ELLICOTTVILLE — Even with five wins in tow, this — in a loss — could probably be viewed as the Ellicottville girls volleyball team’s best performance of the year.
The Eagles not roared back from a 2-0 deficit, but they came within a set of knocking off the undefeated league leader, this after getting swept by Randolph earlier this fall. It was the only time, in 11 wins, that the Cardinals were taken to a fifth set.
And even though it didn’t with a stinging defeat, and a convincing Randolph win in the final frame, this figures to certainly be something Ellicottville can build on.
Natalee Leiper registered 11 kills and three blocks and the Eagles gave Randolph (11-1, 9-0) everything it could handle in a 25-19, 25-13, 18-25, 15-25, 15-4 CCAA East decision on Monday. Allison Rowland notched nine kills and 16 digs while Ande Northrup handed out 15 assists with two kills for Ellicottville (5-6, 5-4).
Additionally, Cora Norton put down eight aces and Gwen DeChane had a pair of blocks.
CCAA EAST
Gowanda 3, Salamanca 1
SALAMANCA — Marijah Skye totaled 10 digs and she and Karina Crouse each had five kills and five aces as Salamanca hung with Gowanda (8-1) in a narrow 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 22-25 defeat.
Crouse added eight digs and three blocks while Lezly McComber had four kills and four blocks and Marlee Maybee handed out 16 assists with a team-best seven aces for the Warriors (3-10).
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Fillmore 1
BOLIVAR — Brena Walp logged nine kills and 11 aces as Bolivar-Richburg shook off a first-set loss for an 18-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 victory.
Carmen Crowley totaled six kills and nine digs, Haley Mascho had 13 digs and Kori Thomas chipped in six aces while Willow Worth facilitated the offense with 15 assists.
For Fillmore, Zoe Hubbard produced 18 assists, Savannah Hosmer had seven kills and three aces and Skylar Gaddy had five kills and two aces.
NON-LEAGUE
Hinsdale 3, Archbishop Walsh 0
OLEAN — Jaylee Jimmerson piled up 12 aces, eight kills and eight digs to guide Hinsdale to a 25-15, 25-9, 25-16 sweep.
Jamilynn Giberson handed out 20 assists with two kills while Hannah Sutton added nine kills and six aces for the Bobcats (2-7).
Olean 3, Cuba-Rushford 2
OLEAN — For the second-straight match and the fourth time this year, Olean pulled out a thrilling five-set victory, downing Cuba-Rushford, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 16-14.
Leah Williams collected 15 kills, four aces, six digs and two blocks while Logan Baer passed out 25 assists and she and Michelle Droney each had six kills and five aces for the Huskies (7-2). Jemini Fayson added four kills, three aces and seven digs.
A testament to its mettle, Olean is now 4-0 in matches that have gone to five sets this fall. In the last three it’s rallied from a first-set loss for the eventual win. The Huskies have now won three-straight matches for the first time this year.
For Cuba-Rushford, Lilah Stroud had seven kills and two blocks and Kendall Tompkins posted two aces, two digs and 18 assists.