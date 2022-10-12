ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville girls volleyball team defeated Cattaraugus-Little Valley in four sets, splitting the first two before taking the last two sets 25-19, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15.

Cora Norton led the Eagles (7-8, 6-5) with 12 kills and six aces while Natalee Leiper had 10 kills in a CCAA East match. Allison Rowland added seven kills and four aces, Ande Northrup made 20 assists and Dalayla Alexander had 17 digs and three aces.

