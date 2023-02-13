ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville boys basketball team had already wrapped up another league title a week earlier.
On Monday, it closed out CCAA East II play in grand fashion.
Caedon Wyatt led a balanced effort with 11 points and five steals to pace Ellicottville to a 44-28 triumph over Franklinville and a perfect 10-0 mark in league play. That marked the fourth time in the last five seasons the Eagles went unbeaten in their division and gave them a glittering mark of 47-3 in CCAA East II play in that span.
Ellicottville also earned a sweep sweep of their county rivals, winning those games by roughly the same score after beating Franklinville 44-30 earlier in the year. And it arrived at that deficit in opposite ways. After using a big second half (30-14) to get by the Panthers in Game 1, it rode a big first half (32-11) to victory on Monday.
“We took control early,” ECS coach Dave McCann acknowledged of Game 2. “We jumped out to a big first-half lead. We came a little flat in the second half, we had some good looks that just weren’t going down and Franklinville was able to take advantage and trim the lead a little bit.”
Owen Chudy (8 points) collected six rebounds and six steals and Braylon Wyatt added seven rebounds and three assists for the Eagles (12-7), who have won outright or shared the last eight-straight league crowns.
“I guess that’s impressive,” McCann said jokingly.
Beau Bielecki totaled eight points and nine rebounds while Collin Mooney pulled down six rebounds for Franklinville, which finished the regular season 9-11.
“We struggled a little bit last year (with a young team) while we found our footing,” McCann said. “It took us a little while to figure things out. But it’s an athletic group, they’ve worked hard, they get along together and they’re a really fun group to coach this year.”
CCAA EAST IINorth Collins 50, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 43NORTH COLLINS — Cattaraugus-Little played North Collins much closer after losing 65-26 back on Dec. 19, but still came up a bit short.
Derek Ebersole and Matt Sweet both had 16 points to key the Eagles (10-7). Clinging to a 34-32 lead entering the fourth quarter, NC used a 16-11 stretch to hang on. Brayden Young drilled five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and Matt Benzel posted 11 points for the Timberwolves (1-18), who drained 10 treys as a team to stay in it.
CCAA EAST ISilver Creek 56, Portville 42SILVER CREEK — Ray Cortes recorded an all-around effort of 24 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks to guide Silver Creek.
Cortes also added a pair of assists while Caleb Fiegl grabbed seven rebounds for the Black Knights (11-7, 6-5). Portville was within eight through three quarters, but Silver Creek used a 14-8 final frame to seal it. Troy Van Sickle scored 13 points while Aidan DeFazio and Ben Isaman each had nine for the Panthers (5-13, 3-9).
“We just kept trying to get stops and rebounds,” SC coach Ralph Jackson said. “We got to the free throw a little more (making 14-of-23) and gradually we were able to build the lead.”
CCAA WEST IAllegany-Limestone 69, Southwestern 41ALLEGANY — Anthony DeCapua poured in 22 points and Michael Frederick had 18 to power Allegany-Limestone to a Senior Night triumph.
After topping the Trojans 47-39 earlier in the year, the Gators won the rematch in more convincing fashion while securing a second-place league finish behind Salamanca with Fredonia’s loss to Olean.
Gabe Ramadhan handed out 10 assists and Carson Kwiatkowski grabbed six rebounds for A-L (16-3). Using stifling defense to take a 30-12 halftime lead, the Gators then exploded for 29 third-quarter points to blow the game open. A-L hit 10 3-pointers on the night, including a combined five from DeCapua and Frederick.
Paul Hayes scored 12 points for Southwestern (9-10).
Olean 62, Fredonia 58OLEAN — Thomas Bates racked up 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Jack DeRose notched 13 to propel Olean to a Senior Night victory.
The Huskies ended the regular season on the highest of notes, handling Dunkirk last Thursday (82-40) in their most convincing win of the year and avenging a previous 70-61 loss to Fredonia.
Isaiah Smith added 11 points for Olean (9-11).
