97th minute for a 4-3 victory.

