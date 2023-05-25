ELLICOTTVILLE — The Section 6 Class D baseball bracket has been anything but chalk this week.
After two upsets in the top half of the draw — No. 8 Barker over top-seeded Maple Grove and No. 5 Ellicottville over No. 4 Brocton — coach Chris Mendell’s Eagles found themselves in the unlikely spot of hosting a sectional semifinal for the right to play at Jamestown’s Diethrick Park for the Class D title.
Ellicottville didn’t waste its unexpectedly strong chance to advance to Saturday. The Eagles jumped on Barker with a run in the first inning and never trailed, riding a complete game from freshman pitcher Cameron Mendell to a 6-3 victory in a Section 6 Class D semifinal on Thursday.
Mendell struck out six and walked four while holding Barker to four hits, allowing two earned runs.
“For a freshman stepping up in a semifinal game, what do you say?” the elder Mendell said. “He's not afraid of the big lights, for sure, and he proved it again today. I think it was his best game of the year. He was in command the entire game. We played behind him fairly well. We ended up with three errors, but we played pretty solid defense behind him. And we did just enough offensively to get the runs across.”
FOR BARKER, Noah Sandolfini pitched into the sixth inning, allowing seven hits while walking three with four strikeouts. Jackson Prynn struck out two in the sixth. Of Ellicottville’s six runs, all credited against Sandolfini, three were earned as Barker had seven defensive errors.
Cameron Mendell, catcher Hunter Smith and center fielder Gian Nuzzo all went 2-for-4. Mendell scored four times and had an RBI double, Smith had two RBI hits (including a double) and scored once and Nuzzo had an RBI single.
“Offensively we did just enough to finish it off,” Mendell added. “I couldn't be prouder of this team. It's been a while since we've played for a championship, so we're looking forward to Saturday.”
Barker’s Tristen Garcia (RBI), Lucas Kimber, Charles LaGreca and Michael Kalynycz (RBI) had one hit each.
Mendell made sure his team didn’t take Barker lightly despite its No. 8 seed status and 2-17 record coming in.
“They play in a very difficult league also up there. I mean, throw the records out in the playoffs,” he said. “Just come and play ball. That was kind of our focus right from the gate. It's a good feeling.”
Ellicottville plays No. 2 North Collins — which beat No. 6 Westfield Thursday — in the Class D championship at 3 p.m. Saturday in Jamestown. In two league matchups with Ellicottville this year, NC won both: 7-3 and 4-1.
The Eagles (7-13) will have a chance to win their first sectional crown since repeating in 2001 and 2002.
Just a week ago, they were stuck on five wins amid a six-game losing streak. Did the 24th year coach look at this group as a sectional contender?
“Our league is pretty tough top to bottom and we were competitive in most of our games, we just weren't finishing off games at the end,” Mendell said. “So the potential was there. But to say I thought we'd be playing for a championship, I'd be lying. But these guys, they've earned it. I told them, I said it's not going to be given to us, we've got to earn it, and they certainly earned it these last two games.”