The Huskies were up four (33-29) at halftime and had a three-point lead late in the third quarter before Fredonia (13-7) splashed a game-tying 3-pointer to make it 43-43 entering the fourth. Olean answered, however, building the lead back up to eight and getting a pair of big free throws in the final seconds from Bates to seal it.
“It was one of those situations where it was like, ‘OK, how are we gonna respond to this,’” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said of losing that third-quarter lead. “And we really came out and fought in the fourth. We got it up to eight or nine … but we never could get comfortable from there. We settled in around a 3-4-point lead, but we just couldn’t put them away.
“But I was proud of my guys at the end. Thirty seconds to go, they had a chance to tie or take the lead, and we got a big stop when we needed it. We hit the two big free throws that put us up four and essentially sealed it. I’m proud because we’ve been in those same situations before (this season) and things have gone the other way. But tonight we stepped up and finished it.”
Of the win streak and momentum his team will bring into the postseason, Kolasinski added, “It’s something we’ve been talking about. Obviously, you look at our record, we’ve had some growing pains. But it’s really nice to see some of the dividends paying off eight now. Being able to step up and finish a game like that, I don’t know if we could have done that a month ago. But some things are starting to click, and at just the right time.”
Salamanca 79, Dunkirk 47SALAMANCA — A win on Senior Night for Andy Herrick and Zaron Tucker capped a perfect 10-0 league campaign for Salamanca.
Lucus Brown led the Warriors (17-2, 10-0) with 27 points, four steals and three rebounds while Herrick added 19 points and four assists and Avery Brown had 12 points.
“Zaron has been battling through an injury all year,” SHS coach Adam Bennett said of one of his two seniors. “He got through the preseason practices and then he got hurt and he was just cleared last week. He’s able to come in and play on his Senior Night, which was big. Andy means the world to me, to this program, to his teammates so it’s emotional that his Senior Night’s already here. I’ve been fortunate to coach him for a long time. His dad has coached him his entire life and is on our staff, so for us to play the way that we did on an emotional night is a credit to our guys.”
The Warriors have won 11 consecutive games, including all 10 league games, headed into Wednesday’s regular season non-league finale with Randolph, which is also Salamanca’s annual cystic fibrosis fundraiser game.
“For my money this is the toughest league in Western New York: there are really good teams and every night’s a battle,” Bennett added. “So to be able to go 10-0 in this league is a great accomplishment for our team and we get to celebrate that along with our two seniors tonight and then it’s right back to work tomorrow as we get ready for Randolph and Beat CF Night on Wednesday.”
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Franklinville (28)
Bielecki 3 0-0 8, Blecha 3 0-0 6, E. Shenk 1 4-5 7, Cornell 1 0-0 3, Mooney 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 4-5 28.
Ellicottville (44)
Chudy 4 0-2 8, Smith 4 0-0 9, Nuzzo 2 0-0 5, B. Wyatt 1 0-0 3, Benatovich 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 3 0-2 6, C. Wyatt 3 4-4 11. Totals: 18 4-8 44. Franklinville 7 11 18 28 Ellicottville 13 32 34 44
Three-point goals: FCS 4 (Bielecki 2, E. Shenk, Cornell); ECS 4 (Smith, Nuzzo, B. Wyatt, C. Wyatt). Total fouls: FCS 11, ECS 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Franklinville won.
AT NORTH COLLINS Cattaraugus-LV (43)
Seamon 1 1-2 4, Benzel 4 1-1 11, C. Young 1 0-0 3, B. Young 6 0-0 17, Bradley 1 2-2 5, Pilon 0 1-2 1, Bronsema 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-7 43.
