ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville girls basketball team bounced back after its first league loss on Monday, topping Cattaraugus-Little Valley 58-33 Thursday.
Dalayla Alexander paced the Eagles (9-2, 6-1) with 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the CCAA East II victory. Allison Rowland had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists and Emilee Ruiz added three assists.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-6, 1-5), Haley Dorman and Alex Minnekine had 10 points each.
“We had a really slow start but after the half we picked up our defense and were able to make some stops,” ECS coach Chelsea Cole said. “Ryah Quinn was a key player tonight on defense as well as Jill Tomsick: they really picked up the intensity for us.
“Once we started making quick passes on offense we were able to get their defense moving and had a lot of open shots.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
Waterloo 71, Wellsville 15
WATERLOO — Macy Carr scored 14 points and Morgan Carabello had 13, leading top-seeded Waterloo to a dominant semifinal victory.
McKenzie Barber added 10 points for Waterloo (13-0).
No. 4 Wellsville ended the season at 9-3. The Lions were held to less than half of their previous season-low point total of 33 in their opener.
CLASS D1 SEMIFINAL
South Seneca 45, Fillmore 35
OVID — Top-seeded South Seneca (13-0) held off a challenge from No. 4 Fillmore (7-5), led by Allison Kenyon’s 14 points and Emma Fletcher’s 13.
Emma Cole led Fillmore with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Jadyn Mucher had seven rebounds.
Fillmore fell behind 10-2 after the first quarter and never caught up.
“We figured they were going to come out with a lot of confidence with their experience and they certainly did,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “We talked about not falling into their style of play, which was fast and frantic, and that’s exactly what happened in the first half. At halftime we regrouped and talked about ‘staying in the fight.’”
Fillmore held South Seneca to four second-half field goals, cutting the lead to six points with less than two minutes to play but the No. 2 seed held on with late free throws.
“This group of girls had a total of one player who had made a varsity start at the beginning of the season and the growth they showed in such a short time was so impressive,” Parks said. “They were playing their best basketball at the end of the season and were a slow start away from a possible finals berth. I couldn’t have asked for much more than what they gave this season.”
CLASS D2 SEMIFINAL
Avoca/Prattsburgh 65, Whitesville 43
AVOCA — Vanessa Hall scored 32 points as Whitesville aimed to stave off elimination, but No. 2 Avoca/Prattsburgh was too much for the Blue Jays (10-2).
Lucia D’Arpino led A/P (9-1) with 22 points while Riley Stowe had 13 and Kendra Pinckney 11.
CCAA EAST I
Randolph 55, Portville 46
PORTVILLE — Sydney Hvizdak’s 30-point performance, complemented by 18 points from Payton Morrison, were too much for Portville.
The win put Randolph (8-0 league) firmly in control of the CCAA East I as Portville fell to 4-3 in league.
Lilly Bentley had 20 points and 16 rebounds for Portville while Mallory Welty had 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Mia Hlasnick marked five assists and three steals.
“Each time we’d chip away and get it down to 3 or 5 points, one of two things would happen: Either we would make a careless mistake and give them the ball back or they would make a big shot,” Portville coach Inga Welty noted. “Hvizdzak is the best player in our league and any time it would get close she would do what leaders do, make a big shot from deep or draw the attention of the defense and hit the open man for a bucket.”
Hvizdzak had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“They’re undefeated and both times we played them, we gave them a game,” Welty said. “Hopefully the girls learn from our mistakes and make improvements because playoffs are just around the corner. We need to pick up a couple league wins so we make the top 8 cutoff and have a chance to get in.”
Gowanda 54, Salamanca 30
SALAMANCA — Gowanda used a big first quarter, leading 26-11, to take control and cruised to victory.
Miya Scanlon led the Panthers with 28 points, making five 3-pointers, including 17 in the first quarter.
Jaeden Hubbard led Salamanca with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Morgan Maybee had eight rebounds, Makayla Burch had six rebounds and Jillian Rea three assists.
CCAA WEST I
Olean 51, Dunkirk 13
OLEAN — Olean snapped a two-game losing skid, led by Leah Williams, who scored 13 points, i11 in the first half.
Anayah Parks-Barker grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds, while Micheyla Williams had 10 rebounds and Hayleigh Federowicz had six boards for the Huskies (6-4).
Dunkirk fell to 0-12.
Chautauqua Lake 61, Allegany-Limestone 32
MAYVILLE — Alexis Jacobson paced Chautauqua Lake with nine points, 10 steals and five assists as the Thunderbirds (10-1) had 12 different scorers.
Hailey Roush dished out seven assists for CL.
Jenna Louser led Allegany-Limestone (3-8) with eight points.
“Chautauqua Lake is just a solid team,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “They push the ball and are aggressive on defense. I totally credit my players for never giving up: Gianna DeRose gives everything she has each game, Devin (Ralston) stepped up as a leader and Maddie (Caleln) continues to improve each game. (Emily) Lippert is such a huge lift on defense for us and is now looking to score.”
IAC
New Life Christian 49, Archbishop Walsh 28
OLEAN — Brightleen Ngunyi (13 rebounds, 5 assists) and Marceline Hutter (8 rebounds) scored 16 points each to lead New Life Christian.
Ganbriele da Silva chipped in 11 points for New Life (5-8).
Noella Policastro scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, to lead Archbishop Walsh (2-8).
AT WATERLOO Wellsville (15)
M. Adams 1 1-2 4, Mess 0 1-2 1, Knapp 0 1-2 1, Coleman 1 0-0 2, N. Adams 1 0-0 3, Dunbar 1 0-0 2, Hyslip 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 3-6 15.
Waterloo (71)
Carabello 5 2-2 13, Carr 4 4-8 14, DiSanto 3 1-4 8, Beniamino 1 4-6 7, Plate 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 2-4 5, Bree 1 0-0 2, Loucks 1 0-0 2, Barber 3 4-5 10, White-Principio 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 17-29 71. Wellsville 3 9 9 15 Waterloo 23 50 64 71
Three-point goals: Wellsville 2 (M. Adams, N. Adams); Waterloo 6 (Carabello, Carr 2, Disanto, Beniamio, Smith). Total fouls: Wellsville 21, Waterloo 19. Fouled out:
None.
AT OVID Fillmore (35)
S. Beardsley 1 0-2 2, Cole 7 4-10 18, Mucher 2 4-5 8, Byer 0 3-4 3, H. Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 11-21 35.
South Seneca (45)
Crane 2 0-0 4, Shaulis 3 1-1 7, L. Fletcher 1 0-0 3, A. Fletcher 1 2-3 4, E. Fletcher 4 5-7 13, Kenyon 3 8-12 14. Totals: 14 16-23 45. Fillmore 2 8 16 35 South Seneca 10 24 32 45
Three-point goals: Fillmore 0; South Seneca 1 (L. Fletcher). Total fouls: Fillmore 19, South Seneca 23. Fouled out:
L. Fletcher, Shaulis (SS).
AT AVOCA Whitesville (43)
Bledsoe 1 3-6 5, Jackson 2 0-0 5, Ainsworth 0 1-2 1, Hall 12 4-7 32. Totals: 15 8-15 43.
Avoca/Prattsburgh (65)
K. Edwards 2 2-3 6, Santillo 2 0-0 4, M.Edwards 4 0-0 9, Pinckney 5 0-0 11, Stowe 5 2-2 13, D’Arpino 10 2-2 22. Totals: 28 6-7 65. Whitesville 19 29 40 43 A/P 14 34 48 65
Three-point goals: Whitesville 5 (Hall 4, Bledsoe); A/P 3 (M. Edwards, Pinckney, Stowe). Total fouls: Whitesville 11, A/P 18. Fouled out:
None.
AT PORTVILLE Randolph (55)
K. Pence 2 0-0 5, Q. Pence 1 0-0 2, Hvizdzak 11 2-2 30, Morrison 6 2-2 18, Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-4 55.
Portville (46)
Ma. Welty 5 2-2 15, Hlasnick 2 0-0 5, Mi. Welty 1 0-2 3, Tkacik 1 00 3, Bentley 8 4-6 20. Totals: 17 6-10 46. Randolph 12 25 38 55 Portville 10 16 32 46
Three-point goals: Randolph 11 (K. Pence, Hvizdzak 6, Morrison 4); Portville 6 (Ma. Welty 3, Hlasnick, Mi. Welty, Tkacik). Total fouls: Randolph 10, Portville 7. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT SALAMANCA Gowanda (54)
M. Scanlon 10 3-5 28, Snyder 2 0-0 5, Stevens 2 2-7 6, C. Scanlon . Totals: 00 00-00 00.
Salamanca (30)
Hubbard 5 2-6 12, Rea 1 2-4 4, Oakes 1 0-0 2, Wolfe 1 0-2 2, Crouse 2 1-2 5 Monahan 1 0-0 3, Maybee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-13 30. Gowanda 26 37 45 54 Salamanca 11 15 18 30
Three-point goals: Gowanda 6 (M. Scanlon 5, Snyder); Sala 1 (Monahan). Total fouls: Gowanda 15, Sala 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Gowanda, 27-23.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Cattaraugus-Little Valley (33)
Pritchard 1 0-0 2, Minnekine 4 2-4 10, Mikowicz 2 1-4 5, Osgood 2 2-6 6, Dorman 5 0-2 10. Totals: 14 5-16 33.
Ellicottville (58)
Alexander 4 1-2 13, Clark 1 0-0 2, Ruiz 6 0-0 13, Rowland 5 0-0 11, Tomsick 3 0-0 7, Ficek 1 0-0 2, Neumann 1 0-0 2, Quinn 4 0-0 8. Totals: 00 00-00 00. CLV 8 12 23 33 E’ville 12 22 39 58
Three-point goals: CLV 0; E’ville 7 (Alexander 4, Ruiz, Rowland, Tomsick). Total fouls: CLV 4, E’ville 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Dunkirk (13)
Garcia 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Dicara 0 2-2 2, Jacques 2 0-0 5, Casey 0 2-2 2. Totals: 4 4-4 13.
Olean (51)
Thomas 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-1 4, Sweitzer 2 1-2 7, Parks-Barker 1 0-0 2, Federowicz 3 0-0 6, L. Williams 6 0-0 13, M. Williams 3 0-2 6, Foster 2 0-0 4, Fayson 1 2-3 4, Kratts 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 3-8 51. Dunkirk 3 7 7 13 Olean 16 37 46 57
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 1 (Jacques); Olean 4 (Sweitzer, L. Williams, Kratts). Total fouls: Dunkirk 5, Olean 2. Fouled out:
None.
AT MAYVILLE Allegany-Limestone (32)
Ralston 2 0-0 5, Paterniti 1 0-0 2, DeRose 2 0-0 5, Wolfgang 1 0-0 2, Hemphill 0 0-0 0, Gleason 1 0-2 2, Louser 4 0-0 8, Lippert 0 1-4 1, Callen 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 2-8 32.
Chautauqua Lake (61)
Obert 0 1-2 1, Henry 4 0-0 8, Roush 5 1-2 12, Alfa 3 0-0 7, Keefe 4 0-0 8, Weimer 0-2 0, Erickson 1 3-4 5, Lindsey 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 4 1-2 9, Weise 2 0-0 4, Woodis 0 0-0 0, Matjoulis 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 5-12 61. A-L 4 6 15 32 CL 20 38 49 61
Three-point goals: A-L 2 (Ralston, DeRose); CL 3 (Roush 2, Alfa). Total fouls: A-L 11, CL 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
CL won.
AT OLEAN Archbishop Walsh (28)
N. Policastro 7 0-0 18, Kirkwood 2 1-6 5, Bailey 1 0-0 3, K Policastro 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 1-6 28.
New Life Christian (49)
Hutter 8 0-0 16, Ngunyi 8 0-0 16, Ayoh 3 0-0 6, da Silva 5 1-2 11, Hoskins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 1-2 49. Walsh 8 15 22 28 New Life 4 22 28 49
{strong style=”font-size: 1em ”}Three-point goals:{/strong} Walsh 5 (N. Policastro 4, Bailey); New Life 0. {strong style=”font-size: 1em ”}Total fouls:{/strong} Walsh 4, New Life 4. {strong style=”font-size: 1em ”}Fouled out:{/strong} None.