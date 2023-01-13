ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville boys basketball team used the same formula it had three nights earlier:
Play sound defense throughout. Generate that one big quarter.
And it led to a similar result.
Owen Chudy posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to key the Eagles to a 56-38 triumph over Forestville in a CCAA East II matchup on Friday. On Tuesday, Ellicottville limited Pine Valley to just 30 points while using a 21-4 second quarter to take over. On Friday, it again held its opponent below 40 and this time used a 19-7 this quarter to pull away. The result? A 2-0 start to league play.
Gavin Dietrich (9 points) posted nine rebounds and four assists and Carter Smith added five rebounds and six helpers for the Eagles (4-6). ECS had a narrow 19-18 halftime lead before making its run after the break.
“We had a lot of good looks in the first half, we just didn’t convert,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “We were confident if we kept playing the way we were playing, the ball would go in.
“For my kids, they get better on offense when they get better on defense. The energy we came out with in the third, they really got it going, and that gets them going at both ends — we move quicker, get to the right spots, finish. We did a good job of getting the ball inside, and in the second half, they started to go in.”
Brayden Smith had 14 points for Forestville (3-6).
CCAA EAST II Franklinville 41, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 24
CATTARAUGUS — Noah Shenk registered a near double-double of 19 points and nine steals, adding three assists and a pair of blocks, to spark Franklinville.
Grant Cornell posted 13 points and four rebounds while Bretton Blecha grabbed eight rebounds and Beau Bielecki handed out seven assists for the Panthers (4-6), who snapped a three-game slide. After limiting C-LV to just 12 first-half points, Franklinville used an 11-3 third quarter to go up 31-17 and all but seal it.
Payton Bradley scored 11 points for the Timberwolves (0-11).
Southwestern 74, Olean 60OLEAN — Cade Anastasia scored 22 points Friday night in Olean’s first CCAA West I home game, but the Huskies fell to Southwestern to drop to 0-2 in league play.
Trailing 32-25 at halftime, Olean cut the lead to 49-44 entering the fourth quarter. But the Trojans handled the final frame by a 25-16 margin.
Also for Olean, Jack DeRose scored 15 points, making three 3-pointers.
Southwestern improved to 6-4, 2-0 in league play (tied for first place with Salamanca).
NON-LEAGUECuba-Rushford 76, Andover/Whitesville 32WHITESVILLE — Jacob Smith collected 17 points, three players reached double figures and all 11 on the roster scored as Cuba-Rushford cruised to its seventh-straight win.
Braedon Wight drilled four 3-pointers en route to 14 points and Jack Frank 11 for the Rebels. C-R connected on 10 3s, with Jacob Linderman chipping in three for nine points, while setting a season-high point total, eclipsing the 72 it scored against Hinsdale back on Dec. 2.
“It’s always nice when every player can get on the score sheet,” assistant C-R coach Rob Wight said. “All 11 guys did an excellent job rebounding the ball and bringing intensity on defense. I was proud of the way we executed and stayed locked in, especially in the second half.”
The Rebels (11-1) led 30-13 at halftime after jumping out to a 22-3 lead (a 22-0 run after trailing 3-0), but racked up 46 second-half points to pull away.
C.J. Estep had nine points for Andover/Whitesville (5-8).
GIRLSLATE THURSDAYCCAA EAST IIFranklinville 48, Forestville 40FRANKLINVILLE — Megan Jackson totaled 20 points, including nine in a decisive fourth quarter, to lead Franklinville.
Sofia Bentley drained a trio of 3-pointers en route to 12 points while Mackenze Chase added 10 points for the Panthers (6-4). Clinging to a 33-31 lead through three quarters, Franklinville used a 15-9 final frame to seal it.
Carilene Sliwa led Forestville (2-7) with 15 points.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Forestville (38)
Smith 6 0-1 14, Villafranca 1 0-0 3, Vigue 4 0-0 11, Hemphill 2 0-0 4, Rebmann 0 1-2 1, Pokoj 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 2-5 38.
Ellicottville (56)
Chudy 7 2-4 16, Velazquez-Garcia 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 0-0 3, Nuzzo 3 0-0 6, Benatovich 2 0-0 4, Dietrich 3 3-4 9, Calarco 1 0-0 3, Jimerson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-8 56. Forestville 9 18 25 38 Ellicottville 10 19 38 56
Three-point goals: Forest. 6 (Smith 2, Villafranca, Vigue 3); ECS 2 (Smith, Calarco). Total fouls: Forest. 11, ECS 4. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Ellicottville won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Franklinville (41)
Bielecki 3 1-3 7, Blecha 1 0-0 2, Cornell 4 2-2 13, Shenk 8 1-3 19, Mooney 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 4-10 41.
Cattaraugus-LV (24)
Seamon 2 1-4 5, Young 0 2-3 2, Baxter 2 0-0 4, Bradley 3 4-4 11, Frentz 0 0-2 0. Totals: 8 7-13 24. Franklinville 7 20 31 41 Cattaraugus-LV 2 12 17 24
Three-point goals: Frank. 5 (Cornell 3, Shenk 2); C-LV 1 (Bradley). Total fouls: Frank. 15, C-LV 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT WHITESVILLE Cuba-Rushford (76)
Wight 5 0-0 14, Smith 8 0-0 17, Bell 1 0-1 2, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Frank 5 0-0 11, Scott 0 1-2 1, Bello 2 1-2 5, Ricketts 2 0-0 4, Clayson 3 0-0 6, Linderman 3 0-0 9, Joy 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 2-5 76.
Andover/Whitesville (32)
Vance 1 1-5 4, Calladine 1 1-4 4, Belmont 1 0-0 3, Estep 4 0-0 9, Cutler 1 0-0 2, Kent 1 0-2 2, Hall 0 4-4 4, Niedermaier 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 6-15 32. Cuba-Rushford 22 30 51 76 Andover/Whites. 3 13 24 32
Three-point goals: C-R 10 (Wight 4, Smith, Brooks, Frank, Linderman 3); A/W 4 (Vance, Calladine, Belmont, Estep). Total fouls: C-R 13, A/W 13. Fouled out:
Bello (CR).
JV:
Cuba-Rushford won.
GIRLS AT FRANKLINVILLE Forestville (40)
Becker 1 1-4 4, Valvo 1 0-0 2, Waterman 2 0-3 5, Sliwa 6 3-6 15, C. Grupa 0 1-2 1, Pierce 3 0-0 6, Johnson 1 2-2 4, J. Grupa 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 7-17 40.
Franklinville (48)
Jackson 8 3-9 20, A. Chase 1 0-0 2, Bentley 3 3-4 12, Bowers 1 0-0 2, Courtney 1 0-0 2, M. Chase 4 2-3 10. Totals: 18 8-16 48. Forestville 11 18 31 40 Franklinville 7 24 33 48
Three-point goals: Forest. 1 (Waterman); Frank. 4 (Jackson, Bentley 3). Total fouls: Forest. 19, Frank. 13. Fouled out: Waterman (Fo.).