North Collins (50)
D. Ebersole 6 2-2 16, Pagan 1 0-0 2, Sweet 7 1-2 16, Woods 1 0-1 3, Parnitzke 2 0-0 5, W. Ebersole 3 0-2 6, Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-7 50. Cattaraugus-LV 8 17 32 43 North Collins 9 24 34 50
Three-point goals: C-LV 10 (Seamon, Benzel 2, C. Young, B. Young 5, Bradley); NC 5 (D. Ebersole 2, Sweet, Woods, Parnitzke). Total fouls: C-LV 17, NC 12. Fouled out:
Seamon (CLV).
AT SILVER CREEK Portville (42)
Wilson 1 0-0 2, Faulkner 1 0-1 2, DeFazio 3 1-2 9, Van Sickle 3 7-9 13, Obergfell 3 0-0 7, Isaman 4 1-2 9. Totals: 15 9-14 42.
Silver Creek (56)
Galfo 0 0-1 0, Parsell 1 0-0 2, Boothe 0 1-2 1, Steinwachs 1 0-0 2, Farley 0 1-2 1, White 4 1-2 9, Jamison 2 1-2 5, Millar 1 1-3 3, Kelly 4 0-0 9, Cortes 7 9-11 24. Totals: 20 14-23 56. Portville 13 24 34 42 Silver Creek 14 31 42 56
Three-point goals: PCS 3 (DeFazio 2, Obergfell); SC 2 (Kelley, Cortes). Total fouls: PCS 16, SC 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Silver Creek won.
AT SALAMANCA Dunkirk (47)
Thomas 2 0-0 5, Lewis 4 0-0 8, Rodriguez 2 0-0 5, Vega 1 0-0 2, Orcutt 1 2-2 7, Strong 1 0-0 2, Santiago 1 0-0 2, McCall 1 0-0 2, Nunez 5 0-0 14. Totals: 19 2-2 47.
Salamanca (79)
J. Herrick 1 0-0 2, Ross 2 2-2 8, Hoag 1 0-0 2, Isaac 1 1-2 3, Tucker 2 0-0 4, A. Brown 5 2-2 12, L. Brown 11 0-0 27, Holleran 1 0-0 2, A. Herrick 8 1-2 19. Totals: 32 6-8 79. Dunkirk 5 19 33 47 Salamanca 28 47 67 79
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 7 (Nunez 4, Orcutt, Rodriguez, Thomas); Sala. 9 (L. Brown 5, A. Herrick 2, Ross 2). Total fouls: Dunkirk 9, Sala. 10. Fouled out:
Hoag (S).
JV:
Dunkirk, 50-47.
AT OLEAN Fredonia (58)
Hahn 1 0-0 3, Fry 4 0-0 8, Putney 3 0-0 9, White 10 3-3 25, Hawk 6 1-1 13. Totals: 24 4-4 58.
Olean (62)
Tingley 3 2-4 8, Motley 1 2-2 4, DeRose 5 1-3 13, Anastasia 2 0-0 4, Bates 7 3-4 22, Smith 3 5-6 11. Totals: 21 13-19 62. Fredonia 18 29 43 58 Olean 16 33 43 62
Three-point goals: Fred. 6 (Hahn, Putney 3, White 2); Olean 7 (DeRose 2, Bates 5). Total fouls: Fred. 15, Olean 12. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fredonia won.
AT ALLEGANY Southwestern (41)
Arrington 3 1-2 8, Pannes 2 4-6 8, Bogdanowicz 2 0-0 6, Hayes 5 0-0 12, Larson 2 0-0 4, Work 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 5-8 41.
Allegany-Limestone (69)
Ramadhan 2 0-0 5, DeCapua 8 3-3 22, Palmer 1 0-0 3, Kwiatkowski 3 0-0 8, Frederick 7 2-3 18, Truman 4 0-0 9, Giardini 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 7-9 69. Southwestern 9 12 27 41 A-L 16 30 59 69
Three-point goals: S’western 6 (Arrington, Bogdanowicz 2, Hayes 2, Work); A-L 10 (Ramadhan, DeCapua 3, Palmer, Kwiatkowski 2, Frederick 2, Truman). Total fouls: S’western 13, A-L 9. Fouled out: None.