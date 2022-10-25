ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville girls volleyball team had entered the postseason scorching hot, going 6-0 down the stretch to vault from three games below .500 to three games above.
Included in that span were big wins over Class B-1 Pioneer and Class C power Gowanda, both of which avenged losses from earlier in the regular season and each which figured to help better prepare the Eagles for the postseason.
Unfortunately for coach Katie Auge’s squad, that’s where its spirited run came to an end.
Ellicottville was right there in Sets 2 and 3, but came up just short in each while suffering a mild upset loss to Westfield, 3-0, in a Section 6 Class D first-round matchup on Tuesday night. After handling the seventh-seeded Eagles, 25-13, in the first set, No. 10 Westfield pulled out victories of 25-22 and 29-27 to cool Ellicottville down for good. Westfield (10-7) will meet No. 2 Chautauqua Lake in Thursday’s quarterfinals while the Eagles’ season ends, somewhat abruptly, at 11-9.
Allison Rowland recorded 11 kills, 12 digs and a pair of aces while Cora Norton posted eight kills for the Eagles. Dalayla Alexander led the defense with 16 digs while Ande Northrup handed out 18 assists.
For the winners, Tanleigh Bestine piled up six aces, five kills, 16 assists and eight digs and Keara Kincaid had 10 kills, 11 digs and four aces. Haleigh Dellow added 11 kills, two blocks and seven digs while Maddie Burgess also chipped in 11 digs.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND
Silver Creek 3, Salamanca 1
SILVER CREEK — Salamanca knotted things at 1-1 with a second set victory, but ultimately dropped a 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18 decision.
Gianna Grabias had a standout effort for No. 7 Silver Creek, leading the team in kills (11), assists (27) and aces (8). Tory Cook posted nine kills and seven aces, Lucille Jimerson registered six kills and four blocks and Josie Daniels had nine digs with a pair of kills for the Black Knights (6-13), who will meet No. 2 MST Prep in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
For No. 10 Salamanca, which finished the season 6-15, Marijah Skye finished with seven kills and three aces, Lezly McComber had six kills, three aces and three blocks and Brianna Benjamin contributed six kills.