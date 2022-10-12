ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville girls volleyball team defeated Cattaraugus-Little Valley in four sets, splitting the first two before taking the last two sets 25-19, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15.
Cora Norton led the Eagles (7-8, 6-5) with 12 kills and six aces while Natalee Leiper had 10 kills in a CCAA East match. Allison Rowland added seven kills and four aces, Ande Northrup made 20 assists and Dalayla Alexander had 17 digs and three aces.
CLV fell to 1-12.
The ECS varsity and JV teams raised $943 for breast cancer awareness with the program’s Dig Pink fundraiser night on Wednesday. The fundraiser included a bake sale, 50-50 raffle and donations.
“It was a wonderful way for the community to come together to support awareness,” ECS coach Katie Auge said, “and to fight for all the people who are going through treatment or have lost the battle or for any family members that are watching a loved one go through anything like that. I think it was a wonderful way to come together and support them.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Houghton 3, Fillmore 1
HOUGHTON — Houghton (6-6, 4-5) shook off a narrow first-set loss to defeat Fillmore in four, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15.
For Houghton, senior captain Jess Prentice had 23 kills, two blocks, 26 digs and five aces while fellow senior captain Jessica Adenuga marked 10 kills, 22 digs and five aces. Sophomore setter Abby Reitnour added 28 assists, eight digs and two aces.
Fillmore fell to 6-7 (3-5 league).
Wellsville 3, Bolivar-Richburg 1
BOLIVAR — Wellsville handed Bolivar-Richburg its first loss in league play, defeating the Wolverines 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14.
Bryanna Moultrup led Wellsville (10-2, 7-2) with 10 kills while Lindsay Stuck had five kills and two aces and Emma Dunaway had six kills. Maddy Parks dished out 27 assists while Morgaen Howe added six aces and one kill.
For B-R (8-4, 8-1), Brena Walp had five kills and four aces, Haley Mascho made six aces with eight digs and Kori Thomas chipped in with six kills, 10 digs and nine blocks.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Genesee Valley/Belfast earned a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 sweep for its first victory of the season, avenging a four-set loss to Hinsdale last month.
Madison Mackenze led GV/Belfast (1-13) with six kills, five aces and two digs while Liliana Porter had five kills, five aces and two digs.
For Hinsdale (2-0, 1-8), Jaylee Jimerson marked eight kills, six digs and two aces. Jamilyn Giberson served for 10 aces and made three kills while Alex Goodyear had three kills, seven digs and two aces.
CCAA EAST
North Collins 3, Salamanca 1
SALAMANCA — North Collins handed Salamanca a four-set loss, 25-18, 25-18, 11-25, 25-15.
Lezly McComber had seven kills and three for the Warriors (4-12, 2-9). Karina Crouse added five kills, Marijah Skye had three kills and Marlee Maybee marked nine aces.