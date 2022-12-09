ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville boys basketball team jumped out to an early 16-8 lead, but a second-quarter outburst propelled Panama to victory.

Carter Brink dropped 25 points and Alex Barmore grabbed nine rebounds while Gabe Roth chipped in four steals and four assists to spark the Panthers (2-0) to a 52-40 non-league triumph on Friday night. Panama hit a first-quarter buzzer-beater to make it 16-11, then exploded for a 29-6 second quarter to take control.

