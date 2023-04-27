ALLEGANY — Olean High’s Emma Edwards and Ariel Maine and Emma Edwards marked four hits each as the Huskies rolled to a 9-0 start with a road win on Thursday.
Olean defeated Allegany-Limestone 23-0 in five innings in a CCAA I West softball matchup.
Edwards went 4-for-6 with a double, four RBI and two runs and Maine went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, five RBI and two runs scored. Olivia Kratts (two RBI, three runs) and Anna Bates (double, RBI, three runs) had three hits each. Angelina Mesiarik had two hits, three RBI and two runs.
Addison Thornton and Chessa Klice each had a hit for Allegany-Limestone (2-7).
Edwards pitched three hitless innings, streaming out three with one walk before Amy Campbell threw the final two with one strikeout.
“It was just another good team effort tonight,” OHS coach Steve Anastasia said. “We are getting contributions from a lot of girls … If it is not at the plate, it is in the field.
“I don’t know what to say, I just have a good group of girls.”
ALLEGANY COUNTYGenesee Valley/Belfast 12, Fillmore 2BELMONT — Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Hannah Southwick-Powers struck out 10 batters with just one walk to pace a win.
Jenna Hill led GVBC (4-4) at the plate, hitting 4-for-4 with two doubles, while Raygen Haggstrom was 3-for-3 with a double and Anna Drozdowski went 2-for-4.
For Fillmore, Mylee Miller struck out three with four walks.
“I just thought it was the best night we’ve hit the ball all year,” GVBC coach Mark Sullivan said. “And Hannah pitched well. It was nice that we weren’t playing in 30 degree weather. The girls played a complete game, all of them.”
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 7, Hornell 2WELLSVILLE — In five innings of relief pitching, Wellsville’s Makenzie Cowburn struck out 10 batters without a walk as the Lions (13-1) held off Hornell.
Natalie Adams went 3-for-3 with a double and Emma Dunaway went 2-for-4 for the Lions. Makenna Dunbar, Wellsville’s starting pitcher (two strikeouts, five walks) hit a two-run double and Averee Palmatier hit an RBI double.
“We started slow and gradually the bats heated up,” coach Matt Burke said of his Wellsville team, which won its seventh straight.
Hornell’s Jordyn Dyring went 2-for-3 and Kadience Gollnitz hit a triple.
PORTVILLE TOURNAMENTPortville 6, Cuba-Rushford 0PORTVILLE — Portville’s Alisha Dickerson threw a complete game shutout, holding Cuba-Rushford to five hits as she struck out 13 batters with one walk.
Teagan Kosinski led the Portville (6-1) offense, hitting 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Peyton Young hit a double and scored once, Bella Morales had a single and two RBI and Kelsey Bradford and Mattison Foster added a single and RBI each.
“I’m really happy with the growth and performance of our pitcher, Alisha Dickerson,” PCS coach Bill Torrey noted. “She did a great job this evening. It was a great outing for her.”
For Cuba-Rushford, Laney Murphy went 2-for-3 and Aubrey Williams had a double. Sydney Howard pitched the first four innings with two walks and two strikeouts, allowing five hits before Jordyn Radomski threw the final two frames with four strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed.