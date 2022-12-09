ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville boys basketball team jumped out to an early 16-8 lead, but a second-quarter outburst propelled Panama to victory.
Carter Brink dropped 25 points and Alex Barmore grabbed nine rebounds while Gabe Roth chipped in four steals and four assists to spark the Panthers (2-0) to a 52-40 non-league triumph on Friday night. Panama hit a first-quarter buzzer-beater to make it 16-11, then exploded for a 29-6 second quarter to take control.
“It was a strange game; it was definitely a game of runs,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “They opened 6-0 and then we scored the next 13. We had the lead at 16-8, then we tipped the ball coming up the court and the Brink kid coralled it and made a buzzer-beater to make it 16-11.
“In the second quarter, they made a ton of shots we let down a little bit. We turned the ball over a little bit too much and they pulled up a pretty sizable halftime lead (40-22, from which the Eagle could never recover).”
For Ellicottville (1-2), Gian Nuzzo had 10 points while Gavin Dietrich and Caedon Wyatt (4 assists) both had six rebounds.
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 77, Scio/Friendship 22BOLIVAR — Aydin Sisson racked up 21 points with three assists to power Bolivar-Richburg.
Landon Barkley matched that effort with 20 points, three assists and three rebounds and David Baldwin (9 points) notched nine rebounds and a pair of steals. Evan Pinney added four rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals and Waide Karnuth chipped in five rebounds and three blocks for the Wolverines (4-0).
Brenden Loucks had 14 of the 22 points for Scio/Friendship (1-2).
JACK BUSH TOURNAMENT
Genesee Valley/Belfast 57, Northern Potter 38
WESTFIELD, Pa. — Genesee Valley/Belfast secured its fourth-straight win with a first-round tournament victory.
GVBC United will meet Cowanesque Valley in today’s championship game.
ALLEGANY COUNTY IAABO TOURNAMENT
Fillmore 61, Cuba-Rushford 37
WELLSVILLE — Zach Sisson recorded 19 points as Fillmore handed Cuba-Rushford its first loss of the year in a convincing Round 1 victory.
The Eagles (2-0) jumped out to a 20-6 first quarter lead, as Sisson racked up 14 of his 19 points in the period, and maintained control from there. Mitchell Ward added 15 points for Fillmore, which will meet Wellsville in today’s championship game.
We played with a lot of energy early and were able to jump to an early lead,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch noted. “Our defense really got us going and fed our transition. C-R played hard and made a number of runs.
“We still have to figure out how to blend all of the pieces in the half court, but that’s on me and we will keep working on it. Brent (Zubikowski) and Luke (Colombo) were awesome on both ends and provided big buckets when we needed them.”
Jacob Smith led the Rebels (4-1) with 13 points.
MAPLE GROVE TOURNAMENT
Cassadaga Valley 61, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 24
BEMUS POINT — Ace Pierce and Austin Main each scored 11 points and Cassadaga Valley rode an early 16-2 lead to victory.
Matt Benzel had five points for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-3).
GFLCAA
New Life Christian 52, Elmira Defenders 29
ALLEGANY — Jefferson Issah piled up 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks to guide New Life Christian to its first win of the season.
Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey (three 3-pointers) and Samuel Quampah added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for New Life, now 1-1. NLC is in an adjustment period after graduating the Big 30’s leading scorer in Timothy Hutter.
“Jefferson’s new and he’s 6-foot-4 and athletic, and he makes a big difference as far as defense and rebounding,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “Along with the Hanson-Nortey brothers, we’re really good at controlling the boards, and we’re slowly figuring out the offense.”
Josh Morris had nine points for the Elmira Defenders.
AT ALLEGANY Elmira Defenders (29)
Morris 4 0-0 9, Townson 2 4-8 8, Watson 2 0-2 4, Sturdivant 1 1-2 4, Locke 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 5-14 29.
New Life Christian (52)
Issah 7 3-9 17, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 4 1-2 12, Nii-Nar. Hanson-Nortey 3 0-0 7, Quampah 5 0-3 11, En. Botchway 1 0-0 3, El. Botchway 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-14 52. Elmira 6 11 13 29 New Life 14 28 41 52
Three-point goals: Elmira 2 (Morris, Sturdivant); NLC 6 (Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 3, Nii-Nar. Hanson-Nortey, Quampah, En. Botchway). Total fouls: Elmira 14, NLC 17. Fouled out:
Nii-Nar. Hanson-Nortey (NLC).
AT WELLSVILLE Cuba-Rushford (37)
Wight 1 0-1 2, Smith 6 0-0 13, Bell 1 0-0 2, Brooks 3 0-0 6, Frank 0 0-2 0, Scott 2 1-1 6, Bello 1 0-0 2, Clayson 1 0-0 2, P. Joy 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 1-4 37.
Fillmore (61)
Cool 0 1-1 1, Zubikowski 4 0-0 8, Bialek 2 0-0 4, Wolfer 1 0-0 3, Colombo 2 2-2 6, Ward 7 1-4 15, Sisson 8 1-1 19, Hennard 1 0-0 3, Sanasith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 5-8 61. Cuba-Rushford 6 18 25 37 Fillmore 20 32 44 61
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Smith, Scott); Fillmore 4 (Wolfer, Sisson 2, Hennard). Total fouls: C-R 9, Fillmore 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT BOLIVAR Scio/Friendship (22)
Loucks 5 4-7 14, Moore 3 0-0 6, Greenman 1 0-0 2, Davenport 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-7 22.
Bolivar-Richburg (77)
Sisson 7 1-3 21, C. Gaines 1 0-1 2, Barkley 8 0-0 20, R. Gaines 2 0-0 5, Abdo 1 0-0 2, Pforter 2 0-0 4, Mitchell 0 0-2 0, Karnuth 2 0-0 4, Baldwin 4 1-1 9, Pinney 4 0-0 10. Totals: 33 2-7 77. Scio/Friendship 6 8 16 22 Bolivar-Richburg 24 43 65 77
Three-point goals: S/F (none); B-R 9 (Sisson 2, Barkley 4, Gaines, Pinney 2). Total fouls: S/F 9, B-R 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Bolivar-Richburg, 50-17.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Panama (52)
Roth 2 0-0 4, Hinsdale 3 0-0 8, Keefe 1 0-0 3, Brink 8 7-7 25, Catanese 1 0-1 2, Mescall 1 0-0 3, Barmore 3 1-2 7. Totals: 19 8-10 52.
Ellicottville (40)
Chudy 1 2-3 4, John 1 0-0 3, Nuzzo 4 0-0 10, B. Wyatt 4 0-0 9, Dietrich 3 1-2 7, C. Wyatt 3 0-0 7. Totals: 16 3-5 40. Panama 11 40 43 52 Ellicottville 16 22 31 40
Three-point goals: Panama 6 (Hinsdale 2, Keefe, Brink 2, Mescall); ECS (John, Nuzzo 2, B. Wyatt, C. Wyatt). Total fouls: Panama 7, ECS 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Panama won.