ELLICOTTVILLE — Dalayla Alexander collected 15 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists to lead the Ellicottville girls basketball team to a 55-19 triumph over Forestville in a CCAA East II rematch on Friday.
Ellicottville, which has won nine of its last 10 and completed a season sweep of the Hornets, remained unbeaten in league play (7-0) and moved a game-and-a-half up on second-place Franklinville, whose contest with Cattaraugus-Little Valley was pushed to Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.
Ande Northrup added 11 points, three steals and three rebounds while Alison Rowland contributed three boards and six steals for the Eagles. Five others chipped in between four and eight points for Ellicottville.
Gracie Johnson had five points for Forestville (3-11).
CCAA WEST IRandolph 91, Allegany-Limestone 34ALLEGANY — Payton Morrison drained secen 3-pointers en route to 23 points and Kyra Pence posted 19 points as Randolph exploded for 91 points for a second-straight game.
Skylar Herrington added 13 points for the Cardinals (12-4), who also received scoring from seven other players. Randolph had downed Dunkirk, 91-41, on Wednesday.
Maddie Callen piled up 16 points and 13 rebounds for Allegany-Limestone (2-14).
Southwestern 68, Olean 17OLEAN — Reece Beaver scored 21 points and Kira Ricker recorded 16 to key a decisive win for second-place Southwestern (12-4).
Bella Sirianni added 13 points and those three accounted for all 10 of the Trojans’ 3-pointers.
Leah Williams had nine points for the Huskies (7-9), who were limited to a season-low point total.
Olean had played Southwestern to within 49-38 in the teams’ first meeting.
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 38, Houghton 37HOUGHTON — In a balanced effort that saw five players tally between six and nine points, Malayna Ayers was the high scorer for Bolivar-Richburg (7-9).
Of the one-point final, Houghton coach Jeff Prentice noted, “They were up a couple towards the end, we were the ones fighting our way back. They were pressing a little bit, we got a late basket to make it close.”
Jessica Prentice racked up 23 points and 15 rebounds and Jessica Adenuga (8 points) pulled down 13 boards for Houghton (4-12). The Panthers were hampered by a 9-of-18 effort at the free throw line, but B-R was just 2-for-8.
“The final score reflected the game,” Prentice went on. “It was super close, it could have gone either way. You could say if we made a free throw here or there, we win, but they coud say that too.”
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Forestville (19)
Valvo 1 0-0 2, Waterman 1 0-2 3, Sliwa 0 1-2 1, Olsen 1 1-2 3, Pierce 2 0-0 4, Johnson 2 2-4 5. Totals: 7 4-10 19.
Ellicottville (55)
Hurlburt 0 2-4 2, Alexander 6 1-3 15, John 3 1-1 8, Quinn 2 1-5 5, Finn 2 0-0 4, Rowland 2 0-0 4, Northrup 4 1-2 11, Marsh 3 0-2 6. Totals: 22 6-17 55. Forestville 5 7 12 19 Ellicottville 19 25 47 55
Three-point goals: Forest. 1 (Waterman); ECS 5 (Alexander 2, John, Northrup 2). Total fouls: Forest. 17, ECS 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Randolph (91)
K. Pence 8 3-4 19, Smith 1 0-0 2, Bowles 2 0-2 5, Q. Pence 4 1-2 9, Smith 2 0-0 4, Storer 3 0-0 6, Steward 2 1-2 5, Morrison 8 0-0 23, Herrington 5 1-4 13, Dickerson 2 1-2 5. Totals: 37 7-18 91.
Allegany-Limestone (34)
Callen 7 2-2 16, Giardini 2 0-0 5, Fisher 3 0-0 6, Herzog 2 0-0 5, Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 2-2 34. Randolph 25 47 63 91 A-L 9 19 27 34
Three-point goals: Randolph 10 (Morrison 7, Herington 2, Bowles); A-L 2 (Giardini, Herzog). Total fouls: Randolph , A-L 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Southwestern (68)
R. Beaver 8 2-2 21, B. Beaver 1 1-2 3, Sirianni 5 0-0 13, Hamilton 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 4 2-6 10, Pearson 1 1-2 3, Ricker 5 1-4 16. Totals: 25 7-16 68.
Olean (17)
Campbell 1 0-2 3, Kratts 2 0-0 5, Williams 4 1-1 9, Burt 0 0-0 0, Fayson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-3 17. Southwestern 9 34 55 68 Olean 6 6 10 17
Three-point goals: SW 10 (R. Beaver 3, Sirianni 3, Ricker 4); Olean 2 (Campbell, Kratts). Total fouls: SW 12, Olean 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT HOUGHTON Bolivar-Richburg (38)
Baldwin 3 0-0 6, Giardini 3 0-0 7, Crowley 4 0-4 8, Ayers 4 0-0 9, Steiner 3 2-4 8. Totals: 17 2-8 38.
Houghton (37)
Prentice 9 5-9 23, Adenuga 2 4-7 8, Maya 3 0-2 6, Winkens 0 0-0 0, Reitnour 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-18 37. B-R 4 18 27 38 Houghton 10 18 27 37
Three-point goals: B-R 2 (Giardini, Ayers); Houghton (none). Total fouls: B-R 12, Houghton 11. Fouled out: None.