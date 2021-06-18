ELLICOTTVILLE — Perhaps it was a gut-check moment for the Ellicottville baseball team.
Eight days ago, the Eagles, after having already split with Salamanca, were outclassed by the Warriors in just about every facet, leading to a 19-1 loss in five innings. It was easily their most lopsided setback of the year.
Since then, however, Ellicottville has been playing arguably its best baseball to date. And it ended that stretch with an exclamation point in its regular-season finale.
Lucas Marsh had one of his best hitting and pitching performances of the season on the same night as the Eagles closed with a 15-2, five-inning triumph over Cattaraugus-Little Valley in a CCAA I East rematch on Friday.
Marsh went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored while also twirling a complete-game three-hitter, totaling eight strikeouts and three walks. The only two runs he surrendered were unearned.
Braedyn Palmatier went 2-for-2 with a two-run double and two runs, Ryan DeKay was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs, Wyatt Chudy had two hits and Noah Ploetz doubled and had two RBI for the Eagles.
After sitting at 4-5 following the Salamanca loss, the Eagles finished with four-straight victories, including a pair of blowouts over the Timberwolves and a 6-2 triumph over Franklinville.
“We went on a run there,” ECS coach Chris Mendell acknowledged. “We’re playing good baseball right now. Lucas had a monster night at the plate and pitched well for us. Brayden, who DH’ed tonight had a great game. We’ve gotten solid pitching and we’re swinging the bats well right now.”
Ryan Harper singled and scored a run for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-14).
BASEBALL
NON-LEAGUEPortville 8, Gowanda 4GOWANDA — Michael Cole (double) and Nathan Petryszak each had two hits as Portville scratched a victory to complete an unbeaten regular season.
Luke Petryszak doubled for the Panthers (14-0), who had four pitchers combine to allow four runs on six hits, and who had no errors in the field.
After falling into a 2-0 first-inning hole, Portville jumped ahead 6-2 with a four-run third and two-run fourth.
Jon Ondus had two hits, including a double for Gowanda (8-8).
“They’re .500, which (you might say), ‘OK,’” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “But when you actually look at them, they’re the best .500 team in Section 6. Their non-league, they don’t get a break. I consider them a really, really quality team. So to go up there and be able to beat them, obviously that’s really awesome for us going into playoffs.”
Gowanda loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but Portville sophomore Michael Cole, who tossed the whole inning, got out of the jam to seal the win.
“That’s a growing experience,” Matz added. “We left him on the mound and said, ‘here you go, here’s your chance,’ and he got out of it. It was a great overall effort.”
SOFTBALLCCAA I EASTNorth Collins 19, Salamanca 2SALAMANCA — North Collins earned a split with Salamanca after falling to the Warriors, 11-3, earlier in the year.
Salamanca finished the regular season 5-7.
NON-LEAGUEEllicottville 8, Pine Valley 5SOUTH DAYTON — Jenna Hadley went 3-for-4 and Courtney Sexton (3 strikeouts) scattered six hits and five walks in a winning effort for Ellicottville.
The Eagles finished the regular season 12-3.
Ashley Campbell hit a home run in a 2-for-4 outing for Pine Valley.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
R H E
Catt-LV 000 20 — 2 3 2 Eville 492 00x — 15 10 2 B. Young (4 SO, 6 BB), T. Dumas (2) (4 SO, 1 BB), Elijah Perkins (4) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Ryan Harper Lucas Marsh (8 SO, 3 BB) and Ryan DeKay
HR:
Marsh (E)
AT GOWANDA
R H E