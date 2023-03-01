JAMESTOWN — The Ellicottville girls basketball team’s season came to a close after a slow offensive start Wednesday night as the Eagles could not rally past Sherman at Jamestown Community College.
Sherman led 14-8 after a defensive battle in the first half and continued at that pace with a 22-15 lead through three quarters. Ellicottville scored the fourth quarter’s first basket to make it a five-point game, but the Eagles didn’t score again in a 29-17 loss in a Section 6 Class D semifinal.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more than they gave,” ECS coach Tracy Rozler said of her team. “We played solid defense. Our shots would not go in and we had a lot of shots.
“We didn’t lose, we ran out of time.”
Hayden Fisher and Paige Gratto scored 12 points each to pace No. 3 Sherman (15-7). The defending sectional champion Wildcats advanced to Saturday’s sectional championship against No. 1 Panama at noon on Saturday at JCC.
Ande Northrup’s five points marked the team-high for No. 2 Ellicottville (16-6).
“These girls grew together throughout the season,” Rozler said. “They are tough and have a lot of heart. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Panama 59, Franklinville 47
JAMESTOWN — Mandy Brink’s 26 points, six assists and five steals powered a top-seeded Panama team that proved to be too much for No. 4 Franklinville.
Improving to 18-4, No. 1 Panama will face No. 3 Sherman on Saturday in the championship.
After a 32-15 first half led by Brink’s 18 points, Panama extended its lead to 49-27 through the third quarter.
Kaitlyn Horton posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, Kylie Morgan scored 14 points and Hannah Schauman took six steals.
For No. 4 Franklinville (12-10), Sofia Bentley had 21 points and Megan Jackson added 18 points.
“Panama is a great team and Mandy was extremely tough to try and stop,” Franklinville coach Samantha Kuhn said. “I’m proud of my girls for the effort they put forth. It just wasn’t our night. Good luck to Panama as they continue on.”
AT JAMESTOWN
Ellicottville (17)
Alexander 1 2-2 4, Quinn 1 0-4 2, Rowland 0 2-2 2, Northrup 2 0-0 5, Leiper 2 0-0 4. Totals: 6 4-8 17.
Sherman (29)
Persons 0 1-2 1, P. Gratto 5 0-4 12, Swan 2 0-2 4, Fisher 3 5-6 12. Totals: 10 6-14 29.
Ellicottville;4;8;15;17
Sherman;5;14;22;29
Three-point goals: E'ville 1 (Northrup); Sherman 3 (Gratto 2, Fisher). Total fouls: E'ville 16, Sherman 10. Fouled out: Alexander (E).
AT JAMESTOWN
Franklinville (47)
Jackson 6 3-3 18, Bentley 8 1-2 21, Frank 1 0-0 2, Chase 3 0-0 6, Marchese 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-5 47.
Panama (59)
Brink 8 8-8 26, Schauman 0 1-2 1, Greene 2 0-2 4, Morgan 6 2-5 14, Horton 4 4-7 12, Range 1 0-0 2, Markham 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 00-00 00.
Franklinville;7;15;27;47
Panama;13;32;48;59
Three-point goals: Frank. 7 (Bentley 4, Jackson 3); Panama 2 (Brink). Total fouls: Frank. 19, Panama 13. Fouled out: Chase (F).