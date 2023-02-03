ELLICOTTVILLE — Dalayla Alexander collected 15 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists to lead the Ellicottville girls basketball team to a 55-19 triumph over Forestville in a CCAA East II rematch on Friday.

Ellicottville, which has won nine of its last 10 and completed a season sweep of the Hornets, remained unbeaten in league play (7-0) and moved a game-and-a-half up on second-place Franklinville, whose contest with Cattaraugus-Little Valley was pushed to Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social