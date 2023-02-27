JAMESTOWN — The Ellicottville boys basketball team had a big run in it Monday night.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, their opponents from Panama had two.
No. 4 Panama started the Section 6 Class D semifinal at Jamestown Community College on fire, leading 15-0 late in the first quarter and 27-11 at halftime. The top-seeded Eagles climbed almost all the way back, cutting the lead to 30-29 late in the third with an 18-3 run. But that was as close as the CCAA East II champions would come to leading, thanks to a 13-0 Panama run that led to a 43-29 advantage en route to a 47-36 Panthers victory.
Panama will play No. 2 Clymer in Friday’s Section 6 Class D Championship at JCC (6 o’clock).
“Obviously, (I’m) proud of them. You know these kids fight,” ECS coach Dave McCann said of his team. “They worked really hard and they didn’t pack it in, they didn’t pout, they just kept fighting. I told them at halftime we were just too sped up in the first half and it was causing us to make some mistakes and miss some shots. They just needed to settle in and play calmer and I thought in the third quarter we kind of flipped the script a little bit on Panama and sped them up and (they) made some mistakes and then we were able to capitalize on them.”
THE EAGLES exceeded McCann’s goal for the third quarter after a halftime talk.
“I told them if we can try and get it down to eight going into the fourth quarter, we’re not in a bad spot,” McCann said. “Coming out in the third the way they did and getting it down to one point definitely takes a lot of emotional energy and physical energy out of them. I think we showed a little bit of that in the beginning of the fourth quarter there. There were a couple possessions where Panama just worked at it and they got two, three rebounds a pop and they were able to capitalize on those big possessions and build their lead back up a little bit.”
GIANCARLO Nuzzo led Ellicottville (14-8) with eight points and six rebounds. Braylon Wyatt scored seven points, Owen Chudy grabbed eight rebounds and Caedon Wyatt took three steals.
Bryce Hinsdale paced Panama (15-6) with 14 points and four assists, Alex Barmore had 13 points and nine rebounds and Gabe Roth chipped in with 10 points, six assists and six steals.
Hinsdale scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers.
Panama swept two non-league meetings with Ellicottville, 52-40 and 56-50.
“Our previous two games with Panama were kind of similar in the way they played out where one team would build a lead, would make a big run and then the other team would make a run back,” McCann said. “We knew they were going to at some point in the game make a run and it seemed like they made their run in the first half, in the first quarter really, to get up 12 and we did a good job of coming back in the third and we put a run on them. We knew going in that that’s the way Panama plays. They’re streaky. They can shoot the ball from outside and they made their shots early and we didn’t.”
ENDING AN eight-game winning streak, Ellicottville suddenly enters an offseason of transition as it is set to graduate nine seniors.
“This has been a great group,” McCann said. “We graduate nine seniors and their effort and their work ethic all year long was great. This was a fun group to coach. They made it enjoyable to coach basketball this year and we had a lot of good memories and a lot of fun times. It definitely was an excellent year from that standpoint. We’re going to miss those nine seniors and all they’ve given to us over the years. But I told them after the game to not hang their heads and be proud of the season they had because they did a great job and the improvement they had from November to even through tonight was really excellent.”
AT JAMESTOWN
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-ce5c00f4-7fff-adf0-7dd3-ffe57bf3df77”}{span}Panama{/span}{/span}
(47)
Roth 4 0-0 10, Hinsdale 5 1-3 14, Catanese 4 0-0 8, Mescall 1 0-3 2, Barmore 4 4-4 13. Totals: 18 5-10 47.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-1427a667-7fff-62da-7276-e6ea39da7619”}{span}Ellicottville{/span}{/span}
(36)
Chudy 3 0-0 6, Velazquez-Garcia 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, John 1 2-3 4, Nuzzo 2 3-4 8, B. Wyatt 2 2-3 7, Clark 0 0-1 0, C. Wyatt 2 1-2 6. Totals: 12 8-13 36.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-ce5c00f4-7fff-adf0-7dd3-ffe57bf3df77”}{span}Panama{/span}{/span}
17 27 32 47
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-1427a667-7fff-62da-7276-e6ea39da7619”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-1427a667-7fff-62da-7276-e6ea39da7619”}Ellicottville{/span}{/span}
5 6 18 36
Three-point goals: {span id=”docs-internal-guid-ce5c00f4-7fff-adf0-7dd3-ffe57bf3df77”}{span}Panama{/span}{/span} 6 (Hinsdale 3, Roth 2, Barmore); {span id=”docs-internal-guid-1427a667-7fff-62da-7276-e6ea39da7619”}{span}Ellicottville{/span}{/span} 4 (Velazquez-Garcia, Nuzzo, B. Wyatt, C. Wyatt). Total fouls: {span id=”docs-internal-guid-ce5c00f4-7fff-adf0-7dd3-ffe57bf3df77”}{span}Panama{/span}{/span} 16, {span id=”docs-internal-guid-1427a667-7fff-62da-7276-e6ea39da7619”}{span}Ellicottville{/span}{/span} 11. Fouled out: Chudy (E), C. Wyatt (E).