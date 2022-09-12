ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville girls volleyball team claimed the second set and fought to extra points in the fourth set before falling, 3-1, in a CCAA East contest Monday night.
In the end, North Collins pulled out a 25-17, 17-25, 25-16, 30-28 triumph.
Allison Rowland registered eight kills, seven aces and 18 digs while Natalee Leiper totaled eight kills, five digs and two blocks for the Eagles (1-3). Ande Northrup handed out 15 assists, Dalayla Alexander had 10 digs and Cora Norton and Skylar Skylar Schroeder each chipped in three kills.
North Collins improved to 2-2.
CCAA EAST Randolph 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
RANDOLPH — Eve Adams racked up an impressive 21 kills to power Randolph to a 25-10, 25-9,2 5-7 sweep.
Adams also had six digs and six aces. Donnilynn Sheldon posted five kills, eight aces and a pair of blocks, Kameron Luce handed out 25 assists and Avery Morrison chipped in seven digs for the Cardinals (3-1).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-3.
Silver Creek 3, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Salamanca narrowed the gap in each set, but dropped a 25-9, 25-19, 25-21 decision.
Karina Crouse notched three kills and four aces while Lezly McComber had three kills for the Warriors (1-1). Brianna Benjamin and Madison Hoag each contributed three aces and Marlee Maybee handed out 13 assists.
NON-LEAGUE Arkport/Canaseraga 3, Fillmore 2
FILLMORE — Fillmore had a 2-0 lead dissolve into its first loss of the season.
After losing the first two sets by matching 25-18 scores, Arkport/Canaseraga rallied for a 25-22, 25-20, 15-13 triumph.
Jenna Austin marked two digs and two aces, Zoe Hubbard made 10 assists and Savannah Hosmer had five digs and two aces for Fillmore.