SOUTH DAYTON — Lucas Marsh had a breakout game.
Leif Jimerson had a typically solid outing. And 11 different players reached the scoring column.
It all amounted to a nearly 50-point triumph for the Ellicottville boys basketball team.
Marsh drained five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and Jimerson totaled 15 points, five assists and four steals as the Eagles rolled to a 79-32 victory over Pine Valley in a CCAA East II rematch on Wednesday night.
Wyatt Chudy added a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds for Ellicottville, which bounced back from its first loss of the year — Saturday’s 46-44 setback to Salamanca — in emphatic fashion.
The Eagles (7-1) jumped out to a 23-7 lead, knocked down nine 3s as a team and limited the Panthers to two fourth-quarter points while pushing its league winning streak to 33 in a row. It also maintained its half-game lead (plus the tiebreaker) over Franklinville for first place in the division standings.
“We shot the ball really well tonight,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “We came out in the first half and really took control, made some 3s early on. Lucas had his best game of the season, Leif played really well. Everybody, collectively, had a good game. It was a great team effort.
Kordell Oakes and Wayne Libby had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Pine Valley (2-4).
Franklinville 59, Forestville 32FRANKLINVILLE — Blake Frank piled up 20 points, seven assists and five steals and Logan Frank had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds to power Franklinville.
Connor Terwilliger added 12 points and eight boards for the Panthers (6-2, 5-1), who built up an early 17-5 lead and never looked back.
Javier West had 20 points, including five treys, six rebounds and four steals for Forestville (1-5).
“We had a good defensive first half,” said Franklinville coach Scott Shenk, whose team earned a season sweep of the Hornets by margins of 28 and 27. “We got out to a nice lead and were able to get everybody really good minutes.”
CCAA EAST IICattaraugus-Little Valley 63, North Collins 59CATTARAUGUS — Josh Halterman poured in a career-high 31 points, including seven 3-pointers, as C-LV edged North Collins for the second time this year.
John Visnesky added 15 points for the Timberwolves (5-3), who have won three in a row.
Chris Smith had 19 points while Derek Ebersole and Jose Luna added 13 and 12, respectively, for North Collins (2-5).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIBelfast 58, Hinsdale 23HINSDALE — Stephen Struckmann posted 20 points as Belfast topped Hinsdale for the second-consecutive night.
Tony Logue notched 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Matt Weaver added 12 for the Bulldogs (9-1), who led 23-0 after the first quarter. Jake Elliott had 10 points for the Bobcats (1-8).
AT CATTARAUGUS North Collins (59)
Ebersole 5 0-0 13, Warsaw 2 0-0 4, Parnitzke 1 0-0 2, Smith 8 2-4 19, Luna 5 0-0 12, Fricano 4 0-0 9. Totals: 25 2-4 59.
Cattaraugus-LV (63)
Colton 1 0-0 2, Allen 1 0-0 3, Savidge 0 1-2 1, Perkins 4 1-4 9, Volk 1 0-0 2, Halterman 10 4-5 31, Visnesky 6 2-5 15. Totals: 23 8-16 63. North Collins 19 38 47 59 Cattaraugus-LV 18 36 46 63
Three-point goals: NC 7 (Ebersole 3, Smith, Luna 2, Fricano); C-LV 9 (Halterman 7, Visnesky, Allen). Total fouls: NC 12, C-LV 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT HINSDALE Belfast (58)
Drozdowski 1 0-0 2, Ellison 3 0-0 8, Logue 4 2-5 14, Weaver 4 2-2 12, Buchholz 1 0-0 2, Struckmann 10 0-0 20. Totals: 23 4-7 58.
Hinsdale (23)
Byrne 3 1-4 8, E. Cashimere 1 0-0 3, Keenan 1 0-0 2, Barton 0 0-2 0, Elliott 4 0-0 10. Totals: 9 1-6 23. Belfast 23 34 48 58 Hinsdale 0 10 16 23
Three-point goals: Belfast 8 (Ellison 2, Logue 4, Weaver 2); Hinsdale 4 (Byrne, E. Cashimere, Elliott 2). Total fouls: Belfast 7, Hinsdale 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Forestville (32)
West 7 1-2 20, Wilmore 1 0-0 3, Palmer 1 0-0 2, Szumigala 1 1-3 3, Rueben 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-5 32.
Franklinville (59)
Faliero 2 0-0 4, B. Frank 9 2-3 20, Peters 1 0-0 3, Terwilliger 6 0-1 12, Shenk 2 0-0 5, L. Frank 5 2-3 13, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Trietley 0 0-2 0. Totals: 26 4-9 59. Forestville 5 10 18 32 Franklinville 17 34 44 59
Three-point goals: Forest. 6 (West 5, Wilmore); Frank. 3 (Peters, Shenk, L. Frank). Total fouls: Forest. 10, Frank. 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Franklinville won.
AT SOUTH DAYTON Ellicottville (79)
Marsh 6 0-0 17, Jimerson 7 0-0 15, DeKay 0 1-2 1, Caldwell 1 0-0 3, Dietrich 3 1-2 7, Rowland 3 0-0 6, Chudy 6 1-2 15, Grinols 4 0-1 8, Kryniski 0 1-2 1, Palmatier 2 0-1 4, Bomberry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 4-10 79.
Pine Valley (32)
Sercu 3 0-0 6, Butcher 1 0-0 2, Libby 4 2-4 10, Oakes 4 3-4 12, West 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 5-8 32. Ellicottville 23 42 57 79 Pine Valley 7 16 30 32
Three-point goals: Eville 9 (Marsh 5, Jimerson, Caldwell, Chudy 2); PV 1 (Oakes). Total fouls: Eville 6, PV 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Ellicottville win.