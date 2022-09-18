ELLICOTTVILLE — After scoring two goals in its first five games as part of an 0-5 start, the offense is starting to come together for the Ellicottville girls soccer team.
The Eagles followed up their first win, 5-1 over Randolph on Thursday, by netting nine goals by five different players in a runaway victory over Salamanca, 9-1, in CCAA East play.
Alysa Williams led the way with a hat trick, finishing with three goals and one assist. Audrey Hurlburt also had four points, scoring twice with two assists.
Aaliyah Winslow scored twice with one assist, Brooke Butler had a goal and two assists and Drew Ficek scored once. Addison John and Katie Bless each had an assist for the Eagles (2-5, 2-1).
Abby Chudy and Cameron Kaleta shared time in the Ellicottville net, with Chudy credited for both saves.
Madisyn Lafferty scored the lone goal for Salamanca (2-3, 1-2) with Aubrey Hogan credited for an assist.
Keianna John and Shea Monahan shared time in goal for the Warriors as John made seven saves and Monahan made 13.
CCAA WEST I Allegany-Limestone 5, Dunkirk 1
ALLEGANY — Payton Fortuna recorded a goal and two assists and Janie Missel and Abby Peck both had one goal and one helper to guide Allegany-Limestone.
Cait Kellogg and Addie Fisher also scored for the Gators (4-2), who built up a 3-0 halftime lead and scored twice more after Dunkirk pulled to within 3-1 on a Sierra Jacques marker. Chloe Baker needed no saves in a winning effort for A-L. Tayler Skelly piled up 15 saves for the Marauders (3-3).
Olean 1, Fredonia 0
OLEAN — Jezerae Fayson scored unassisted in the 25th minute and the goal held up as Olean evened its record at 3-3.
Emma Edwards made seven saves to earn her second shutout of the season. Olean snapped a two-game goal-less drought in the win, but its defense and goalkeeping continue to shine, having allowed just two goals over the last four games.
“It was a battle,” Huskies coach Dan Freeman said. “At times, I think they had the edge on us and other times I think we had the edge on them. Jez just had an amazing foundation pass to herself and a little bit of a breakaway, had a beautiful shot and scored the goal.”
Of Edwards’ effort, he added, “She did a really nice job. There was one shot that should have been a goal; she did a big, huge diving save, got it with her fingertips and pushed it out and that was really nice.”
Sarah Davis also had seven saves for Fredonia (4-2).
CCAA EAST Portville 6, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Olivia Dean registered a pair of first-half goals and Portville jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead en route to its third-straight win.
Olivia Artlip and Teagan Kosinksi also tallied before halftime, with Grace Gariepy assisting Artlip, and Allison Smith and Jessica Daley adding second-half markers for the Panthers (4-2). Meghan Lyle notched a pair of assists and Mackenzie Harmon made four saves in a shutout effort.
Onalee Osgood racked up 24 saves for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (4-2).
NON-LEAGUE Bolivar-Richburg 4, Wellsville 2
BOLIVAR — Madigan Harris collected a pair of goals, with sister McKinlee assisting on each, and B-R twice fended off a Wellsville push for the victory.
Madigan tallied just three minutes in as the Wolverines took a 1-0 lead into halftime and again midway through the second half to make it 2-0.
Wellsville made it 2-1 on a Madison Thompson goal with 15 minutes left, but B-R answered just 51 seconds later when McKinlee scored off a Madigan assist. The Lions again pulled to within one, 3-2, as Lauren Viglietta found the back of the net, but again the Wolverines responded as Ayers tallied with 2:22 remaining to seal it.
Kyla Gayton made four saves for B-R (4-3), which held a 13-6 advantage in shots and earned its second win in as many days. Makenna Dunbar made nine saves and Lizzy Seely and Kaylie Fuller each had assists for Wellsville (0-6-1).
SCIO TOURNAMENT Consolation: Scio/Friendship 2, Franklinville 0
SCIO — A pair of first-half goals by Lexi Crossley and Nevaeh Ross, with each assisting the other, led the way for Scio/Friendship (2-3-1).
Scio/Friendship’s Grace Drumm made two saves in a shutout.
For Franklinville (0-4), Sarah Courtney made 11 saves.
Championship: Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 2, Hammondsport 0
SCIO — Taylor Searle scored the go-ahead goal in the 21st minute and Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (3-2-1) maintained that lead while capturing the Amy MacMichael Tournament championship.
Fransica Childs, who was named tournament Defensive MVP, assisted Searle. Sydney Howard tallied an insurance goal off a Cloey Larabee feed in the 61st minute. Tara Duvall earned the shutout with three saves.
“We ultimately struggled to finish again tonight, but we played well defensively and we created a good amount of chances,” said CR/H coach Aaron Wight, whose team outshot Hammondsports, 20-3.
Lazell Locey made 14 saves while Danica Dresser was named Offensive MVP for the Lakers.