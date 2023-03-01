JAMESTOWN — The Ellicottville girls basketball team’s season came to a close after a slow offensive start Wednesday night as the Eagles could not rally past Sherman at Jamestown Community College.

Sherman led 14-8 after a defensive battle in the first half and continued at that pace with a 22-15 lead through three quarters. Ellicottville scored the fourth quarter’s first basket to make it a five-point game, but the Eagles didn’t score again in a 29-17 loss in a Section 6 Class D semifinal.

