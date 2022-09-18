ELLICOTTVILLE — After scoring two goals in its first five games as part of an 0-5 start, the offense is starting to come together for the Ellicottville girls soccer team.

The Eagles followed up their first win, 5-1 over Randolph on Thursday, by netting nine goals by five different players in a runaway victory over Salamanca, 9-1, in CCAA East play.

 

