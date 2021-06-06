ELLICOTTVILLE — Caedon Wyatt went 2-for-2 with three RBI, three runs scored and two walks as Ellicottville rallied past Franklinville, 10-5, in a CCAA I East matchup on Saturday.
Clayton Rowland finished 2-for-4 with two RBI while Ryan DeKay doubled for the Eagles (4-3), who have won three in a row. Trailing 4-0, Ellicottville plated five fifth-inning runs to take the lead and used a four-run six to pull away from a 6-5 advantage. Lucas Marsh struck out nine and surrendered just three earned runs (5 total) over 5 2/3 innings for the Eagles, who benefited from 12 walks while issuing only five of their own.
Logan Frank went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Matt Peters doubled and drove in two runs for Franklinville (2-2).
CCAA I WESTSouthwestern 14, Allegany-Limestone 0, 6 inn.ALLEGANY — Aidan Kennedy threw a six-inning complete game shutout for Southwestern, striking out 10 with no walks.
Kennedy was also 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI for the Trojans.
Allegany-Limestone fell to 1-8 (0-8 in league). The Gators had five different players record a single.
ECIC DIV. IIIPioneer 3, Depew 0DEPEW — Bryce Hediger fired a nine-strikeout, complete-game one-hitter to spark Pioneer to its third win in the last four games.
Judd Ellis had two hits and drove in a pair of runs while Jack Buncy scored twice and drove in the other run for the Panthers (4-7).
NON-LEAGUESalamanca 9, Silver Creek 3SALAMANCA — Lucas McKenna pitched a complete game, holding Silver Creek to three runs on five hits as he struck out seven and walked four.
The Warriors plated nine runs on just three hits, taking advantage of seven errors and seven walks. Jason McGraw was 1-for-1 with two RBI, two walks and a run scored, Andy Herrick had a single and an RBI and Jaxson Ross also singled.
Kam Sakpal and Hunter Prinzbach both had triples for Silver Creek.
Wellsville 16, Cuba-Rushford 6WELLSVILLE — Liam McKinley went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored while Liam McKinley (2 runs) finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI to power Wellsville.
Logan Dunbar had two hits and drove in four runs while Cody Costello (2 RBI) and Dom Sawyer (RBI) both doubled for the Lions. Trailing 5-2 through 3 ½ , Wellsville (8-4) exploded for eight fourth-inning runs to take the lead and then plated six runs over the next two frames to pull away.
Each team had just one error, but C-R issued 14 walks to the Lions’ six.
Benson McCumiskey went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Ethan Rix finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Zack Eddy had a hit and drove in two runs for the Rebels (10-5).
Wellsville also picked up a walkoff, 8-7 eight-inning win over Arkport in the continuation of a suspended game on Saturday.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
R H E
Frank. 102 101 0 — 5 7 3 Eville 000 514 x — 10 6 4 Logan Frank (5 SO, 6 BB), Blake Frank (4) (4 SO, 2 BB), Matt Peters (6) (1 SO, 4 BB), Noah Shenk (6) and Beau Bielecki Lucas Marsh (9 SO, 3 BB), Ryan DeKay (6) (2 SO, 2 BB) and DeKay, Clayton Rowland
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
SC 102 000 0 — 3 5 7 Sala 020 700 X — 9 3 2 Aiden Piccolo (2 SO, 5 BB), Shawn Kelly (4) (2 SO, 2 BB) and Hunter Prinzbach Lucas McKenna (7 SO, 4 BB) and Shawn Bacelli
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
SW 104 315 X — 14 13 0 A-L 000 000 X — 0 5 0 Aiden Kennedy (10 SO, 2 BB) and Lucas Gilbert Mason Fisher (4 SO, 5 BB), Jake Brink (4) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Jayden Gustafson
AT WELLSVILLE
R H E