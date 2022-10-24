DUNKIRK — It’s an adage that any number of coaches have used at this time of the year.
“You’re going to get everybody’s best shot in the playoffs.”
That would seem to ring particularly true for the top-seeded Ellicottville girls soccer team.
During the regular season, the Eagles had little problem with the one-win Panthers, dispatching them by scores of 10-0 and 8-1 in a pair of league matchups. And though they were, indeed, able to beat Franklinville for a third time this season, they were given a bit more of a battle this time around.
Still, Ellicottville wound up right where it wanted to be: One game away from a second-consecutive sectional title.
Aaliyah Winslow scored just four minutes in and Audrey Hurlburt netted a pair of goals to key the Eagles to a 3-0 blanking of Franklinville in a Section 6 Class D semifinal on Monday night. They’ll again face North Collins in the title game, set for Saturday at 1 p.m. back in Dunkirk, after edging NC, 3-1 in overtime, for last year’s crown.
Winslow and Hurlburt scored first-half goals, both off passes from Alysa Williams, to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead at the break. Hurlburt helped put the game away with her second goal eight minutes into the second half.
Though the score was closer this time against the fourth-seeded Panthers (1-14), that was mostly due to their own inability to finish, coach Tammy Eddy said.
“We had so many shots on goal — probably eight to nine breakaways, and we either kicked it wide or to the keeper,” Eddy noted. “We definitely had our chances to score and it’s something we need to work on in the next few days going into Saturday.”
Abby Chudy needed just one save to record her fifth shutout of the season. Ellicottville (11-6) returns to the Class D title contest after starting the season 0-5. It has since gone 11-1, losing only to Portville in that time.
“We’re super excited,” Eddy said. “Especially after a rough start to this season, with some tough non-league games, that really helped us figure out what we were missing, what we graduated, and we made some adjustments, and the girls are coming together, they’re doing some really nice things. We just have a couple more things to work on and figure out before the championship.”
No. 2 North Collins made it back to the title contest with a 4-3 win over No. 3 Maple Grove.