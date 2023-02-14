FRANKLINVILLE — The Ellicottville girls basketball team, much like the boys squad a night earlier, had already wrapped up the league championship.
The girls, also like the boys, entered the week with a chance to complete an unbeaten CCAA East II campaign. And, again, like their classmates, they had an opportunity to do it against county rival Franklinville.
Check and … check and check.
Allison Rowland collected 18 points, four rebounds and five steals to Ellicottville to a 52-45 victory over the Panthers and a perfect 10-0 league mark in a CCAA East II rematch on Tuesday. The Eagles have won 12 of the last 13 overall since a 3-4 start, dropping only a non-league matchup with Salamanca since Dec. 27.
Dalayla Alexander totaled 11 points, four assists and four steals and Ryah Quinn and Natalee Leiper both had six points, six rebounds and five assists for Ellicottville (14-5), which has one non-league contest remaining, on Friday against Clymer.
In another close battle that, in some ways, resembled the teams’ first meeting when ECS won 54-46, Ellicottville jumped out to an early lead (17-8), but the Panthers had the bigger second quarter to close the gap (30-25). After an even third frame, the Eagles used a 9-7 final quarter to seal it.
Megan Jackson dropped in 20 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Sofia Bentley added 13 for second-place Franklinville (10-9, 6-3), which closes the season Thursday with a league game vs. Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Both teams turned in an impressive offensive statistic, as Ellicottville assisted on 18 of 22 made baskets and Franklinville went 11-of-12 at the free throw line.
CCAA EAST II
North Collins 46, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 30
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley played virtually even with North Collins over the final three quarters, but couldn’t overcome an early 17-4 hole.
The Eagles moved to 3-13 on the year while C-LV fell to 2-15.
CCAA EAST I
Cassadaga Valley 54, Salamanca 46
SINCLAIRVILLE — Emily Anderson poured in 28 points and Cassadaga Valley held double-digit leads after both the second and third quarters before hanging on in the fourth.
In a game where foul trouble loomed large for both sides — there were a combined 47 fouls and three disqualifications — each missed a chance to gain an edge at the line, as Salamanca went 6-of-20 on free throws and Cassadaga Valley 8-of-27.
Bella Wolfe had a team-best 10 points while Lezly McComber had nine for the Warriors (7-12, 2-8).
“It was another physical game both ways like our previous meeting (a 46-45 CV victory),” Salamanca coach Joe Hinman said. “We got caught in foul trouble again early. I thought we hung in there after losing Karina and Lezly early in the fourth quarter.
“In the end it comes down to doing the little things right throughout the game and we missed on taking advantage of those opportunities tonight.”
Portville 52, Falconer 44
FALCONER — Lilly Bentley racked up 20 points and 16 rebounds as Portville both avenged its only league loss and finished the CCAA season 9-1.
Ava Haynes and Jackie Scanlon (two 3-pointers) both scored 13 points and grabbed nine and six rebounds, respectively for the Panthers (15-2). Teagan Kosinski handed out six assists. Down 9-8 early, Portville took control with an 18-6 second quarter and pushed the advantage to 19 late in the fourth before fending off a Falconer push.
“Once we settled down after the first quarter and did a better job of moving the ball, we were able to get nice looks and an 11-point separation (26-15) going into halftime,” said Portville coach Inga Welty, whose team had since secured another league title, with Falconer finishing second. “Falconer had a never-quit attitude to get back in it.”
Senior standout Dani Krenzer totaled 19 points and Augustine Krenzer had 14 for Falconer (11-9, 6-4), though all of that was earned, Welty said.
“I'm proud of the girls for having a bit of a gut-check and finishing it off and winning the league title,” Welty noted. “Once again, Ava worked her tail off the defensive end on (Dani) Krenzer. Dani earned all seven shots she made. Sometimes our help defense was a step too late or just got caught up in the action and didn't talk. Ava is solidifying herself as one of the best, if not the best, defender in the league.”
The Panthers, who avenged a 37-32 loss to the Golden Falcons on Jan. 26, have two non-league contests remaining this week, against Fredonia and Archbishop Walsh.
CCAA WEST I
Fredonia 39, Olean 36
FREDONIA — Olean rallied from a nine-point deficit with under a minute remaining to make it close, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Leah Williams poured in 26 points, including six 3-pointers and made the two 3s in the final minute to take it from 39-30 to 39-36 for the Huskies (8-11, 4-6). Olean, though, had trouble finding enough offense elsewhere after taking an initial 14-8 lead.
Ella Koopman had 11 points for Fredonia (5-14, 2-8), which earned a season split with the Huskies after falling 40-27 in Olean on Jan. 27.
“We looked really tired tonight,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “It’s been a long season. Fredonia wanted to win, they were hungry, they’d won one league game and had nothing to lose. Sometimes that plays in your favor and you come out and play aggressive. We had one starter out sick and another that left with an injury, so that doesn’t help either. It’s also hard when we have so much trouble scoring.”
Southwestern 77, Allegany-Limestone 43
LAKEWOOD — Reece Beaver highlighted a trio of double-digit scorers with 19 points to key second-place Southwestern.
Madi McIntyre and Kara Ricker added 16 and 10 points, respectively, for the Trojans (14-4, 8-1), who built up a 47-16 halftime lead before maintaining that cushion after the break. Madison Callen scored 18 points, Serena Frederick had nine and Chessa Klice grabbed five rebounds for Allegany-Limestone (3-16).