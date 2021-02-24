NORTH COLLINS — The Ellicottville girls basketball team held North Collins to eight second-half points to pull away in a CCAA East II victory Wednesday.
The Eagles (3-1, 3-0) won, 53-27, led by Dalayla Alexander’s 21 points. Allison Rowland added 15 points.
Michaela Rice led North Collins (2-2) with 15 points.
AT NORTH COLLINS Ellicottville (53)
Alexander 8 3-6 21, Quinn 0 1-2 1, Rowland 7 0-0 15, Tomsick 1 0-2 2, Ficek 3 0-0 6, Freaney 4 0-0 8. Totals: 23 4-10 53.
North Collins (27)
Williams 3 2-2 8, Mc. Rice 2 0-0 4, Mi. Rice 7 0-0 15, Wroblewski 0 0-0 0, Awald 0 0-0 0, Spicola 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 0-0 27. Ellicottville 14 34 44 53 North Collins 12 19 23 27
Three-point goals: E’ville 3 (Alexander 2, Rowland); NC 1 (Mi. Rice). Total fouls: E’ville 11, NC 13. Fouled out: Mc. Rice (NC).