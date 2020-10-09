ST. MARYS, Pa. — Elk County Catholic didn’t need to throw the ball much in its blowout victory over Port Allegany on Thursday.
ECC ran the ball 35 times to the tune of 333 yards and five touchdowns, defeating the Gators 60-28 in District 9 IU Small School play. Additionally, ECC’s Raivis Bobby returned a kick off 74 yards to the house late in the second quarter to put his squad ahead, 22-14.
Sam Kaul led ECC in rushing with 149 yards on nine attempts, including a 95-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to all but put the game out of reach. Running back Nick Crisp pitched in 93 yards of his own in 17 carries. Crisp’s longest run of the game came in the third quarter, when he ran 50 yards to the endzone. Raivis Bobby compiled 59 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Noah Cherry ran the ball five times for 33 yards.
ECC quarterback Mason McAllister connected with Kaul twice through the air for touchdowns.
While the final score will not show it, Port played a competitive game on the offensive side.
Port amassed 380 yards and scored on three straight possessions in the second quarter to pull within four points before losing control in the second half, when it was outscored 30-8.
Blaine Mosses had 21 rushes for 153 yards and a touchdown while Noah Archer had 14 carries for 48 yards and a score. Archer also caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Drew Evens completed 13 of his 22 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.
AT ST. MARYS, PA
Port A;0;20;0;8;—;28
ECC;14;16;23;7;—;60
First Quarter
ECC — Sam Kaul 5 run, Mason McAllister pass from Kaul, 8-0
ECC —Nick Crisp 1 run, run failed, 14-0
Second Quarter
Port A — Trey Ayers 22 pass from Drew Evens, Noah Archer run, 14-8
ECC — Raivis Bobby 74 kick return, Bryan Schatz pass from McCallister, 22-8
Port A — Noah Archer 1 run, pass failed, 22-14
ECC — McAllister 9 pass from Kaul, Joe Tettis pass from McAllister, 30-14
Port A — Archer pass from Evens, run failed, 30-20