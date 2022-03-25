Last year, one of the reasons for the overwhelming optimism about the Bills upcoming season, despite a loss at Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, was that 21-of-22 starters returned from a team that finished a win shy of the Super Bowl.
That won’t be the case in 2022.
As of now, with NFL free agency winding down, Buffalo projects to have eight new starters, five of them acquired this month and three others already on the roster having been promoted.
In 2021, the Bills lone starting change was veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders taking over for John Brown who, after being released, saw limited action with Denver and Jacksonville and is now a free agent.
If you’ve been keeping track, Buffalo unloaded five veterans to free up salary cap space: wide receiver Cole Beasley, guards Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams, linebacker A.J. Klein and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.
In addition, seven of the Bills unrestricted free agents signed elsewhere: defensive tackles Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler with Minnesota and Las Vegas, respectively, back-up quarterback Mitch Trubisky and cornerback Levi Wallace both to Pittsburgh, running back Matt Breida opted for the Giants and defensive end Efe Obada joined Washington.
MEANWHILE, Buffalo made its own free agent splash by signing 33-year-old Rams outside linebacker/defensive end Von Miller to a six-year $120 million contract. It more likely will end up being for three seasons and at about half that money, still, it took some creative accounting to acquire the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who has 115 career sacks.
But that wasn’t all. The Bills added Tennessee’s Rodger Saffold, a Pro Bowl guard just last season.
Buffalo’s other free agent signees were wide receiver Jamison Crowder (Jets), defensive end Shaq Lawson (Dolphins), making his return to the Bills after being their first-round pick in 2016, defensive tackles DeQuan Jones (Panthers), Tim Settle (Washington) and Jordan Phillips (Cardinals), coming back to the team after two years in Arizona.
Also signed were two quarterbacks to back up Josh Allen, with Trubisky gone. Cleveland’s Case Keenum was added while Matt Barkley comes back to Buffalo after spending parts of last season with the Falcons, Titans and Panthers. Running back Duke Johnson (Browns) became the default option after J.D. McKissic opted to stay with Washington and Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard also chose Buffalo.
Linebacker Marquel Lee (Raiders) was re-signed after a stint on the Bills practice squad and, seeking offensive line depth, Buffalo picked up center/guard Greg Mancz from the Dolphins.
FOLLOWING the advice of Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, the Bills also signed six of their own free agents including wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow, guard Ryan Bates, cornerback Siran Neal, running back and special teams standout Taiwan Jones, while also retaining the rights to exclusive rights linebacker Tyrel Dodson.
It’s clear Buffalo had no interest in re-signing its other free agents: defensive ends Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Bryan Cox and offensive lineman Bobby Hart. Sanders hasn’t decided whether he will retire.
THOSE NEW STARTERS?
On offense, Saffold will replace Daryl Williams at guard and Crowder takes over for Beasley at slot wideout. In addition, Gabriel Davis fully assmes Sanders starting position which he eased into late last season and Bates keeps the guard job he assumed when Feliciano was hurt.
Defensively, Greg Rousseau, last year’s first-round draft choice, figures to replace Addison at left end and Lawson should take over for Hughes on the right. But Addison and Hughes were starters in name only as, being veterans, their snaps were limited. Plus, with A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham and Miller occasionally lining up at end when he’s not at linebacker, the rotation is constant.
That’s also true at tackle as other than starter Ed Oliver, Jones, Jordan Phillips and Settle will replace Harrison Phillips and Lotulelei in the rotation.
That leaves Neal taking over Wallace’s spot and a reminder of where the Bills are hurting.
Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White is recovering from a knee injury suffered in the Thanksgiving game at New Orleans and isn’t assured of being fully healthy for training camp. The Bills generally start three cornerbacks including nickel back Taron Johnson, one of the league’s best. Neal defaults into Wallace’s job and the only two other corners with any experience currently on the roster are youngsters Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis. There are also three free agents who have never played a down in an NFL game.
And with the free agent crop of corners well picked over, Buffalo’s hope for a quality pass defender will come in the draft, hopefully the first round (April 28), when the Bills pick 25th overall.
