ELLICOTTVILLE — Logan Grinols scored 21 points, dished out seven assists and posted four steals as Ellicottville held off a 24-point fourth-quarter rush from Franklinville to pull out a 62-59 CCAA East victory in boys hoops action Thursday.
The Eagles’ defense and sharp offensive execution allowed them to control the game, leading by 13 points after three quarters. Lucas Marsch scored 11 points and had two steals for Ellicottville (3-7), which boasted four players with at least two thefts. Owen Chudy pulled down 13 rebounds while Caedon Wyatt (7 points) came away with four steals.
“The first half was pretty well balanced and close,” said ECS coach Dave McCann, whose team held a 31-27 lead at the break. “We took control in the third quarter (with a 16-8 run) with some good defense that forced mistakes.”
In the fourth the Panthers (7-3) made their run, outscoring the Eagles by nine behind 12 in the frame from Blake Frank. Frank finished with 31 points and four rebounds (with 3 assists and 3 steals) and Noah Shenk (4 rebounds, 3 assists) added 10 for the Panthers in a comeback effort that fell just short.
“It was a four to six point game when Blake Frank just took over,” McCann said. “But we kept battling and we were able to muster a win.”
CCAA WEST IOlean 72, Dunkirk 51DUNKIRK — Jack DeRose collected 22 points, including 12 in a game-changing third quarter, to key Olean.
DeRose drained four 3s as part of his outing. Three others finished in double figures for the Huskies (10-0), as Albert Martin had 15 points and Stephen Hoffman and Kamdyn McClain went for 12 and 11, respectively. Olean had already gained control with a 27-16 halftime lead, but raced out to a 25-15 third quarter to essentially put the game away.
“We had a little bit of a slow start, a little slower pace in the first half,” said OHS coach Tim Kolasinski, whose team has won its 10 games by an average of 15 points. “We came out (after halftime) and right out of the gate, our pressure created some turnovers, created some easy baskets and it just cycled through. It seemed like we must have scored 10 points in the first minute-and-a-half, and that just set the tone for the rest of the quarter.”
Marcel Carter had 23 points for Dunkirk (6-6).
IAC
Gow School 56, Archbishop Walsh 47
OLEAN — Tomas Cuesta out-dueled Russell Maine to lift Gow School to the win.
Cuesta poured in 30 points, including five treys, for Gow, while Maine pumped in 29 points with four 3-pointers for the Eagles. Trailing 20-19 at halftime, Gow used a 17-8 fourth quarter to take control and then closed it out in the fourth.
Luca Quinn added 10 rebounds for Walsh.
“This is the best team that Gow has had since I’ve been at Walsh,” Eagles coach Andy Moore said. “We’re so young; turnovers have hurt us. We’re not quite experienced enough to be able to close games out yet.”
Park School 64, New Life Christian 44
AMHERST — Chase Welch scored 23 points and connected on five three pointers to lead a long-range barrage for Park School.
Trey Darlington (14 points) and Jerrell Green (12 points) each connected on two three pointers as PS combined for 11 total.
“They shoot a lot of 3s and that is really their game,” New Life coach Jim Hutter said. “The game was more of a 10-point game and much closer than the final score showed.”
Timothy Hutter scored 29 points, hit two treys and grabbed 12 rebounds for NLC (6-4), which remained within striking distance until late. PS jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first half (35-17) with pressure defense, but NLC cut the lead to within 11 by the start of the fourth (43-32).
“It was the happiest I have ever been about a 20-point loss,” Hutter said. “Park is a really good team with a really tough schedule playing against teams in Buffalo.”