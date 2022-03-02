JAMESTOWN — The Ellicottville girls basketball team fell behind by as many as 12 in the second half.
It lost two of their top scorers, Allison Rowland and Emilee Ruiz, to foul outs in the fourth quarter, the latter with five minutes still remaining. And still, it gave itself a chance at a playoff win and a season sweep of Pine Valley.
In the end, however, the Panthers did enough to hang on.
Ruiz tallied a team-best 11 points, and Ellicottville stormed back in the fourth quarter before seeing its rally fall short in a 42-38 loss in a Section 6 Class D semifinal on Wednesday.
After tallying just 19 points through the first three quarters, the top-seeded Eagles matched that number in a frenzied final period to pull within three points in the waning minutes. But fourth-seeded PV (11-10) stymied that push when it mattered most, advancing to play the winner of tonight’s other semifinal between No. 2 Panama and No. 3 Sherman in Saturday’s title contest back at Jamestown Community College.
Ellicottville had edged the Panthers twice in the regular season by counts of 40-35 and 30-29 in consecutive February contests. This time, though, it was forced to settle for a tough luck loss while ending the season 13-7.
“The first half, we started out slow,” said ECS coach Tracy Rozler, whose team trailed 16-11 at the break. “But we came back in the second; we were down 12 at one point and came within one possession. We fought to the end. I gotta give two underclassmen credit for stepping in (after Rowland and Ruiz fouled out): Addison John and Natalee Leiper.
“But I’m really proud of our team for what we accomplished this season, especially in my first year as coach.”
Freshman Danielle West drained four 3-pointers en route to 20 points while Trista Farnham had 14 points, helping to keep the Panthers ahead throughout. Ruiz talled nine of her 11 in the fourth quarter to spur Ellicottville’s comeback bid before falling short. Ryah Quinn added nine points for the Eagles.
“We really fought back in that second half,” Rozler went on. “We told them to dig deep and find that extra gear whether we win or lose. They believed in themselves; I believed in them all year long, to that very last second.”
Of the difference between Wednesday and the two regular-season wins, Rozler added, “Our shots weren’t going in. We were finding it tough to make those baskets; it was really not a good shooting night for us.
“In the second half, we played very good defense. (But they were) playing keep away at the end. We narrowed it down at the end, but we just couldn’t pull it off.”
BOYS
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
Wellsville 60, Dansville 52
BATH — Eli Schmidt registered 20 points and Wellsville used a strong second half to oust top-seeded Dansville and punch its ticket to the B2 championship game.
Logan Dunbar just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds and Cody Costello collected 15 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Lions (13-8). Alex Perkins grabbed 11 rebounds.
Trailing 28-23 at the break, No. 4 Wellsville ripped off a 17-9 third quarter to take the lead and used a 20-15 final frame to seal the upset victory.
“It was such a tough, gritty win,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “(Dansville’s) a very veteran team and they’re big and tough and they pound it inside and get a lot of rebounds, and we just battled all game long. We did a great job of boxing their guys out every single possession. They never got a possession that we just took it off … we never took a possession off.
“We were able to control the tempo in the second half as well. We grinded in the first half and we really needed to make more of an adjustment to get up and down and that ended up kind of moving the game in our favor.”
This marks the third time in seven years under Auman that Wellsville has advanced to a title contest, and the first since 2019. In this one, the Lions will take on No. 3 Mynderse on Saturday at Webster-Schroeder.
It was a collective effort,” Auman went on. “They did a great job keying on the usual suspects, Eli and Logan, and we had some other guys step up. A lot of times guys don’t realize even if you’ve only got four or six points, those are huge points and we had a lot of guys that just chipped in with a few and it kept us being able to go on offense.
“Then Eli would come down and hit a shot, they’d key on him, someone else would be open and they would make a great play.”
Drew Morrow and Collin Gray scored 15 points each and Jakob Smith had 14 points for Dansville (17-5).
Of the Lions’ continued title quest, Auman added, “All these guys, this will be their first run at it. With the COVID year last year and we lost early, this was their first big sectional game and they rose to the challenge …
“This will be the same, especially with it not being at Blue Cross (Arena). You’re not going to get spooked by the nostalgia of the big gym; we’ll be in a nice gym just like any other high school gym that we played in. We’ll be ready to play.”